(Washington Post)   What 20 years of dating reality shows teach us about America. CliffsNotes version: We're so farked   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Reality television, reality dating show, Flavor of Love, VH1, Black people, I Love Money, Dating game show  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. The Newlywed Game proved that America has gotten its freak on for a while now...

In The Butt Bob!
Youtube 2naTw9y7zsE
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One question that plagues observers of these shows: Why would anyone sign up to be on them?!

Win a million dollars for sleeping with some guy. Beats streetwalking.
As for the other 95% of these shows, people be crazy.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These shows don't reflect dating reality at all though....
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These shows are all trash. If you watch them you really need to reconsider your life choices.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've never watched an episode of any of the shows in the article. They sounded stupid and fake. I'm pretty sure my life is better for it.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why are trans people so underrepresented?
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ZAZ: One question that plagues observers of these shows: Why would anyone sign up to be on them?!

Win a million dollars for sleeping with some guy. Beats streetwalking.
As for the other 95% of these shows, people be crazy.


There's no fulfillment in a lazy nation
That keeps feeding our infatuation
With the idea of being famous- Eyedea
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mofa: I've never watched an episode of any of the shows in the article. They sounded stupid and fake. I'm pretty sure my life is better for it.


This.  Although even if they were 100% real I wouldn't watch them.

Reality TV:  There is nothing real about them.

/Except COPS, that is real.  Or was, anyhow.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It teaches me - or rather confirms a known that there is a broad and dismal gulf between me and the pathetic consumers of humanity's animal instincts.
 
