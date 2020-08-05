 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Central Illinois Proud)   Illinois social event may have exposed people to Covid 19. Fark: Event called "White Trash Bash"   (centralillinoisproud.com) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Health economics, Peoria, Illinois, Universal health care, health officials, Health care, Health, Public health, health department  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 7:58 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the link itself goes to a site called Central Illinois Proud, it doesn't sound that safe to click on.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
JFC...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of the many reasons why I hate white  trash.
/Former Southerner
//Moved West to escape the stupidity.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
White people and their boats will be the death of all of us.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Translation: "Don't give a fark unless it directly affects me"

centralillinoisproud.comView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hope grandma wasn't there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When Gretchen Whitmer banned motor boats, but not boats you have to paddle, Real America was outraged at her craven hypocrisy, without realizing that it was never about boating.  It was about 500 rednecks getting shiatfaced at Party Cove.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

suburbanguerilla: One of the many reasons why I hate white  trash.
/Former Southerner
//Moved West to escape the stupidity.


I was told by HR that I have a bias.
I explained there is nothing wrong with being averse to hillbillies, peckerheads, noodlers, cousin farkers, puppy breeders, and denizens of the gathering flocks of jackwads who value jesus over science.
And if they disagreed, they were welcome to fire me.

fark ignorant peckerheads.

And fark Texas, and points east, too.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So basically... Trumpers
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Illinois 7,700 deaths.

Chicago/Cook County 5,000 deaths, 64%

cdn1.thr.comView Full Size



Peoria County (where this happened) 35 deaths, less than 1/2 a percent.  Clearly you've identified the real problem.

This is why nobody believes you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Illinois 7,700 deaths.

Chicago/Cook County 5,000 deaths, 64%

[cdn1.thr.com image 850x479]


Peoria County (where this happened) 35 deaths, less than 1/2 a percent.  Clearly you've identified the real problem.

This is why nobody believes you.


Big Zeb wins again.  You libs can never hope to defeat him.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Hope grandma wasn't there.


She's ok...working the Portland Wall o' Moms.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.