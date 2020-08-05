 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Florida residents get trapped in an elevator in the most Florida way possible not involving meth   (wjactv.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Florida residents, Alligator, American Alligator, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida, elevator  
•       •       •

998 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 12:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That little thing causes a panic? I've canoed in Florida surrounded by much larger gators, I tell you.

/Must have been transplants.
//No real Floridian would have been fearful of that baby.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be fair, the article does not specify if the alligator was tested for meth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The building only had one floor?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened at Del Boca Vista, let me tell you.  They have real leadership.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That looks like a very small gator. I mean, don't try to pick it up, but not sure how it's trapping anybody. Just nudge it aside with your gym bag or whatever.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An elevator filled with members of the  Cuban chapter of the Klan?

*goes to check article*
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

JFC click save image and look what I got. Makes it look even smaller. That's what she said
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: That little thing causes a panic? I've canoed in Florida surrounded by much larger gators, I tell you.

/Must have been transplants.
//No real Floridian would have been fearful of that baby.


This.

Here in North Georgia residents spotted an alligator in Lake Lanier and it turned out there really WAS a gator in the lake.  People were not going boating because of it.  People weren't going to the 'beaches' because of it, and they weren't swimming in the lake because of it.

What people thought when they heard alligator:
media.11alive.comView Full Size


Reality - This is the trapper and the gator:
7b1de02a7bcf9c1df487-6849f9022b05f72b83236695aa4e9a0a.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
not involving meth

So, weed, then.

I've lived in Florida.  It's either meth, weed, or fraud.

If not all of the above.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: This wouldn't have happened at Del Boca Vista, let me tell you.  They have real leadership.


That really made me LOL.  Well done.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Banging in Mickey and Minnie Mouse costumes while drinking natty light on a fanboat would be the most Florida way to get stuck in an elevator.

The alligator is just scenery and the meth was breakfast.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: That little thing causes a panic? I've canoed in Florida surrounded by much larger gators, I tell you.

/Must have been transplants.
//No real Floridian would have been fearful of that baby.


This.

I would have said "see you later" to my fellow apartment dwellers and exited the elevator.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

akya: AirForceVet: That little thing causes a panic? I've canoed in Florida surrounded by much larger gators, I tell you.

/Must have been transplants.
//No real Floridian would have been fearful of that baby.

This.

I would have said "see you later" to my fellow apartment dwellers and exited the elevator.


But not "After a while."  I get ya.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: akya: AirForceVet: That little thing causes a panic? I've canoed in Florida surrounded by much larger gators, I tell you.

/Must have been transplants.
//No real Floridian would have been fearful of that baby.

This.

I would have said "see you later" to my fellow apartment dwellers and exited the elevator.

But not "After a while."  I get ya.


Au prochain baleine.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They were in an elevator. Why did they not simply get off on another floor and use stairs? I mean, how farking dumb were they?
 
Bear_of_Arkona [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: That little thing causes a panic? I've canoed in Florida surrounded by much larger gators, I tell you.

/Must have been transplants.
//No real Floridian would have been fearful of that baby.


Thinking the same thing. It would have at worse open its mouth and hissed while you stepped around it.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: They were in an elevator. Why did they not simply get off on another floor and use stairs? I mean, how farking dumb were they?


You saw the tag, didn't you?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: They were in an elevator. Why did they not simply get off on another floor and use stairs? I mean, how farking dumb were they?


maybe it was a single story building.

/it is florida after all
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
JFC. I've seen bigger iguanas.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

loki see loki do: They were in an elevator. Why did they not simply get off on another floor and use stairs? I mean, how farking dumb were they?


Easy, easy....we're talking about Florida here.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.