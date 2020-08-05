 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Caption Snow White donating blood   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
    More: Caption, Contests  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original:
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Disney and medical kink are included in the fee, but the fat guy watching is gonna cost you extra.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take every drop.  I have a pallor to maintain.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We'd better get going. The Sandpeople are easily startled, but they'll be back soon, and in greater numbers.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BLOOD FOR THE DISNEY GOD
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Odd workplace rumors aside, she knew there wasn't really a 119 year old Walt Disney being kept alive from blood transfusions from teenaged Disney Cast members, but she did wonder why the mummy in the other bed seemed to be saying "Hurry!" to the nurses."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi ho, hi ho, donating blood is a go.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪   I'm wishing  (I'm wishing)
♫  for the blood I give
♪   to help you  (to help you)
♫  today (today)
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's not Snowy!  She has the Ruby Red shoes of a witch! Drop a house on her!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'That's it. I'm done catering to weird fetish creeps. The money's good, but it's just not worth it.
 
