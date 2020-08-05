 Skip to content
(WAFF Huntsville)   Confederate monument at Madison County Courthouse vandalized, covered in red paint overnight. Subby would have preferred burgundy   (waff.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dreadful.
Fetch me a mint julep and a fainting divan.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There should be no statues of traitors in America.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Statue is found in pieces on the street one morning...

State Prosecutor: Hey, Madison County, you're in violation of the state law about removing statues of a certain age.

County: "Well gee whiz, you can prosecute and prove beyond a reasonable doubt that we're the ones who took it down or you can fark off."
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh well, should have moved it to a museum while they had the chance. Not like they didn't see this coming, and if they really cared as much as they claimed they do then they would have moved it months ago.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But what about the bridges??

/obscure?
 
Bishop of Southfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: But what about the bridges??

/obscure?


Not even remotely...


\see what I did there?
 
goatleggedfellow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Monument in front of the courthouse, even.

Why not just put up a sign "Black people expect no justice here"?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rent Party: There should be no statues of traitors in America.


The country was founded by traitors.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Rent Party: There should be no statues of traitors in America.

The country was founded by traitors.


Username checks out
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: Sergeant Angle: But what about the bridges??

/obscure?

Not even remotely...


\see what I did there?


I do not.

I've never seen the film. As such, I've always fancied the film (and I suppose the book as well) to be about Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep taking a whimsical summer road trip to Jeff, Beau and Lloyd's houses respectively. Which is a movie I indeed would wish to see, but sadly again, have not.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

goatleggedfellow: Monument in front of the courthouse, even.

Why not just put up a sign "Black people expect no justice here"?


And expect Alabamans to be able to read?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yo are they sure its paint?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chachi88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WAFF, your station for all things Wafflehouse: we smother and scatter the news!
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know which Nazi has a memorial in Madison County?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
