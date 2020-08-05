 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Suicidal thoughts? Spray it up
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have treatment resistant depression. This is of interest to me.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a bunch of clients with treatment resistant depression. This is also of interest to me.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have people resistant quarantization.

/wrong thread?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of TFA: "FDA approves first nasal spray used to treat patients with suicidal thoughts"

TFA text:
"The company says it does not know if Spravato is effective in preventing suicide, but it is not a substitute for hospitalization and clinical treatments."

/Would love to see an effective treatment for depression, but this sounds like a "happy" drug that people will be hitting harder than booger sugar.
//I'm sure it will be profitable
///Slashies!!!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychotic episodes on 3...2...1...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.  I'll just have a Pepsi.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything you want!? Everything you need? Just sign the paper.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does it pair with alcohol and weed?

Asking for a friend.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the one with ketamine in it?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I bet you I could pass the piss test snorting this brain candy junk, but God forbid they find a trace of THC (which although of courseI'd never do, I strongly suspect it would help with my flavor of down) there goes my license forever.

Tired of my country. I'd trade passport for an EC one at this point if I somehow could. They farking have them out to Russian Petro criminals.

The amount of pain, destruction, and death that's now required to fix US is probably worse than Civil War part 1 and for pretty much a lot of the same reasons with pretty much the same characters.

Well, it's expensive pharmaceuticals I guess.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living every day in this timeline makes me suicidal.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: No thanks.  I'll just have a Pepsi.


Skate or die.
Spray or suicide.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Spravato's (esketamine) wiki article:

Esketamine was introduced for medical use in 1997.[1] In 2019, it was approved for use with other antidepressants, for the treatment of depression in adults in the United States.[6] The cost of the nasal spray as of 2019 will be US$4,700 to $6,800 for the first month.[7]

Wonder how much insurance is willing to knock off that price.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: From Spravato's (esketamine) wiki article:

The cost of the nasal spray as of 2019 will be US$4,700 to $6,800 for the first month.[7]


Well, that is depressing.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they invented cocaine?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: Kalashinator: From Spravato's (esketamine) wiki article:

The cost of the nasal spray as of 2019 will be US$4,700 to $6,800 for the first month.[7]

Well, that is depressing.


That makes a coke addiction look cheap. 🤔
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: How does it pair with alcohol and weed?

Asking for a friend.


Hard pass.  That combo has never ended well for me.

/I'd just do the weed
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: How does it pair with alcohol and weed?

Asking for a friend.


I wouldn't mix ketamine and booze and I used to party pretty hard.
 
A'Tuin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't get to take the spray home with you. You go to the office, take it, give it back to the medical assistant, and sit there for about 2 hours while they monitor your vital signs. Sprativo is a way to administer ketamine. You have all the restrictions of someone who had surgery with ketamine as an anaesthetic. After that, you need to Uber or arrange for someone to drive you home.

Anecdotally from some of the people in the trials: you won't get much benefit if you have a stuffy nose or chronic sinus problems. Please, let insurance cover the IV administration already. Oops, there isn't a huge profit in that because ketamine is a cheap drug and IV infusion isn't a fun, new, expensive patent.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Headline of TFA: "FDA approves first nasal spray used to treat patients with suicidal thoughts"

TFA text:
"The company says it does not know if Spravato is effective in preventing suicide, but it is not a substitute for hospitalization and clinical treatments."

/Would love to see an effective treatment for depression, but this sounds like a "happy" drug that people will be hitting harder than booger sugar.
//I'm sure it will be profitable
///Slashies!!!


I don't know about the nasal spray version, but Ketamine IV therapy was an interesting and ultimately helpful thing for me. It took me a couple of weeks to realize "wait, why am I not moping right now? Where...where did the moping go?" and adjust accordingly.

I wouldn't really call it a "happy drug". It just erased the persistent depression for nearly a year. It was still up to me to figure out what to do with my altered outlook. It was strange learning how to do things without being depressed.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xanadian: Mister Buttons: How does it pair with alcohol and weed?

Asking for a friend.

Hard pass.  That combo has never ended well for me.

/I'd just do the weed


I mix alcohol and weed err'yday.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I have treatment resistant depression. This is of interest to me.


I like to get high on pet meds.  Plus, I'm a big fan of the movie Jacob's ladder.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: How does it pair with alcohol and weed?

Asking for a friend.


sad but true, been there done that. moderation of a few drinkies and a nice joint does more to help alleviate the blues than most anything else IMHO. over 20 years diagnosed and medicated, they're just now looking into getting me a cannabis card. good grief.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We've secretly substituted Grampa Grumps Afrin, with mountain-grown Ecstacy crystals.

Will it be rich enough?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

A'Tuin: You don't get to take the spray home with you. You go to the office, take it, give it back to the medical assistant, and sit there for about 2 hours while they monitor your vital signs. Sprativo is a way to administer ketamine. You have all the restrictions of someone who had surgery with ketamine as an anaesthetic. After that, you need to Uber or arrange for someone to drive you home.

Anecdotally from some of the people in the trials: you won't get much benefit if you have a stuffy nose or chronic sinus problems. Please, let insurance cover the IV administration already. Oops, there isn't a huge profit in that because ketamine is a cheap drug and IV infusion isn't a fun, new, expensive patent.


Pharma companies love to take an old cheap generic, come up with a new way to deliver it, patent it like they discovered penicillin, and then market the hell out of it so people will yell at their insurance companies to cover the king's ransom the pharma company is charging.

This is one of the big reasons America pays so much for healthcare, and gets so little.
 
