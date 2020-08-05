 Skip to content
 
(TaxProf)   Common mistakes professors make in online teaching. Does not include falling for students renaming themselves Zoom asking for full computer access   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Take old articles.

2. Put "online" in the title.

3. Profit?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do any of these involve or not involve pants?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No pants.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: No pants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it involve a slide carousel or acetate on an overhead projector?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are common mistakes in teaching since the dawn of time
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Does it involve a slide carousel or acetate on an overhead projector?


No.  It involves literally nothing.  Here is the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Do any of these involve or not involve pants?


https://www.smbc-comics.com/comic/2009​-05-01
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saying, pants is a problem that preceded Zoom.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: 1. Take old articles.

2. Put "online" in the title.

3. Profit?

Tenure

FTFY
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until I left for the infrastructure side, I helped drive online classes for 20 years.

FTFA - "include over-assigning work, recording lectures that are too lengthy, not engaging in multiple formats of learning, being disorganized, and not engaging with students. "

3 out of 4  ... not bad.

You may be a great lecturer.  But no one is going to watch a 2 hour talking head video as a substitute.

Being disorganized - yes.  I've actually dropped a class where I spent 45 minutes trying to figure out how find out what I should be doing first.  Sad considering I did all the training for that system, both faculty workshops and writing guides for students.

Not engaging students - not sure on that.   I'd argue more for "not being responsive to students".  IE, if I email a question during working hours, I should get a response that day.  If after hours/weekends, I should get a response next business day.   If I turn in something for a grade, and the next thing depends on building on it (programming class,etc) OR it is close to a drop/withdraw deadline,etc. then by god you better get it graded quick.

Other stuff - not keeping students informed of their progress/grade or lack thereof.


Lemme know when the article to biatch about student behavior for classes and online classes gets posted - I have a list for that too.  :)

(And yes, when teaching workshops, faculty make the worst students)
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm taking online courses. 11:59 PM yesterday was the due date for a final project. I turned it in midday. [all caps rage mode on]
AT 6 farkING PM THE INSTRUCTOR POSTED A LONG VIDEO EXPLAINING HOW SHE WANTS THE FINAL PROJECT TO LOOK.

Thank goodness the course evaluations are open. I just submitted a rant that makes the Pol tab look like Mr Rodgers has been posting.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Fano: Does it involve a slide carousel or acetate on an overhead projector?

No.  It involves literally nothing.  Here is the article:

[Fark user image 808x534]


See the words "Common Mistakes in Online Teaching" in blue?  That's a link to a place where you can download the paper (you need to make an account and maybe pay a fee, though).  This is just an abstract for said paper; not really an "article" in any sense of the word.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: recording lectures that are too lengthy


I don't have a problem with that. Instead of sitting through a dull, droning, 3 hour lecture, I can crank up the speed and watch it in two (and can play with my phone when he goes on a tangent).

/even cut the time in half if the instructor is a particularly slow talker.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a big difference between how effective online learning is delivered and how effective classroom education is delivered. I've taken a lot of good self-directed online technology courses. Generally, the good ones have some common elements - specific learning objectives, supported by short chunks of information delivered by video and supporting material, required self directed information gathering, exercises that allow you to work with the concept, and a knowledge check that reinforces what you're learning rather than penalizing you for not picking up the concept on the first pass.

The education system has failed to make to pivot necessary to successfully deliver in home education. Educators are being given video conferencing tools, and are trying to deliver the same content over the internet as though they were in the classroom. The content has not changed. The assignments have not changed. This approach ignores the fundamental reality of the situation.

What's necessary here is a retooling of the curriculum, not chastising the educators for being ineffective at an impossible task.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petite Mel: i.r.id10t: recording lectures that are too lengthy

I don't have a problem with that. Instead of sitting through a dull, droning, 3 hour lecture, I can crank up the speed and watch it in two (and can play with my phone when he goes on a tangent).

/even cut the time in half if the instructor is a particularly slow talker.


