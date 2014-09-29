 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   A giant Hindu deity is appearing in Times Square today. Who could POSSIBLY have an issue with that?   (slate.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Bharatiya Janata Party, India, Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi, Uttar Pradesh, images of the Hindu deity Rama, Hinduism, Narendra Modi  
•       •       •

1564 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it anybody I know? Checks article:  Rama.

One of the best known and most-belovèd Indian Divinities, he is world-famous right across India and Bollywood in particular, to paraphrase the Canadian satirist.

No relation to Rama-lama-Ding-Dong.

"world famous right across Canada"

The original formulation of this wonderful Irish Bull, applied to a famous swimmer who swam Lake Ontario, among other things. As an anglopile/anglophobe, I know a lot of famous people who are world-famous in very closed, select communities. Imagine the most famous actress in India or China. Now imagine how many people know of her work outside of India or China. Nigeria has the biggest movie industry in the world, but the movies typically are low budget (anything under $100 million in Hollywood and $30,000 or so everywhere else). The UK makes more television shows than the US, but since a typical "Series" or "Season" has been six episodes (the two countries are converging, though), most of these shows have been seen only by the very fanatic or the very bored, which is a relatively small number of Tele viewers in the UK.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Is it anybody I know? Checks article:  Rama.

One of the best known and most-belovèd Indian Divinities, he is world-famous right across India and Bollywood in particular, to paraphrase the Canadian satirist.

No relation to Rama-lama-Ding-Dong.

"world famous right across Canada"

The original formulation of this wonderful Irish Bull, applied to a famous swimmer who swam Lake Ontario, among other things. As an anglopile/anglophobe, I know a lot of famous people who are world-famous in very closed, select communities. Imagine the most famous actress in India or China. Now imagine how many people know of her work outside of India or China. Nigeria has the biggest movie industry in the world, but the movies typically are low budget (anything under $100 million in Hollywood and $30,000 or so everywhere else). The UK makes more television shows than the US, but since a typical "Series" or "Season" has been six episodes (the two countries are converging, though), most of these shows have been seen only by the very fanatic or the very bored, which is a relatively small number of Tele viewers in the UK.


Every once in a while I actually try to make it through one of your posts without blood running from my ears.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
M.I.A. - Come Walk With Me (Lyric Video)
Youtube _11uQVI21mQ
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Religionists are just weird in whatever they apply themselves to. It's always pro and con with them.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A visit to India taught me to never swear or drink alcohol in view of Ganesha.
 
batlock666
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For those of you who TL;DR, it's my sky dad can beat up your sky dad, Hindu v Muslim edition.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh good, we were running short on religious fundamentalist nationalists in this country.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA

The Mughal era, which lasted from the 16th through the 19th centuries and saw years of sweeping, mostly peaceful Muslim rule

OJFC.  Stopped reading there.
 
Tman144
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: FTA

The Mughal era, which lasted from the 16th through the 19th centuries and saw years of sweeping, mostly peaceful Muslim rule

OJFC.  Stopped reading there.


Right? It's like referring to American slavery as "mostly peaceful" because slave masters only whipped their slaves a few days out of the year. The Mughal Empire was created by violent conquest. Just because they were able to prevent large scale rebellion doesn't mean the threat of violence wasn't always present.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder how much Trump is going to be fawning over Modi on this trip?


Modi: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube qVIXUhZ2AWs
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Burger King?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

batlock666: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 400x614]


A Supergod?

Lover's Cross | Jim Croce | Lyrics ☾☀
Youtube hbbm-qX4dlQ
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: FTA

The Mughal era, which lasted from the 16th through the 19th centuries and saw years of sweeping, mostly peaceful Muslim rule

OJFC.  Stopped reading there.


Every culture was peaceful and egalitarian until European colonialism ruined it all.  They're like the millennials of history.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tman144: FLMountainMan: FTA

The Mughal era, which lasted from the 16th through the 19th centuries and saw years of sweeping, mostly peaceful Muslim rule

OJFC.  Stopped reading there.

Right? It's like referring to American slavery as "mostly peaceful" because slave masters only whipped their slaves a few days out of the year. The Mughal Empire was created by violent conquest. Just because they were able to prevent large scale rebellion doesn't mean the threat of violence wasn't always present.


By this same token, British rule was mostly peaceful.  And the Congolese shouldn't get all pissed about King Leopold - he did a lot to spread peace throughout the region and build infrastructure.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is it anybody I know? Checks article:  Rama.


