Port officials in charge of storage and security at Beirut port might be in a little bit of trouble
25
773 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 12:44 PM



tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So just over 100 people die in Lebanon and they run off and hold the people in charge responsible? As an American this line of thought confuses me.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the TNT equivalency is 0.42. Can one of you math nerds, you know, do the math?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm guessing about a kiloton? is that right? ish?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They might be in little bits of pieces
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So the TNT equivalency is 0.42. Can one of you math nerds, you know, do the math?


no.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They might also be in a little bit of rubble.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dunno.  This looked like an attack to me.  I've seen a lot of explosions including Die Hard, True Lies, and Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, so I know what an attack looks like.  It was pretty genius of them to draw out their attack over a long period of time so that it could be filmed by 100s of people.  Genius attack.  Just ask The General.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm guessing about a kiloton? is that right? ish?


That's what people have been saying
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So the TNT equivalency is 0.42. Can one of you math nerds, you know, do the math?


If NH4NO3 = .43 TNT, then the explosion from the >2700 tons of NH4NO3, then the power of this explosion = 14/88 (.159) one of Donald Trump's Twitter dumps.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So the TNT equivalency is 0.42. Can one of you math nerds, you know, do the math?


3031.356 american tons * 0.42 =  1.273 kilotons of tnt
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: [Fark user image 689x832]


Man they build thier budings strong there, look how big that crater is and how that building is still standing

WTC 7 didn't even get hit and just fell down

intresting....
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
According to another article linked to this, port officals knew it was bad and keep asking a judge for a ruling so they could take care of it.  The judges never responded; now the judiciary is supposed to hand down punishments.  I would expect a lot of "we investigated ourselves and found nothing wrong" rulings.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I read elsewhere that port officials had been complaining for years that it was not safe to store it there, but nobody would do anything about it.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Juc: cretinbob: So the TNT equivalency is 0.42. Can one of you math nerds, you know, do the math?

3031.356 american tons * 0.42 =  1.273 kilotons of tnt



for comparison the halifax harbour explosion was ~2.9 kilotons
fat man was 21kt
little boy was 15kt
texas city disaster was around 3 kt
chicago port disaster was around 2kt.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Chris Ween: [Fark user image 689x832]

Man they build thier budings strong there, look how big that crater is and how that building is still standing

WTC 7 didn't even get hit and just fell down

intresting....


Yeah.  And that building being there probably saved the lives of people on that side of the blast.

That crater tho...
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
100 people?
Whats all the fuss about?

Our children kill more people than that every day at school.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spottymax: According to another article linked to this, port officals knew it was bad and keep asking a judge for a ruling so they could take care of it.  The judges never responded; now the judiciary is supposed to hand down punishments.  I would expect a lot of "we investigated ourselves and found nothing wrong" rulings.


https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-0​5​/massive-explosion-rocks-lebanese-capi​tal-of-beirut/12524632

Port general manager Hassan Koraytem told Lebanese news channel OTV the material had been put in a warehouse on a court order, and there had been multiple requests for it to be re-exported.

Two documents seen by Reuters showed Lebanese Customs had asked the judiciary in 2016 and 2017 to request that the "concerned maritime agency" re-export or approve the sale of the ammonium nitrate.

One document cited similar requests in 2014 and 2015.

Looks like there was plenty of blame to go around.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: 100 people?
Whats all the fuss about?

Our children kill more people than that every day at school.


Maybe you should username yourself.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Lebanon to place Beirut port officials under house arrest"

But my house got blown up
Go sit in the rubble and don't leave
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Juc: cretinbob: So the TNT equivalency is 0.42. Can one of you math nerds, you know, do the math?

3031.356 american tons * 0.42 =  1.273 kilotons of tnt


Little Boy, detonated above Hiroshima, was about 16 kilotons.

So this was a significant fraction of that.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just renewed my OSHA 10 last week, and the idea that a kiloton of explosive material in long-term storage at a centrally located port in a city where bombing attacks are relatively frequent seems not too bright.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chris Ween: litheandnubile: Chris Ween: [Fark user image 689x832]

Man they build thier budings strong there, look how big that crater is and how that building is still standing

WTC 7 didn't even get hit and just fell down

intresting....

Yeah.  And that building being there probably saved the lives of people on that side of the blast.

That crater tho...


probably built super strong because it's a grain silo and those tend to be powder kegs in their own right.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And a lot of rubble
 