Yeah if I can fast forward and reverse at will that's better than the bad old days of having to sit there in person and pretend to pay attention and wishing death on the one dorkus who HAD to ask a useless question that led the boring professor onto an even more boring and useless tangent.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Farking Lurker: There is a big difference between how effective online learning is delivered and how effective classroom education is delivered. I've taken a lot of good self-directed online technology courses. Generally, the good ones have some common elements - specific learning objectives, supported by short chunks of information delivered by video and supporting material, required self directed information gathering, exercises that allow you to work with the concept, and a knowledge check that reinforces what you're learning rather than penalizing you for not picking up the concept on the first pass.

The education system has failed to make to pivot necessary to successfully deliver in home education. Educators are being given video conferencing tools, and are trying to deliver the same content over the internet as though they were in the classroom. The content has not changed. The assignments have not changed. This approach ignores the fundamental reality of the situation.

What's necessary here is a retooling of the curriculum, not chastising the educators for being ineffective at an impossible task.


This. When quarantine started I started a few course cycles on Khan Academy to brush up some programming skills. The content itself was obviously geared toward a much younger audience but it was delivered really, really well with 15-ish minute modules, lots of well designed practice environments, and assessments throughout that allowed you to keep building on the knowledge being acquired.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm so old every time I hear Zoom mentioned, I think of Bernadette doing that arm thingy:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: i.r.id10t: recording lectures that are too lengthy

I don't have a problem with that. Instead of sitting through a dull, droning, 3 hour lecture, I can crank up the speed and watch it in two (and can play with my phone when he goes on a tangent).

/even cut the time in half if the instructor is a particularly slow talker.


The "right" way to do it is to break it down into 5-10 minute sub-topic based chunks, maybe 15 for something very complex.

1 - easier to do updates. Don't need to re-do the whole video if ONE sub-topic changed.
2 - easier to do things suddenly required, like ADA compliance stuff.
2b - makes splitting the work for making it ADA compliant (98%+ accurate captioning, etc) possible/easier
3 - for students, to review one part as needed for homework/exam prep, they don't need to rewatch the whole thing.  Just the sub-topics they need/want
4 - makes sharing content with other instructors a lot easier.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'm so old every time I hear Zoom mentioned, I think of Bernadette doing that arm thingy:

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 475x273] [View Full Size image _x_]


That always freaked me out.
Then she taught us all how to do it on a very special episode.

/the episode was special because she showed us how to do that arm thingy.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: There is a big difference between how effective online learning is delivered and how effective classroom education is delivered. I've taken a lot of good self-directed online technology courses. Generally, the good ones have some common elements - specific learning objectives, supported by short chunks of information delivered by video and supporting material, required self directed information gathering, exercises that allow you to work with the concept, and a knowledge check that reinforces what you're learning rather than penalizing you for not picking up the concept on the first pass.

The education system has failed to make to pivot necessary to successfully deliver in home education. Educators are being given video conferencing tools, and are trying to deliver the same content over the internet as though they were in the classroom. The content has not changed. The assignments have not changed. This approach ignores the fundamental reality of the situation.


The problem is that developing an asynchronous online course takes time and skill, and not many faculty have those. As a result, they're doing synchronous teaching which is much more difficult to do well online.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: dittybopper: I'm so old every time I hear Zoom mentioned, I think of Bernadette doing that arm thingy:

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 475x273] [View Full Size image _x_]

That always freaked me out.
Then she taught us all how to do it on a very special episode.

/the episode was special because she showed us how to do that arm thingy.


I'd hit it:

Bernadette Makes A Tissue Box Guitar - ZOOM Into Action
Youtube UZnD783c8Vs


She's actually a bit older than me, but only by a handful of years.  She looks good for 60.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: (And yes, when teaching workshops, faculty make the worst students)


A thousand times this.  Man... I winced just reading that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Having the window of the hawt chick maximized when the wife can see the monitor?

Courtney, u can't see you face. Please turn your camera lower. Lower please.  That's good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't put much credence into something that refers to the "Socratic" method and then feels required to explain that he was a philosopher in Ancient Greece...

You are writing this for the edification of professors, correct?
 
