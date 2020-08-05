 Skip to content
 
(OK Whatever) Boobies Science has spoken: Size only matters if he's hungry   (okwhatever.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that asplains Hooters.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got one Farker favorited as "GED in boobs." Let's see if they show up.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm always hungry.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not about size for me.  It's about shape.
 
gregario
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I'm always hungry.


Ditto. I'm starving.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sigmund Freud would have a field day with this.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, I'm poor AND hungry, but that study is a load of crap, I know what I like.
/opens Angela White directory
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah when I'm hungry I tend to like bigger boobs but when I'm not I dont really care
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this the thread with four-week-old (or two-year-old, ahem) accounts reminisce about the allegedly good old days of Fark, where Navy pilots flew and Gorgor could post images?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Huh. That preview image isn't exactly SFW.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: [memegenerator.net image 800x450]


Goddammit - seconds too late. *shakes tiny fist*
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am in the "beggars can't be choosers" camp.

I will gladly take anything I can get.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


You'v got your A, your B, your C, and your D. That's the biggest.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We can haz an old school Fark thread?
 
clownass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Daddy needs some milk
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Well, I'm poor AND hungry, but that study is a load of crap, I know what I like.
/opens Angela White directory


You poor thing.  Should we have a canned food drive?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 425x239]

We can haz an old school Fark thread?


No! The "woke ai" is in charge now.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 686x235]

You'v got your A, your B, your C, and your D. That's the biggest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not a boob man as much as a nipple man.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Smorgasbord!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wasn't enough room for both
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Beerguy: I am in the "beggars can't be choosers" camp.

I will gladly take anything I can get.


If you "get" anything, you're more successful than I, dude :)

/ :(
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll monitor this thread to make sure there are no bookmarks
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Size only matters if he's hungry

So what did the women's study reveal?

i4.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What if you're thirsty?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love that TFA contains helpful infographics.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What about butts?  Does it say anything about butts?
 
151
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: What about butts?  Does it say anything about butts?


That is where the fudge is made
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On ancient fark, this thread would have been epic.
 
Kairam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 425x239]

We can haz an old school Fark thread?


Well, we need some classic content from the 00's.

Like pre-surgery Denise Milani:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


SbB's Crystal:
comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


Times have changed, though not lunchtime hunger and a desire for big boobage.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"a few hundred male students at the University of Westminster in London"

young males are mostly big babies, what an astonishing revelation
 
Sophont
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fakes make me lose my appetite.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The older you are the more you're interested in her big pension.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What if you're thirsty?


Stop before you get to the fudge.

Milk Milk Lemonade (feat. Amber Rose and Method Man) - Inside Amy Schumer
Youtube HeiSx5MNDvg
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: Size only matters if he's hungry

So what did the women's study reveal?

[i4.ytimg.com image 554x312]


right, I was "so your dick gets bigger if you're hungry? Oh wait your dick size only matters to her if you are hungry" "huh?"

/wat?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's all in the presentation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I run in to a lot of hungry women.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i resent the implications of this study.

if only i had a defensible argument against it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm way past the age to be choosy.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Is this the thread with four-week-old (or two-year-old, ahem) accounts reminisce about the allegedly good old days of Fark, where Navy pilots flew and Gorgor could post images?


The true old Fark was great. Honestly, infinitely better than what it is now. There's nothing like it left. I've looked.

/feel free to check the age of my account
 
Kairam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Is this the thread with four-week-old (or two-year-old, ahem) accounts reminisce about the allegedly good old days of Fark, where Navy pilots flew and Gorgor could post images?


Some of us just lurked a hell of a long time.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kairam: Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 425x239]

We can haz an old school Fark thread?

Well, we need some classic content from the 00's.

Like pre-surgery Denise Milani:
[i.pinimg.com image 720x1082]

SbB's Crystal:
[comicvine1.cbsistatic.com image 390x576]

Times have changed, though not lunchtime hunger and a desire for big boobage.


fark even used to have an SBB badge iirc
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Is this the thread with four-week-old (or two-year-old, ahem) accounts reminisce about the allegedly good old days of Fark, where Navy pilots flew and Gorgor could post images?


Or gasp, RugbyJock?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Eh, boobie size is not as important as how much pleasure she get from me playing with them.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kairam: Dork Gently: Is this the thread with four-week-old (or two-year-old, ahem) accounts reminisce about the allegedly good old days of Fark, where Navy pilots flew and Gorgor could post images?

Some of us just lurked a hell of a long time.


ditto

/oh fark that's rush saying...nevermind
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'm not a boob man as much as a nipple man.

[Fark user image 419x312] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 546x308]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Eh, boobie size is not as important as how much pleasure she get from me playing with them.


Eh, I've honestly never understood girls getting enjoyment from that kind of thing
 
