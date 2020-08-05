 Skip to content
 
(New Zealand Herald)   Pubic Hair Authentic Leather having a tough time with Māori speakers in New Zealand   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course not, you're a classy guy.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't call it pubic hairs - unless you're selling pubic hairs."

Wait, is that an option?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pubic Hair Leather was my stage name in the 80s
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Our Māorkins are made with real HuruHuru!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was imagining a fuzzy lampshade.
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size

Leaving disappointed.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Languages can be somewhat fuzzy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If a lampshade made from human skin is photographed, should the nipples on it be censored if the lampshade was made from a woman's skin?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Clarence got a giggle
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: "Don't call it pubic hairs - unless you're selling pubic hairs."

Wait, is that an option?


I have it on the good authority of Richard Linklater that it very much is if it involves Madonna pubes and a Hollywood Pap smear

Slacker Madonna scene
Youtube wPJM6v78Ug4
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA: "'We trusted the Māori officials and IPONZ. We have done everything legally. This is not a banana republic. There are rules and we followed the rules.'"

There are rules?  This is mandatory in NZ?

It must be wonderful to start a business, be compelled to go through a "who might be offended" certification, and then have it still get farked up.

At least they weren't selling Cherokee Hair Tampons.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They just need to redecorate with Tom of Finland
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Apple doesn't sell apples, Apple sells technology," he said.

Dammit, I thought I had made a good investment in food production during a pandemic!  SELL!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Keyser_Soze_Death: "Don't call it pubic hairs - unless you're selling pubic hairs."

Wait, is that an option?

I have it on the good authority of Richard Linklater that it very much is if it involves Madonna pubes and a Hollywood Pap smear

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wPJM6v78​Ug4]


Hollywood Pat Smear
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Growler also has a rather different meaning to the hobbits too
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: "Don't call it pubic hairs - unless you're selling pubic hairs."

Wait, is that an option?


Then they are public hairs
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pubic hair. Heh.
 
