(Travel and Leisure)   Airline hosting Hello Kitty flight for Father's Day   (travelandleisure.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello Kitty
Hello Covid
Goodbye Dad
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Airline Is Hosting a Hello Kitty-themed Flight to Nowhere - and It Includes a Michelin-star Meal

What do tires have to do with meals?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't fathers day in June?   or is this really planning ahead?

dnrtfa

dont curr
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: This Airline Is Hosting a Hello Kitty-themed Flight to Nowhere - and It Includes a Michelin-star Meal

What do tires have to do with meals?


You've had airline food, right?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we really need right now is people getting on a plane for no farking good reason.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Japan has a thing with KFC and Christmas, is there a Taiwan thing with Father's Day and Hello Kitty that I missed?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: This Airline Is Hosting a Hello Kitty-themed Flight to Nowhere - and It Includes a Michelin-star Meal

What do tires have to do with meals?


Michelin wanted people to drive around so they started publishing a guide for car service stations, maps, maintenance instructions, etc. and they eventually did restaurant reviews. For some reason they became the gold farking standard in restaurant reviews.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see it...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iaazathot [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's not creepy at all.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: I know Japan has a thing with KFC and Christmas, is there a Taiwan thing with Father's Day and Hello Kitty that I missed?


FTA: On Monday, EVA Air announced it will be honoring Father's Day in Taiwan (celebrated on Aug. 8) by selling tickets to a flight to nowhere. The plane, decorated in Hello Kitty livery, will take off from Taipei Taoyuan Airport and will land several hours later back at the same location.


It's like the old joke...Father's Day - The most confusing day in Taipei.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A flight to nowhere.  Who the hell would buy a ticket for that?

Maybe this guy?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Get Covid and waste jet fuel for no reason.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: I know Japan has a thing with KFC and Christmas, is there a Taiwan thing with Father's Day and Hello Kitty that I missed?


Stigginit to the Reds?

/  All I know is what I read in the papers.  I thought Hello Kitty was primarily Japanese (if it's not considered global) but maybe there's a Daddy/Daughter thing in the Taiwanese culture?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark it, I'm IN.
I'll die on a Hello Kitty plane.
IDGAF, this is better than most options.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: halifaxdatageek: I know Japan has a thing with KFC and Christmas, is there a Taiwan thing with Father's Day and Hello Kitty that I missed?

Stigginit to the Reds?

/  All I know is what I read in the papers.  I thought Hello Kitty was primarily Japanese (if it's not considered global) but maybe there's a Daddy/Daughter thing in the Taiwanese culture?


I don't know about Fathers Day but when I was in Kaohsiung the hotel had a Hello Kitty themed room (that was pretty expensive) which came with the use of a Hello Kitty rental car.
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess I don't understand why this is special. We flew EVA Air last year and everything was Hello Kitty, right down to our boarding passes. And almost $300 for a business class seat on a flight that goes nowhere? Their business class is okay, but compared to other international carriers it's nothing spectacular.

Plus last year I didn't have to worry about anybody in the cabin coughing and infecting my husband or me with a deadly plague, so there's that. This whole idea is so stupid.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
EVA?

<checks link>

EVA.  They've been all-in on Hello Kitty for years.  There's this beyond strange Hello Kitty shop / gate area in the terminal in Taoyuan airport.   So this doesn't surprise me at all.  My bet is they'll deliver a good product for this flight.  i think their normal business class service from LA to Taipei is excellent.  While the hard product (seats / infotainment / etc.) is fairly generic, their flight crews are some of the best in the industry.

On one flight with them we pushed off from the gate at LAX 16 minutes late, and the pursuer came through the business class cabin and personally apologized to every passenger.   If I were in Taiwan right now I might consider this flight.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I can see it...

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x742]


Sorry, I assumed this was part of the experience.
Nevermind.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Your stewardess today is.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


I wish.....
 
