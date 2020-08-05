 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Homeschooling rates seem to be surging for some reason. No telling what that could be   (local21news.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, homeschool option, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, parents, children, Surge  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all our kids are going to get girlfriends with amazing teeth.
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Now all our kids are going to get girlfriends with amazing teeth.


Damn you. You beat me to it.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because of the coronavirus.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 an integral part of the Trump/DeVos plot to destroy Public Education in America!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The competition at spelling bees is going to skyrocket.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: COVID-19 an integral part of the Trump/DeVos plot to destroy Public Education in America!


Thanks, China!

/s
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Now all our kids are going to get girlfriends with amazing teeth.


And be able to see in the dark just by telling a joke.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
<img src= "home schooled wife pic I can't fine right now">
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hopefully learning more about our Lord and Savior Rowdy Roddy Piper.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The teacher is hot and she used to wipe your ass and scrub your naughty bits in the bath tub.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ability to isolate is the ultimate status indicator.

Anybody who can afford to work from home and hold a semblance of normalcy without fear of eviction or starvation are doing it. I don't blame them; the big orange dumbass screwed up so badly that the only alternative is protect you and those close to you.
 
fisker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
STOP HAVING KIDS you farking selfish motherfuarkers
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll bet band practice is a lot of fun.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fisker: STOP HAVING KIDS you farking selfish motherfuarkers


Cool.  Don't ever retire, need health insurance, or anyone to take care of you or have anything new designed.  Just sit there and rot at a meaningless job and then die.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: The teacher is hot and she used to wipe your ass and scrub your naughty bits in the bath tub.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fisker: STOP HAVING KIDS you farking selfish motherfuarkers


For a bit, maybe. Wouldn't be good long term policy.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Ability to isolate is the ultimate status indicator.

Anybody who can afford to work from home and hold a semblance of normalcy without fear of eviction or starvation are doing it. I don't blame them; the big orange dumbass screwed up so badly that the only alternative is protect you and those close to you.


I think a lot more can afford to, they just don't or one of the spouses doesn't want to.  We took a big income hit when my wife stopped working and I was really concerned about it.  All we had to do was make eating out a once a week thing as opposed to a 15-20 times a week thing, stop buying new clothes every season, stop buying so much crap, etc...  Actually a lot happier now.  My wife loves it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: The teacher is hot and she used to wipe your ass and scrub your naughty bits in the bath tub.


What do you mean "used to"?
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
School as a place makes no sense and the system needs to be fundamentally rebuilt. Consider this as a thought experiment: instead of spending the $12k per kid on average that we currently spend, we could hire individual teachers at the local level with minimal administration to teach groups of 10 kids in a smaller setting at $120k/year each.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Hooker with a Penis: The teacher is hot and she used to wipe your ass and scrub your naughty bits in the bath tub.

[Fark user image 550x412]


Is it lunchtime yet?
 
Prometheus_Unbound
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: Now all our kids are going to get girlfriends with amazing teeth.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We definitely are happy to have the ability to be home schooling our children this year. When we looked into it, we were shocked at how little oversight there is in Michigan. We will be spending something like $700 on course material for the year. We basically had to finish the year last year homeschool as our district's remote schooling options were terrible.

If folks can do it, do it. Keep your kids safe. Consider teaming up with two or three other families and rotating responsibilities so there's less impact on work and you're still reducing the opportunities for getting infected.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fisker: STOP HAVING KIDS you farking selfish motherfuarkers


Wow, you are full of fact and charm, aren't you?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: fisker: STOP HAVING KIDS you farking selfish motherfuarkers

Cool.  Don't ever retire, need health insurance, or anyone to take care of you or have anything new designed.  Just sit there and rot at a meaningless job and then die.


I recently read about a single Mom in Columbus Ohio USA who doesn't know what she is going to do now that a $600 check isn't going to be coming her way. She is in fear of homelessness for herself and her 8 children. She is among the 30% of renters in 'murica who are federal funded. She had a minimum wage job and lost it. meanwhile, eight children.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: FLMountainMan: fisker: STOP HAVING KIDS you farking selfish motherfuarkers

Cool.  Don't ever retire, need health insurance, or anyone to take care of you or have anything new designed.  Just sit there and rot at a meaningless job and then die.

I recently read about a single Mom in Columbus Ohio USA who doesn't know what she is going to do now that a $600 check isn't going to be coming her way. She is in fear of homelessness for herself and her 8 children. She is among the 30% of renters in 'murica who are federal funded. She had a minimum wage job and lost it. meanwhile, eight children.


And?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another thing that's interesting is people who have two kids under the age of five, and one of the spouses makes <$45,000.  Your take home pay is going to be around $3,000. Child care is going to cost you around $1500 a month, easily.  So minusing out the cost of child care and the cost of traveling to child care and all the associated rigamarole, you're really making around minimum wage.  I get that there are benefits involved and career advancement to think about, but in the short-term, it really doesn't make a lot of sense.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: FLMountainMan: fisker: STOP HAVING KIDS you farking selfish motherfuarkers

Cool.  Don't ever retire, need health insurance, or anyone to take care of you or have anything new designed.  Just sit there and rot at a meaningless job and then die.

I recently read about a single Mom in Columbus Ohio USA who doesn't know what she is going to do now that a $600 check isn't going to be coming her way. She is in fear of homelessness for herself and her 8 children. She is among the 30% of renters in 'murica who are federal funded. She had a minimum wage job and lost it. meanwhile, eight children.


Sounds like totally legitimate news story and a very valid representation of people who have children.

So what was the single mom doing before the $600 monthly federal supplement was implemented in April?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.