 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Survey shows people get naked, get arrested, and get tattoos when drunk. Not always in that order   (addictions.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Alcoholic beverage, Alcoholism, Hangover, Drinking culture, choice of drink, type of alcohol, public nudity, associate hangovers  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 10:47 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The order is critical, though, as it reflects your sentence

* Tattoo, naked, arrested = fine
* Naked, tattoo, arrested = unimaginable pain and fine
* Arrested, naked, tattoo = pmitap
* Arrested, tattoo, naked = concentration camp
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: * Naked, tattoo, arrested = unimaginable pain and fine


CSB: My friend wanted to get a tattoo and asked if she could piggyback in on one of my sessions (it wasn't a spontaneous thing, there was discussion with the artist and so on).  Plans fell through with her ex-husband, so she unexpectedly had her two pre-teen boys that weekend too.
Unfortunately that was also the day we were doing my back outline, and when I say "back" I mean it goes from the tops of my shoulders down past my butt and on to my leg. I had to strip naked and lay down on the table in the shop with walk-in customers coming and going and two giggling kids. 
So anyways, it's not that unimaginable.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Solution: Stay home.

Amazon sincerely thanks me for doing this.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also, Taco Bell's business model.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"... beyond the second pint lies kabobs and madness."
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: The order is critical, though, as it reflects your sentence

* Tattoo, naked, arrested = fine
* Naked, tattoo, arrested = unimaginable pain and fine
* Arrested, naked, tattoo = pmitap
* Arrested, tattoo, naked = concentration camp


I was starting to work that out for myself, and you saved me the trouble.
Thanx!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know why gin tanks below rum, whiskey, vodka and tequila? Because it's so vile you can't drink enough to get hung over. It tastes like pinesol and off bug spray
 
Creoena
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I do all of that sober.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The average farker weekend then.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: You know why gin tanks below rum, whiskey, vodka and tequila? Because it's so vile you can't drink enough to get hung over. It tastes like pinesol and off bug spray


There's a lot more to the world of gin than just Tanqueray, but if it saves you time, money, and your liver to avoid gin entirely, then do that.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also, Taco Bell's business model.


see: White Castle.

as a 17 yr old yut and the first to have a car in my group, me droogs would beg me to take them to a White Castle in Montclair NJ for DrunkSliders. next day they would all call me a S of a B for taking them to White Castle and making them eat DrunkSliders.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "... beyond the second pint lies kabobs and madness."

ONE PINT BEYOND!


Madness - One Step Beyond (Official Video)
Youtube SOJSM46nWwo
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Nick Nostril: Also, Taco Bell's business model.

see: White Castle.

as a 17 yr old yut and the first to have a car in my group, me droogs would beg me to take them to a White Castle in Montclair NJ for DrunkSliders. next day they would all call me a S of a B for taking them to White Castle and making them eat DrunkSliders.


Did it give you a nice warm vibratey feeling all through your guttiwuts?

'Cause White Castle does that to me.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A mark of a quality tattooer is that they won't tattoo someone that is drunk or otherwise intoxicated. When I was getting my left arm done, one of the other tattooers asked a drunk couple to leave and come back sober.

Alcohol inhibits blood clotting, and getting tattoos does cause blood to flow. Plus alcohol constricts blood vessels in your body, so thats a major problem as well.

Drunk or wasted people generally have lower mental/emotional inhibitions so they're more likely to make stupid regertful decisions that are either permanent, or expensive and more painful to remove (laser treatment or a cover-up).
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: A mark of a quality tattooer is that they won't tattoo someone that is drunk or otherwise intoxicated. When I was getting my left arm done, one of the other tattooers asked a drunk couple to leave and come back sober.

Alcohol inhibits blood clotting, and getting tattoos does cause blood to flow. Plus alcohol constricts blood vessels in your body, so thats a major problem as well.

Drunk or wasted people generally have lower mental/emotional inhibitions so they're more likely to make stupid regertful decisions that are either permanent, or expensive and more painful to remove (laser treatment or a cover-up).


I like the fact that an obviously-intoxicated person will be refused a tattoo, but I have to ask: why is selling to a drunken person legal in so many other cases?
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Naked?  I do that sober or with a snoot-full, but only where it's acceptable.

Tattoos and arrests?  Hasn't happened, so far.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: regertful

I knew I would eventually be regertful no matter what I got inked.

So I got a Regerts! tattoo. No I didn't.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
timetrabble.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, alcoholism
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Caged Heat taught me.... get arrested.  get naked.

Not sure about the tattoos.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.