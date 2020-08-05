 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   For a change it wasn't an American tourist damaging a statue at a museum while posing for a photo   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Sculpture, model of Antonio Canova, Vittorio Sgarbi, 50-year-old Austrian man, damaged statue, Facebook post, president of the Antonio Canova Foundation, statue of Paolina Bonaparte  
•       •       •

1022 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The damaged statue is the original plaster cast model from which Canova carved a marble statue that is housed in the Borghese Gallery in Rome.

I'm slightly less outraged at damaged plaster than damaged marble.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feh! Probably a Brit, everyone knows British tourists are the absolute worst pestilence ever unleashed on foreign attractions.

>clicks link<

Ein Österreicher?! Really? That's a first.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he seems accident prone. I certainly hope he doesn't accidentally fall out a window, down an open elevator shaft and onto some bullets.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The damaged statue is the original plaster cast model from which Canova carved a marble statue that is housed in the Borghese Gallery in Rome.

I'm slightly less outraged at damaged plaster than damaged marble.


And their description makes no sense. It sounds like it's a plaster reproduction of the original piece
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: skyotter: The damaged statue is the original plaster cast model from which Canova carved a marble statue that is housed in the Borghese Gallery in Rome.

I'm slightly less outraged at damaged plaster than damaged marble.

And their description makes no sense. It sounds like it's a plaster reproduction of the original piece


"The damaged statue is the original plaster cast model from which Canova carved a marble statue that is housed in the Borghese Gallery in Rome."

How is that not clear?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The damaged statue is the original plaster cast model from which Canova carved a marble statue that is housed in the Borghese Gallery in Rome.

I'm slightly less outraged at damaged plaster than damaged marble.


I'm a little more outraged.  It's like destroying Shakespeare's drafts or notebooks.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An eye for an eye, a toe for a toe.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should get all House of Wax on his ass.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who the hell is raising these gormless dolts who don't know to keep their hands (or in this case lumbering carcass) to themselves in museums? Don't touch display items unless told otherwise!! Is that fu*king complicated?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Forgive my ignorance on this subject but how does having a plaster cast help one with carving something out of marble?
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You've really got to put this stuff out of reach or put out a reproduction.
 
bababa
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He didn't just touch it, he jumped up on the statue (which is of a recling woman). Soon we will have to look at things in a museum from behind a plexiglass shield.
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If selfies are outlawed, only outlaws will take selfies.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure that Quentin Tarantino is writing a screenplay about this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A Chinese tourist asked me for a pen at Lasagrada Familia so she could write her name one it.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
HA. As if "American Tourist" is a thing anymore.
We're stuck here now.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: skyotter: The damaged statue is the original plaster cast model from which Canova carved a marble statue that is housed in the Borghese Gallery in Rome.

I'm slightly less outraged at damaged plaster than damaged marble.

And their description makes no sense. It sounds like it's a plaster reproduction of the original piece


It's the plaster original of the reproduction marble.  When you're going to make a statue in marble, you don't just get a big block of marble and start going at it.  You need to be able to plan it out before hand, and have something physical to work off of.

Usually, what you'd do is first make a statue out of clay.  It's easily worked, and if you screw up, easily reworked.  But, problem is it's not easy to make a full sized statue like that that can be baked in a kiln for a multitude of reasons, so it will always be quite fragile.  So instead of using it directly you make a plaster cast of the clay statue, which generally destroys the clay statue, and make a plaster statue from that mold, which generally destroys the mold. Now you have a plaster statue that's reasonably sturdy to use as a physical model to help produce the marble statue.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Feh! Probably a Brit, everyone knows British tourists are the absolute worst pestilence ever unleashed on foreign attractions.

>clicks link<

Ein Österreicher?! Really? That's a first.


No Austrian has EVER caused problems in a foreign country!
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Forgive my ignorance on this subject but how does having a plaster cast help one with carving something out of marble?


It's like having a pencil sketch before you do a full painting or illustration.  You know exactly what you want to do, and how big everything should be, and in what positions they should be, etc.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Kalyco Jack: Feh! Probably a Brit, everyone knows British tourists are the absolute worst pestilence ever unleashed on foreign attractions.

>clicks link<

Ein Österreicher?! Really? That's a first.

No Austrian has EVER caused problems in a foreign country!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So subby is one of the 99.9% of Farkers who have never traveled abroad.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Who the hell is raising these gormless dolts who don't know to keep their hands (or in this case lumbering carcass) to themselves in museums? Don't touch display items unless told otherwise!! Is that fu*king complicated?


I think Covid-19 has taught me that most of our species are gormless dolts. They have a rich legacy of adapting, running, and copulating. But when it comes to art museums, they show themselves to be abject gormless dolts.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So subby is one of the 99.9% of Farkers who have never traveled abroad.


Shouldn't you be in the politics tab defending Trump, you absolute slug.
 
B0redd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Forgive my ignorance on this subject but how does having a plaster cast help one with carving something out of marble?


the 2 min mark is where the action is

How I'ts Made Marble Sculptures
Youtube NGYikd-z8og
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.