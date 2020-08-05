 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   Netflix was gonna use a bleating goat for its intro sound. It's the intro sound we both need and deserve   (news.avclub.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Sound, Acoustics, Netflix's intro sound, Host Dallas Taylor talks, Ultrasound, Introduction, Todd Yellin, lot of detail  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 05 Aug 2020 at 2:14 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
meh....Winamp already whips the llama's ass.
 
151
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Would it have been 75x louder than the actual volume is set to, like the current intro sound?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Appropriate in other ways, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, then I wouldn't use farking Netflix.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: meh....Winamp already whips the llama's ass.


Came here to say this. Thanks a lot, jerk.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: dj_bigbird: meh....Winamp already whips the llama's ass.

Came here to say this. Thanks a lot, jerk.


Seconded
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image image 275x205]


Just a capricious whim of the owners
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sit Ubu Sit.
Good dog!
Woof!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: Sit Ubu Sit.
Good dog!
Woof!


That's some bad hat you bad robot.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Lumber Jack Off: dj_bigbird: meh....Winamp already whips the llama's ass.

Came here to say this. Thanks a lot, jerk.

Seconded


Thirdided.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

151: Would it have been 75x louder than the actual volume is set to, like the current intro sound?


We must not watch the same shows. Normally the sound is about the same volume as whatever conversation was just going, and then suddenly:

THE ANIMALS THE ANIMALS

and your speakers are blown and your ears bleeding.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Groundhog's Day almost had a different ending! John Cusack almost played Hannibal! Netflix briefly considered then discounted the prospect of using a goat noise!

Entertainment reporting in the world of Covid has been reduced to: "here's something that didn't happen!"
 
ABQGOD
‘’ less than a minute ago  

harlock: Aezetyr: Lumber Jack Off: dj_bigbird: meh....Winamp already whips the llama's ass.

Came here to say this. Thanks a lot, jerk.

Seconded

Thirdided.


Fourthsted
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, then I wouldn't use farking Netflix.


Farking Netflix changed its name to Pornhub to avoid lawsuits.
 
Kiler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thespindrifter: DrBrownCow: Sit Ubu Sit.
Good dog!
Woof!

That's some bad hat you bad robot.


Not a doctor

Fremulon
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.