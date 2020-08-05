 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Watch out a hole   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
19
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone planted a pitfall seed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mostly unrelated to this story:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Look where you're walking, asshole?
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A woman?  I didn't realize Subby's mom swung both ways.

/giggity
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
recuse crew responded around 11:30 p.m.,

Good thing they didn't have to rescue themselves. Might have been a conflict of interests
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A recuse crew responded around 11:30 p.m., using a rope to lower down into the hole, which was about 15 feet deep.


I'm pretty sure they mean "fescue".
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
dogalize.comView Full Size


OK, now what?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: A woman?  I didn't realize Subby's mom swung both ways.

/giggity


I didn't realize subby's mom had a fifteen foot hole in her Minneapolis!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fortunately, the rotting corpse of Timmy O'Toole broke her fall.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it a party political broadcast?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: [dogalize.com image 460x262]

OK, now what?


Subby forgot that pesky Yale comma.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the responding recuse themselves we will have anarchy. Thanks Obama.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: If the responding recuse themselves we will have anarchy. Thanks Obama.


No oxy, all moron.
 
Snargi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"A hole?"
 
