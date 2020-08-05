 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Last week, airplanes were turned around for passengers NOT wearing masks. Now, airline crew kicked a passenger off a flight for wearing a mask   (thehill.com) divider line
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three rows down, passenger with "Fark 12" on his mask allowed to continue flight.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
a mask that read "F--- 12,"

To be fair, getting a 12 and an F--- are academically equivalent, as my metallic chemistry professor used to say.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Video here from the plane. She was wearing a plain mask as directed when the blonde stick up her ass flight attendant threw her off:

https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​2​0/08/03/woman-claims-she-was-kicked-of​f-american-airlines-flight-due-to-bein​g-black-airline-disagrees/
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
so what's wrong with f12? It's probably one of the more used f keys.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe don't swear at or be a dick to the flight crew?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've never heard of "fark 12" before. What the heck does it even mean? Is it a secret code?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Video here from the plane. She was wearing a plain mask as directed when the blonde stick up her ass flight attendant threw her off:

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/08/03/woman-claims-she-was-kicked-of​f-american-airlines-flight-due-to-bein​g-black-airline-disagrees/


The flight attendant dates a married cop.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it the Fword? 'Cause the message is some first amendment stuff, duh? Would a Confederate mask have been okay?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
F 12?  F U!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I think I got taken off the plane because I'm black,"

No, you got taken off the flight because you are an asshole.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At this point, I don't care what's on your mask as long as you're wearing a mask.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wearing something with the queen mothet of curse words on it....yet she claims she got kicked off the flight because she's black.

SureOk.jpg
NotHelping.jpg
 
GanjSmokr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Juc: so what's wrong with f12? It's probably one of the more used f keys.


One of the boot menu access keys.  Very useful.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She claims she was kicked off the plane for being black. That's clearly not at all the truth. I wasn't on the plane, but there is a 100% chance other black people were on the plane and did not get kicked off. This is just another in a long, long line of examples that actual racism is mostly imaginary - especially in the United States.

She was kicked off the plane for being disruptive. I bet she has mental issues, too.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Protests against violence committed by members of law enforcement and racism in policing have swept across the U.S. in recent months following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody in late May.

Well I'm glad The Hill cleared that up and explained AA's position on that as a death from anything but a plane crash is a good thing.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Wearing something with the queen mothet of curse words on it....yet she claims she got kicked off the flight because she's black.

SureOk.jpg
NotHelping.jpg


Well, yes, this... much like the maskless MAGA hat wearing asshole who complains that he's not being allowed to infect others at church because he's being persecuted for being a christian.

Attention whores exist in all walks of life (no, both sides are not bad, just that assholes will always make up a sampling of any group)
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would be funny if she called the police for getting kicked off the plane for having an anti-police mask
 
Stavr0
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've never heard of "fark 12" before. What the heck does it even mean? Is it a secret code?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, F.T.P. means file transfer protocol, honest!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: She claims she was kicked off the plane for being black. That's clearly not at all the truth. I wasn't on the plane, but there is a 100% chance other black people were on the plane and did not get kicked off. This is just another in a long, long line of examples that actual racism is mostly imaginary - especially in the United States.

She was kicked off the plane for being disruptive. I bet she has mental issues, too.


Wow, this should get some bites.

There is an issue where everything these days is racism, both actual racist things and things like this.  This lady certainly is in the "You're Not Helping" category, because it allows people like you to dismiss actual racism as well.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've never heard of "fark 12" before. What the heck does it even mean? Is it a secret code?


I looked it up a while ago and it has something to do with an old cop show called adam-12.  similar to how 5-0 is also a cop thing which came from the cops show hawaii 5-0
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Indiegent: Was it the Fword? 'Cause the message is some first amendment stuff, duh? Would a Confederate mask have been okay?


Private companies like airlines are famously not bound by the First Amendment.  They can ban masks or shirts or suitcases that say "F---", "N---", "12", have the Confederate flag, or are colored pink, and they only have to deal with public criticism and people deciding to take their business elsewhere.

Otherwise, Twitter, Google, Facebook, and others would be in a load of trouble for their moderation policies.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA:  A woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight and forced to drive thousands of miles to get where she was going.

