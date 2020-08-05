 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Frozen waffle company's best shot at naming their version of a campfire classic evokes thoughts of cheese instead   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That can't be real.  It's got to be a 'shop.  Please tell me it's a 'shop.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash that down with
Fark user imageView Full Size


//yes, it was real
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about... s'mEggmas?
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make mine with pizza. I call them s'SBarros
 
bmix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time in a while I've burst into uncontrollable laughter. Nice find, subby.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not G'ouda.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: This is not G'ouda.


You're right, it's more like Fromunda.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: This is not G'ouda.


Wheel see...
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's n'sty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too close to Smeagle.  Who wants to eat a Gollum?
 
tintar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: [Fark user image 192x340]
[Fark user image 181x278]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I suspect that ad was approved by the same 12 year old that approved this design:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pops to proof that it is real and sells for $89.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: How about... s'mEggmas?


That's where my mind went. Just calling the Eggo S'mores would have been smarter.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think we are all in approval here.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

toejam: I make mine with pizza. I call them s'SBarros


Phil Collins makes mine.

S'sussudio.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Proof that every company needs at least one person with a childish sense of humor/dirty mind.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: I suspect that ad was approved by the same 12 year old that approved this design:

[Fark user image 669x380]

Pops to proof that it is real and sells for $89.


And to the proof people will not only pay $89 for something hideous, they'll do it even when you plate it in 10k gold.  At this point I'm surprised they're just just making them out of old aluminum cans or something out of sheer "Fark you you idiots will buy it anyway.".

/for some strange reason when I mentioned aluminum cans, I was thinking about goats
//it's like that was on my mind or somesuch
///weird!
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shut up, s'Meg.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Auntie Cheesus: I suspect that ad was approved by the same 12 year old that approved this design:

[Fark user image 669x380]

Pops to proof that it is real and sells for $89.

And to the proof people will not only pay $89 for something hideous, they'll do it even when you plate it in 10k gold.  At this point I'm surprised they're just just making them out of old aluminum cans or something out of sheer "Fark you you idiots will buy it anyway.".

/for some strange reason when I mentioned aluminum cans, I was thinking about goats
//it's like that was on my mind or somesuch
///weird!


I was actually asked by someone if I could duplicate that design.  Could I?  Sure.  Would I?  No.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Done in One?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: I suspect that ad was approved by the same 12 year old that approved this design:

[Link][Fark user image image 669x380]

Pops to proof that it is real and sells for $89.


Username checks out for this thread
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
at least they're not blue
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So happy to see such a high Red Dwarf contingent here.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.