(9 to 5 Mac)   How many states are using the Apple/Google contact tracing API that respects user privacy? If you guessed two, your guess was double the actual number. Other 49 worried app development doesn't cost enough, or steal enough data   (9to5mac.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure there's even any point in having such apps in the US. Have you seen how many people refuse to voluntarily wear masks?

/or hell, wear them if made mandatory by law
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple/Google contact tracing API that respects user privacy?

That's where you are wrong kiddo.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually a state I would have bet would be in the bottom 3 to ever choose to use something like this.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhode Island is using a mobile app developed by Salesforce: "It also is compliant with applicable privacy laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)."

And they did it for free: "Salesforce has agreed to a six-month contract to set up and provide support for the program and app for free."

So, subby, feel free to shiat on other states -- but leave Rhody alone.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Apple/Google contact tracing API that respects user privacy?

That's where you are wrong kiddo.


This is where default cynicism hurts us - it's so much easier to assume everyone is evil than to evaluate things on a case by case basis that the average lazy person won't bother to try to figure out what's true and what is not.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Apple/Google contact tracing API that respects user privacy?

That's where you are wrong kiddo.

This is where default cynicism hurts us - it's so much easier to assume everyone is evil than to evaluate things on a case by case basis that the average lazy person won't bother to try to figure out what's true and what is not.


But in real life, most of us don't have the time to research every single app we use.  I generally know how Google, FB, and Apple work.  And it is not as nefarious as people make it out to be.  But I could see instances where it could be troublesome.

So while you may call me lazy, I tend to think I put a good enough effort into looking into these things to say "I don't fully trust these apps, though I'm probably wrong-ish, and it is probably best not to freely give out the sort of information they want."
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Link to 9to5Mac article about Virginia's COVIDWISE app

Furthermore, Apple yesterday released the fourth developer beta of iOS 14, which brings support for the Exposure Notification API. The feature did not work in the first three developer betas, and it still does not work in the iOS 14 public beta. That being said, we expect a new version of the iOS 14 public beta as soon as this week, which should add support for the Exposure Notification API.

Damnit
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Apple/Google contact tracing API that respects user privacy?

That's where you are wrong kiddo.

This is where default cynicism hurts us - it's so much easier to assume everyone is evil than to evaluate things on a case by case basis that the average lazy person won't bother to try to figure out what's true and what is not.


See, you're much nicer than I am. I was going to tell them to go fark themselves.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

downstairs: Enigmamf: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Apple/Google contact tracing API that respects user privacy?

That's where you are wrong kiddo.

This is where default cynicism hurts us - it's so much easier to assume everyone is evil than to evaluate things on a case by case basis that the average lazy person won't bother to try to figure out what's true and what is not.

But in real life, most of us don't have the time to research every single app we use.  I generally know how Google, FB, and Apple work.  And it is not as nefarious as people make it out to be.  But I could see instances where it could be troublesome.

So while you may call me lazy, I tend to think I put a good enough effort into looking into these things to say "I don't fully trust these apps, though I'm probably wrong-ish, and it is probably best not to freely give out the sort of information they want."


In the hands of the government I can see the "public safety" aspect getting broad overreach

Enigmamf: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Apple/Google contact tracing API that respects user privacy?

That's where you are wrong kiddo.

This is where default cynicism hurts us - it's so much easier to assume everyone is evil than to evaluate things on a case by case basis that the average lazy person won't bother to try to figure out what's true and what is not.


Finding reputable resources has become increasingly time consuming and reading the EULA means jack as there is always that line in there... "These rules are subject to change without notice."
 
PvtStash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean i am just say'n here but you know:

Apple or google:
Hey i got this great tool that will help your life in tons of great ways, it's cheap to make, effective to use, and we're giving it away for free.


And they have any kind of reputation at all that would suggest this is an entierly legitimate statement at plain face value?

I men sure maybe they are 100% legit, but uhh boy who cried wolf fable about the effects of  developing a reputation is kinda a real deal, it's like why we make such stories to tell as lessons to be taught rather than  learned the hard way.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I'm not sure there's even any point in having such apps in the US. Have you seen how many people refuse to voluntarily wear masks?

/or hell, wear them if made mandatory by law


I haven't personally seen that. Here in northern VA, mask compliance seems pretty good, but I haven't been getting out that often, and I've been making a point of going to the same grocery store and the same gas station to reduce my exposure to strangers' germs.  So I have a pretty narrow set of first-hand observations.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A guy I knew from about a 15 years ago posted recently that if anyone was going to use the Google app to remove him from their contacts list because he doesn't want to be tracked. I asked him if he was unaware of how phones have worked for the past decade plus.
 
Splinthar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RI_Red: Rhode Island is using a mobile app developed by Salesforce: "It also is compliant with applicable privacy laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)."

And they did it for free: "Salesforce has agreed to a six-month contract to set up and provide support for the program and app for free."

So, subby, feel free to shiat on other states -- but leave Rhody alone.


I won't leave Rhody alone, you just got yanked off the "safe travel" list for Massachusetts.  What is happening down there with your case counts?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The solution isn't always Big Business.  The Governor's cousin's tech startup needs business too.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RI_Red: Rhode Island is using a mobile app developed by Salesforce: "It also is compliant with applicable privacy laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)."

And they did it for free: "Salesforce has agreed to a six-month contract to set up and provide support for the program and app for free."

So, subby, feel free to shiat on other states -- but leave Rhody alone.


Does the app work in the background? How's its battery usage?

Beyond the privacy thing, those are the main reasons to use the official Exposure Notifications Service in your app.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I'm not sure there's even any point in having such apps in the US. Have you seen how many people refuse to voluntarily wear masks?

/or hell, wear them if made mandatory by law


Yeah. Those that would need contact tracing are the least likely to use it.,,, just like their masks.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Up here in the land of ice, snow, maple syrup, and <1000 new cases yesterday for the whole country, we have COVID Alert, built by Health Canada and Shopify (based out of Ottawa, if you didn't know).

If you're a Canadian Farker, install it.

I'm a paranoid bastard, and know a lot of paranoid bastards, and none of us have been able to find fault with the app. It's quite good, and thank you to the folks who came up with the Exposure Notification Service in the first place.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Splinthar: RI_Red: Rhode Island is using a mobile app developed by Salesforce: "It also is compliant with applicable privacy laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)."

And they did it for free: "Salesforce has agreed to a six-month contract to set up and provide support for the program and app for free."

So, subby, feel free to shiat on other states -- but leave Rhody alone.

I won't leave Rhody alone, you just got yanked off the "safe travel" list for Massachusetts.


Fair point. We should take the lumps when we get shiat wrong. (Though I stand by my initial point that RI wasn't "worried app development doesn't cost enough, or steal enough data" as the headline stated.)

What is happening down there with your case counts?

I can only guess. Probably the idiots who came to our beaches without masks. Or the bars that didn't install Plexiglas guards for their staff and now have to shut down at 11 p.m. because of it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Apple/Google contact tracing API that respects user privacy?

That's where you are wrong kiddo.


If you think I'm a kiddo, you are probably too old to have actually looked at the API. The internet isn't just tubes :)
 
