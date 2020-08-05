 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   Police officers in New York State arrest 'tall Leprechaun' caught looting cars in residential neighbourhood, elusive search for small leprechauns still ongoing   (buffalonews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They searched him but found no lucky charms.
Interrogations on whereabouts of pot o' gold ongoing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a tall leprechaun may look like.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put out some glue traps, that will catch him.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly cops. The only way to stop it is with a flute.
Leprechaun Flute Stop It
Youtube 4Vy3h3mghQ8
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To me, it looks like a leprechaun, to me
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No picture.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ed Sheehan must have had a day off.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Ed Sheehan must have had a day off.


Sheeran.

And, for a leprechaun, I suppose you could call him tall but it's not the first adjective that comes to mind when someone mentions him.

I believe Fark's preferred nomenclature is 'soulless ginger.'
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 379x263]


Surprised it took this long
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So tell me how old are you?

...

And you still believe in leprechauns?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 379x263]


It was probably just a crack head
 
Indiegent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Send him back to the Lepre-colony.
 
Alpine_Dino [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 379x263]

It was probably just a crack head


...that got hold of the wrong stuff
 
