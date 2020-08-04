 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   First Alaskan cruise of the year tentatively tries to leave port, immediately turns around after discovering a passenger caught Covid-19 on the flight there   (adn.com)
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 crew members and 36 passengers? How much were tickets for this cruise?

Also, I hope all 66 are properly quarantined.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Riche: 30 crew members and 36 passengers? How much were tickets for this cruise?

Also, I hope all 66 are properly quarantined.


Probably quite a bit. Basically you have your own buttler. Base cruise is about 1000 for a 3 night and 3400 for 7 night. That per person based on 2 people in each cabin.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"According to the company, the passenger arrived in Alaska with a negative test, then took another at Juneau International Airport as part of a statewide program. Participants have said that getting test results is a slow process, but Liz Galloway of UnCruise said by email that the passenger arrived in Juneau on the day of departure, indicating a three-day turnaround time in this case."

How about you don't let anyone on the boat with pending Covid test results?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "According to the company, the passenger arrived in Alaska with a negative test, then took another at Juneau International Airport as part of a statewide program. Participants have said that getting test results is a slow process, but Liz Galloway of UnCruise said by email that the passenger arrived in Juneau on the day of departure, indicating a three-day turnaround time in this case."

How about you don't let anyone on the boat with pending Covid test results?


They already had one negative result.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hmm... I don't know.  Maybe don't have cruises right now?  Just a suggestion.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is hilarious.  I can't stop laughing.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
According to the company, the passenger arrived in Alaska with a negative test, then took another at Juneau International Airport as part of a statewide program.


Defeats the purpose of mandating a Covid19 test if your just going to allow them to spread it around the state until they get the results.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone, back in the cruise ship threads guessed that these cruises are going nowhere any time soon, and had actually proposed some nice ideas on what to do with them in the meantime, though for the life of me I can't remember.
Sleep deprivation (plus having to deal with government services) is a drain.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
UnCruise felt differently, saying before Saturday's sailing that with intensified sanitation techniques, pre-cruise testing and capacity restrictions, it could reduce the risks involved.

They may have been successful in reducing the risks, but they didn't eliminate them.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "According to the company, the passenger arrived in Alaska with a negative test, then took another at Juneau International Airport as part of a statewide program. Participants have said that getting test results is a slow process, but Liz Galloway of UnCruise said by email that the passenger arrived in Juneau on the day of departure, indicating a three-day turnaround time in this case."

How about you don't let anyone on the boat with pending Covid test results?


Or how about no cruises at all at the moment? Those cruise ships are disease-ridden at the best of times.
 
lstywnch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apparently they are "quarantined" at a local hotel until they can be cleared to gtfo of AK.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Should anyone go on a cruise from a company named UnCruise? I'd be more likely to go with YesCruise, AbsolutelyCruise, or TotallyCruise.
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wilderness Adventurer?    *checks TFA*    Yup.

I had been looking at that boat at the dock for like a week, wondering who would be dumb enough.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the best of situations cruise ships are floating crime scenes.

To willingly board one under current circumstances should count as a suicide attempt.
 
lstywnch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skyotter: Wilderness Adventurer?    *checks TFA*    Yup.

I had been looking at that boat at the dock for like a week, wondering who would be dumb enough.


I haven't been downtown in months, but I figured it was only a matter of time. These folks just can't seem to figure out "stay at home" means "stay at home." I would LOVE to escape the rain for a few weeks, but I'm staying the fark at home for safety; mine and everyone else's.
 
