(The Scottish Sun)   Fiery bloke's romantic wedding proposal falls flat when he burns down his flat, but the burning love of his life still says yes   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indeed
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who lights a fark ton of candles and then drives off to pick up someone.  Not a fiery intellect.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karl Keaton - Love's Burn
Youtube nNRWcRmuPNk
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was warned

She's on her own now and has only herself to blame when the next act of wanton idiocy strikes
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another term for Fiery Bloke is Fiery Guy.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doubt that the stars are fire;
Doubt that the sun doth move;
Doubt truth to be a liar;
But never doubt I love.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arson makes the heart grow fonder.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ring of Fire
Youtube 1WaV2x8GXj0

Oblig?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Jones, The Cardigans - Burning Down The House (Official Video)
Youtube iYuldgIOelY
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pair are currently bunking up at the home of Albert's cousin and are waiting on more information relating to their insurance in the flat they moved into just a month ago.

If I'm the landlord, there's no way I'm letting this idiot move back in.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If there was ever a sign...
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: [th.bing.com image 202x225]


Elvis Presley - Burning Love (Aloha From Hawaii, Live in Honolulu, 1973)
Youtube 0SUC8sdP5eI
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ohio Players - Fire
Youtube 1xqMY8UAGgg

Funky Fire
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Barns Courtney - Fire
Youtube hLEoictM8p4
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
BTS (방탄소년단) '불타오르네 (FIRE)' Official MV
Youtube 4ujQOR2DMFM
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
P!nk - Just Like Fire (From the Original Motion Picture "Alice Through The Looking Glass")
Youtube 5Nrv5teMc9Y
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bruce Springsteen - I'm On Fire (LIVE)
Youtube lrpXArn3hII
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kasabian - Fire (Official Music Video)
Youtube agVpq_XXRmU
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BLACKPINK - '불장난 (PLAYING WITH FIRE)' M/V
Youtube 9pdj4iJD08s
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Roop - On Fire || GYVAI @ ZIP FM
Youtube BtbJYSgxgsg
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HAMMERFALL - Hearts On Fire (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Youtube htKY2oD85rs
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kiss - Heaven's On Fire
Youtube EZjevnnkA20
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Scooter - Fire (Official Video HQ)
Youtube r32LcBqiv7I
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Climax Blues Band - Mighty Fire
Youtube S0BIKVCBVgw
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Moody Blues - It May Be A Fire
Youtube zJzxWTtvohA
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Last one!!!!!
🔥Jerry Lee Lewis - Great Balls Of Fire ((Sterèo)) ᴴᴰ
Youtube BQa7wOu_I_A
 
