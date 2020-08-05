 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Who ordered the McSeagull?   (nypost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wasn't Jonathan Livingston.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ick.  That's like chomping down on a subway rat.

Have fun with your panoply of diseases.  Hope it was worth it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh- this sounds a bit familiar, I wonder why- oh.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs or not im biting anything that comes near my sandwich.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Not available for comment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 296x171]

Not available for comment.


The difference being is that bat was killed for stage presence, this guy had a reason to bite that bird!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't have been my first choice of action but I don't blame him really
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fyvr3-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there's a theme here.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Ick.  That's like chomping down on a subway rat.

Have fun with your panoply of diseases.  Hope it was worth it.


I'd call it an even trade
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh..
I always get the Blue Jay hamburger.
Bo-Bandy Approved
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bloody birds need to learn

People food is people food
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered the McRib
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once caught a seagull on a topwater lure and had to reel it in from the sky.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I once caught a seagull on a topwater lure and had to reel it in from the sky.


that sounds like a Fleetwood Mac lyric, very strong metaphor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark seagulls. Those farkers will fill up a parking lot and refuse to move even when you roll right over them at 1 mph.
 
zbtop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be fair, that's actually a pretty natural response. Just about any other creature the bird would have done that to probably would have attempted to respond in the same way.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welsh Seagull Steals Tourist's Sausage Roll Outside the Pub with Hilarious Commentary.
Youtube P5H4xw23RjU
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He should have just told the seagulls, "Hmmmm, stop it now."
 
hagopiar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who ordered a McRepeat?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure it tasted like Sonic's chicken sandwich
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: MillionDollarMo: I once caught a seagull on a topwater lure and had to reel it in from the sky.

that sounds like a Fleetwood Mac lyric, very strong metaphor.


Ate the bird for supper and caught that salmon
Ella don't you know that I'm a sick man yeah
Hooked her on the surface couldn't snap that line
Another crazy bird gonna break my mind
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Fark seagulls. Those farkers will fill up a parking lot and refuse to move even when you roll right over them at 1 mph.


Seagulls suck. Only slightly less sucky than geese.  Nasty bastards, flying rats
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I totally understand. There are good birds and bad birds but seagulls are a 3rd category.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow, I read something like this in another online tabloid article I saw at a news aggregator site on July 11th.

It's just so unnatural, a wild creature being bitten for trying to take another creature's food.  Again.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Do you get wafers with it?"
 
