 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Newcastle to Beirut: "That's not a stockpile of ammonium nitrate, this is stockpile of ammonium nitrate"   (abc.net.au) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Newcastle, New South Wales, Ammonium nitrate, Ammonia, Nitrogen, large ammonium nitrate stockpile, Chromium, major ammonium nitrate explosions, Orica's Kooragang Island plant  
•       •       •

1509 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 11:05 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlikely. It would take an Earthquake to oh.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nice multilevel headline subby.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it exploded, it would make Newcastle ail.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, Australia.  They have more to worry about with the local fauna.

Marcus Aurelius: If it exploded, it would make Newcastle ail.


BOOOOOOOOOOOOO
funny'd
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
all of. a sudden everyone is an ammonium nitrate expert on their high horse looking down
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"What the actual fu...[BLAM!]"
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's too much regulation... why don't the people just move??


/I feel dirty now
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked the right day to quit smoking
 
Ktonos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If Beirut was a ~3 kt explosion (not sure what the conversion is from ammonium nitrate to TNT in terms of explosive power) and that was 2750 tons, then 6,000 to 12,000 tons of ammonium nitrate would almost be a Little Boy size explosion. That ain't good. Probably want to split that up into smaller stockpiles and relocate them to the back of beyond.

\I saw the Orica and DynoNobel trucks almost every day when I was commuting to work and I kept a wide berth.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"There are no flammable sources within designated exclusion zones around these areas."

Talk about a mistake you only get to make once.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Unlikely. It would take an Earthquake to oh.


Or this guy singing at full volume...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...so it's like taking ammonium nitrate to Newcastle?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ktonos: If Beirut was a ~3 kt explosion (not sure what the conversion is from ammonium nitrate to TNT in terms of explosive power) and that was 2750 tons, then 6,000 to 12,000 tons of ammonium nitrate would almost be a Little Boy size explosion. That ain't good. Probably want to split that up into smaller stockpiles and relocate them to the back of beyond.

\I saw the Orica and DynoNobel trucks almost every day when I was commuting to work and I kept a wide berth.


Well it sounds like they have much better storage and safety practices so the danger should be minimal. If it does go up though.....
 
Hachitori
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WAS, not IS, as in

"That WAS a stockpile of ammonium nitrate".
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "There are no flammable sources within designated exclusion zones around the area."

*LIGHTNING BOLT WANTS TO KNOW YOUR LOCATION*
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So I guess l will ask the question.  What came first?  The plant or the housing?  This is like people biatching about the noise near LAX.  It has been there for over 50+ years.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, the bombing in Oklahoma was two tonnes, West Texas 2013 was three hundred tonnes, Beirut was 2,750ish tonnes, and Newcastle has between 6,000 and 12,000 tonnes three hundred meters from a residential zone?

So... who is updating or checking their insurance policies right about now?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hachitori: WAS, not IS, as in

"That WAS a stockpile of ammonium nitrate".


Ok, Boomer
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry for the large size, but wanted to clearly show how close that is.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ktonos: If Beirut was a ~3 kt explosion (not sure what the conversion is from ammonium nitrate to TNT in terms of explosive power) and that was 2750 tons, then 6,000 to 12,000 tons of ammonium nitrate would almost be a Little Boy size explosion. That ain't good. Probably want to split that up into smaller stockpiles and relocate them to the back of beyond.

\I saw the Orica and DynoNobel trucks almost every day when I was commuting to work and I kept a wide berth.


A quick wiki search shows that ammonium nitrate is 0.42 effective compared to TNT, so that 3000 ton AN explosions turns out to be about 1.26 kilotons of explosive force.  Going by this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TNT_equ​i​valent#Relative_effectiveness_factor

That is about 1/3 of the Halifax explosion (200 tons of AN was augmented by 2300 tons of picric acid).

Still, fark.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We moved the smoking area around back so you reporters would stop whining, what more do you want?"
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hachitori: WAS, not IS, as in

"That WAS a stockpile of ammonium nitrate".


Now it's a lagoon.
 
notto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe half scoop should tweet about this . . .

https://www.washingtonpost.com/climat​e​-environment/2019/11/21/trump-reverses​-safety-rules-adopted-after-deadly-che​mical-explosion/

The Environmental Protection Agency weakened a rule Thursday governing how companies store dangerous chemicals. The standards were enacted under President Barack Obama in the wake of a 2013 explosion in West, Tex., that killed 15 people, including 12 first responders.

Under the new standards, companies will not have to provide public access to information about what kinds of chemicals are stored on their sites. They also will not have to undertake several measures aimed at preventing accidents, such as analyzing safer technology and procedures, conducting a "root-cause analysis" after a major chemical release or obtaining a third-party audit when an accident has occurred.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hachitori: WAS, not IS, as in

"That WAS a stockpile of ammonium nitrate".


This ammonium nitrate is no more! It is an ex-stockpile
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Newcastle Brown, it can sure smack you down?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.