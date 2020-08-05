 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Next on list of things you don't suspect will kill you: Swimming pool filters   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i saw final destination 4
 
clownass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's like four assault rifles
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh they've been out to get me since I was two.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Guts" by Chuck Palahniuk. NSFW.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I certainly didn't suspect they could kill somebody like that.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.


Do we want the news agency to mis-report what the person said, in order to be more pleasing to its most officious site readers? Or could we perhaps just recognize that strict adherence to grammatical rules are not required for spoken English to be understood correctly?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.


Holy triggered Batman
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.


I was gonna call you snooty, but then I saw this:

"The most important thing to remember when it comes to your filter. Never go near it if the pool pump is on."

That's a linguistic abortion alright. And seriously, 'never go near the filter when the pump is on' ... sigh ... really? Not even if you're dressed like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Big, big bullshiat.  Sand filters are pressure vessels and they are built that way.  They don't explode.  I think I've seen one failure and all it did was split along a seam and lose pressure.  This is dumbass homeowners writing checks their limited skills can't cash.  Threads worn out?  Wtf? Never seen that.  What does happen is that Homer McDumbass doesn't seat the collar or tighten the locking rod properly and it blows off the top when the vessel pressurizes, usually as said dumbass stands over the pressurized vessel with the system running and furiously works the five way on top - ignoring the warning sticker that is trying to tell him not to do that.  I think the article even quotes one of these morans describing doing just that.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.


And... the girl's 11, cut her some slack!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: W_Scarlet: fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.

I was gonna call you snooty, but then I saw this:

"The most important thing to remember when it comes to your filter. Never go near it if the pool pump is on."

That's a linguistic abortion alright. And seriously, 'never go near the filter when the pump is on' ... sigh ... really? Not even if you're dressed like this?

[Fark user image image 293x167]


The web server ran out of colons that day and had to substitute a full stop instead.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oblig
"Guts" by Chuck Pahlaniuk (A Reading)
Youtube F18-TRzywWw
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skinink: "Guts" by Chuck Palahniuk. NSFW.


*shakes fist*
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Chain Smokes Freely: W_Scarlet: fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.

I was gonna call you snooty, but then I saw this:

"The most important thing to remember when it comes to your filter. Never go near it if the pool pump is on."

That's a linguistic abortion alright. And seriously, 'never go near the filter when the pump is on' ... sigh ... really? Not even if you're dressed like this?

[Fark user image image 293x167]

The web server ran out of colons that day and had to substitute a full stop instead.


Running out of colons is one of the effects of getting too close to the filter inlet, yes.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: W_Scarlet: fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.

Do we want the news agency to mis-report what the person said, in order to be more pleasing to its most officious site readers? Or could we perhaps just recognize that strict adherence to grammatical rules are not required for spoken English to be understood correctly?


That's the descriptivist approach, which I agree with 100%, but I didn't go to Journalism school and I don't write news articles. Journalists should always use the prescriptivist approach because grammatical ERRORS not only make the work sloppy, they put stink on its credibility, knowhati'msayin'?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: W_Scarlet: fta "This shouldn't be happening to people and I had to go thru this it was one of the worst experiences ever," said Brooke.

... Jackie Callaway, what you have just done in this one line is nothing less than a linguistic abortion. I find myself utterly revolted at the idea that this made it to publication.

Do we want the news agency to mis-report what the person said, in order to be more pleasing to its most officious site readers? Or could we perhaps just recognize that strict adherence to grammatical rules are not required for spoken English to be understood correctly?


Nothing wrong with it except some missing punctuation.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the I-team uncovered the risk of pool filter explosions

Yeah, those sand filters can be real ticking time bo....OMG...wait a minute.  There's a LOT of sand in Beirut, isn't there?
--------------
I came out and cleaned the pool filter like I've done hundreds of times,"

People who stick their hands in their snowblowers to clear them say much the same thing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.