R.I.P.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not to mention, what the hell is "sweeping rule"?
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Mr Simpson, do not feed my god a peanut"
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is it anybody I know? Checks article:  Rama.

One of the best known and most-belovèd Indian Divinities, he is world-famous right across India and Bollywood in particular, to paraphrase the Canadian satirist.

No relation to Rama-lama-Ding-Dong.

"world famous right across Canada"

The original formulation of this wonderful Irish Bull, applied to a famous swimmer who swam Lake Ontario, among other things. As an anglopile/anglophobe, I know a lot of famous people who are world-famous in very closed, select communities. Imagine the most famous actress in India or China. Now imagine how many people know of her work outside of India or China. Nigeria has the biggest movie industry in the world, but the movies typically are low budget (anything under $100 million in Hollywood and $30,000 or so everywhere else). The UK makes more television shows than the US, but since a typical "Series" or "Season" has been six episodes (the two countries are converging, though), most of these shows have been seen only by the very fanatic or the very bored, which is a relatively small number of Tele viewers in the UK.


Aside from making a tired racist joke, what the hell is the point of all this?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flamark: A visit to India taught me to never swear or drink alcohol in view of Ganesha.


LOL my friend Ganesh from Nepal owns a liquor store.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tman144: For those of you who TL;DR, it's my sky dad can beat up your sky dad, Hindu v Muslim edition.


I wish it was just talk.
This is about the destruction of a religious/communal structure, by a party that, FTA: "Hindutva followers who believe India to be an inherently Hindu nation." by claims that that destroyed religious structure had been built on top of their religious structure that was there centuries ago (sounds very familiar).

The unemotional pragmatist in me says "sure, fine, literally and figuratively attack a minority and make their lives so awful they migrate somewhere".
However, this "minority" in India is 200 million people.
So the pragmatist in me then says:
Fine. Then this is a great way to reduce India to rubble if you are worried about them becoming a super power.

This show of force, "in your face" advertising in New York is just that.

The problem is that the Hindu nationalistic party now has power in India.
This mentality of India should be a Hindu nation will cumulate to either a civil war or genocide.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is bullshiat. This is 2020. BRING US SHIVA THE DESTORYER
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Will I be able to offer this god a peanut?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 If this link has taught me anything, it's that I'm woefully ignorant of both Hinduism and India in general. I mean, I know the basics but that's about it. All the Indians I've known over the years were Americanized so I've not been exposed to the culture in any meaningful way outside of the food.

Time to find some books.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi probably has good associations with New York City. In the fall of 2014, shortly after his election, he gave a rapturous speech at Madison Square Garden that drew more than 19,000 attendees"


Rapturous?! Bullshiat, I'm still here.


/must be the Farking and potty mouth
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, "F*ck Modi!"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Every culture was peaceful and egalitarian until European colonialism ruined it all.  They're like the millennials of history.

Nice sarcasm, hardly recognizable. It is known that the Europeans are the world's greatest barbarians. While fighting among themselves over petty religious differences, lines of royal succession and tiny parcels of land, they invented terrible weapons. They also developed the scientific method, modern mathematics and theories of economics and political science, all of which gave us the world we live in today. But when the Europeans, more or less in their spare time, also conquered most of the rest of the world, all the conquered people wanted were the weapons.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: This is bullshiat. This is 2020. BRING US SHIVA THE DESTORYER


Shiva is still on assignment at the CERN Laboratory in Switzerland.

siliconrepublic.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Modi and his ilk

by picking sides you are a racist.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I almost wish it were the real Rama and not Modi's attempt to flog Hindu supremacy.

For the Ghostbusters, (original, Real or 21st century), getting rid of an ancient god would be a fairly straightforward job.

Its self-appointed vicar, not so much.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: Axeofjudgement: This is bullshiat. This is 2020. BRING US SHIVA THE DESTORYER

Shiva is still on assignment at the CERN Laboratory in Switzerland.

[siliconrepublic.com image 718x523]


well they better hurry up. Only 4 months to go.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: This is bullshiat. This is 2020. BRING US SHIVA THE DESTORYER


Shiva the Destoryer: Wrecker of stories!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 750x563]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Please do not offer my God a peanut.   Pay for your purchases and get out.  And then come again.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 750x563]


You would thing with that body type, her boobs would be larger.

I might just be hungry.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.