Thousands of miles?  Where was she driving to, Australia?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Black Lives Matter" doesn't give you carte blanche. Of course, some people are going to struggle with this concept.
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've never heard of "fark 12" before. What the heck does it even mean? Is it a secret code?


I've said it before when I had to convert binary to base 12 in college
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Indiegent: Was it the Fword? 'Cause the message is some first amendment stuff, duh? Would a Confederate mask have been okay?


A Confederate mask would probably get you tossed out onto the boarding bridge as well.

Same as a Nazi mask or anything else the flight crew didn't care for. Captains have very broad discretion on who gets to fly vs walk.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Video here from the plane. She was wearing a plain mask as directed when the blonde stick up her ass flight attendant threw her off:

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/08/03/woman-claims-she-was-kicked-of​f-american-airlines-flight-due-to-bein​g-black-airline-disagrees/


Much better article, thanks. Still not complete info but better. She complied by not wearing it but evidently hurt a stewardess feelings that got her removed. The airline is looking into it but already refunding the unused part of the ticket, anticipating a lawsuit while they investigate.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've never heard of "fark 12" before. What the heck does it even mean? Is it a secret code?


Sounds like a pedo thing. Study it out.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've never heard of "fark 12" before. What the heck does it even mean? Is it a secret code?


It's the group of Farkers who blindly support cops, no matter how badly they act. The ones who lick boots, as it were.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Walker: Video here from the plane. She was wearing a plain mask as directed when the blonde stick up her ass flight attendant threw her off:

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/08/03/woman-claims-she-was-kicked-of​f-american-airlines-flight-due-to-bein​g-black-airline-disagrees/

Much better article, thanks. Still not complete info but better. She complied by not wearing it but evidently hurt a stewardess feelings that got her removed. The airline is looking into it but already refunding the unused part of the ticket, anticipating a lawsuit while they investigate.


I didn't watch the video though, fyi.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Juc: so what's wrong with f12? It's probably one of the more used f keys.


F1 going to be mad.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Video here from the plane. She was wearing a plain mask as directed when the blonde stick up her ass flight attendant threw her off:

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/08/03/woman-claims-she-was-kicked-of​f-american-airlines-flight-due-to-bein​g-black-airline-disagrees/


She wanted a confrontation. She put the mask on right there on the video, taking off the plain mask she was wearing until that point, and then videoed herself walking down the aisle.

She totally wanted this to happen, and was wearing a plain mask BEFORE, meaning that she wanted the attention, and was trying to get thrown off the plane. She went trolling, and you just took the bait.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not getting why Fark 12 is police?
Adam-12?
I could understand Fark 5-0 as 5-0 is colloquially the police but 12, not getting


Oh and wanting to abolish the police, thanks for just giving Fox a soundbite
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Walker: Video here from the plane. She was wearing a plain mask as directed when the blonde stick up her ass flight attendant threw her off:

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/08/03/woman-claims-she-was-kicked-of​f-american-airlines-flight-due-to-bein​g-black-airline-disagrees/

Much better article, thanks. Still not complete info but better. She complied by not wearing it but evidently hurt a stewardess feelings that got her removed. The airline is looking into it but already refunding the unused part of the ticket, anticipating a lawsuit while they investigate.


She wore a plain mask in the airport. She switched right before getting on the plane, and had her phone recording before there was any confrontation. She went searching for a confrontation, she wasn't just sitting there minding her own business.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Video here from the plane. She was wearing a plain mask as directed when the blonde stick up her ass flight attendant threw her off:

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/08/03/woman-claims-she-was-kicked-of​f-american-airlines-flight-due-to-bein​g-black-airline-disagrees/


So she had a plain mask and she also had a mask intended to get a reaction from people

Well she got her reaction
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty sure it was the mask, and not the t-shirt or your skin color.

If I wore that mask wearing the same t-shirt, I'm guessing my white ass would get the same treatment.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
With the quality of education in this country maybe it was just her seat, in case she forgot.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've never heard of "fark 12" before. What the heck does it even mean? Is it a secret code?


It means fark the police. Why? No idea.
 
