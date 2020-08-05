 Skip to content
(CNN)   1 day: how long this Georgia school lasted before shutting down because a student tested positive for COVID   (cnn.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby learned grammar at a Georgia school, but spelling somewhere else.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cherokee County recommends, but does not require, that children wear masks in school whenever social distancing is not possible, according to the school district's reopening plan.

The one time we can all agree on a school uniform and they f*cking punt on it.

Pro-Tip: When doctors say to wear a f*cking mask, EVERYONE wear a mask. Who honestly thinks kids will even follow these rules if they were put into place?

Cancel school until a vaccine with at least 50% efficacy has been achieved. How hard is this concept to grasp? Are you all Trump voters or something?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy:
Pro-Tip: When doctors say to wear a f*cking mask, EVERYONE wear a mask. Who honestly thinks kids will even follow these rules if they were put into place?

For the most part kids follow the rules more than adults, at least mine do.  If I say wear a mask and I wear one, my kids will be an absolute Nazi about it.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Sixes Elementary in the Cherokee County School district began in-person classes on Monday. But by Tuesday, a classroom was temporarily closed for deep cleaning and the teacher and 20 other students had been asked to quarantine for two weeks"

Well, it's a good thing that those kids don't live at home with anyone else who might get and/or further spread the virus.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Birx: We have to stop super spreader events.

Schools: Super spreader events 5 days of the week!

What could go wrong?
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's my wife's school. The great part about all of this is that as of Friday last week, the building only had one full time janitor.

It was dirtier than the start of a normal school year.

The day started with around 50% mask wearing for kids and ended with nearly 0 wearing them.

This is a shiat show.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Schools are going to go down quicker than major league baseball teams 🤣
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not for nothing, but "shut down""sending 20 kids home to quarantine." They're stupid, and they'll be shut down within days, but that's not what happened here.

/welcometofark.jpg
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Speaking as a resident of Georgia that doesn't live in some exurb, I'm thankful that Cherokee County, Jackson County, and all those other places I've never been to and have to reason to visit have decided to be our guinea pigs.  Thanks, guys.  Your sacrifice will not be forgotten.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

togaman2k: the building only had one full time janitor.


OOPS we missed that part in our planning. Our bad.

*shakes head*
 
