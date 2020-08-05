 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Pub landlord makes joke about turning his beer garden into an airport. Humourless desk jockeys at the planning office have a problem with that   (devonlive.com) divider line
16
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Speaking of biergartens, my local place took the lock-down/reduction to totally remodel the inside.  As soon as this shiat is over, whenever that may be, I'm Ubering over and having a couple of liters of Hoffbrau....and jägerschnitzel...and bacon-infused sauerkraut.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Precedence
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer for the GENTLEMAN!

and wine for the ladies....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bureaucrats are a boring bunch.

Without going into explicit details, a few years back myself and someone else were in an office signing off on some stuff. Person I was with had to sign something their credit would be affected if they didn't blah blah blah, so they joked, "Hey, that's fine by me, my credit is a mess anyway!"

Based on the context of the whole time there, they were clearly joking.

Bureaucrat BLEW UP at us, said we were making threats to commit fraud, wanted to kick us out, etc. It was utterly farking absurd. I actually had to talk this red tape pencil pusher down off the ledge while the person I was with looked like a deer in headlights.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not So Dangerous Dave" implies the existence of "Dangerous Dave"
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I would appreciate your views on this matter and what your intentions are and to arrange a suitable time for me to visit to assess the situation."

Real story: Bored desk jockey hatches a plan to be paid for going to the pub.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Having received this communication from Exmoor planning authority, all long haul flights have been suspended forthwith until retrospective planning has been granted for the recent conversion of the beer garden into Yarde Down International Airport. We apologise for any delays, and remind you that the departure lounge facilities are still open, thank you."


This sound like a fun dude to get hammered with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the better way to publicity and free advertising, rather than hacking drinkers to pieces with a sword or giving patrons Covid or the herp.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have told them he submitted the plans, and they were on display in the display department. Then send them a photo of the loo with a "Beware of the Leopard" sign on the door.
 
The Fett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x283]
Precedence


Heh, my car is in that picture.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's fun to fly to a place for a pint, I say submit the plans:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harris_​R​anch_Airport

Anyway, the bureaucrat is doing a great job.  Imagine if the American "deep state" would stand up to people "joking" about illegal acts.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its is an international airport, wait till he opens the duty free shop.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's been a quiet week in Exmoor
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ftfa:
But when Devon Live contacted Exmoor National Park Authority, a spokesperson joined in the fun and made this official pun-filled comment: "Good to see so many new ideas taking off on Exmoor in these turbulent times.
"All our letters are written in plane English and when we heard what was going on at the Poltimore Arms our planners parachuted in to see what all the fuss was about.
"We continue to work with the landlord, Mr Cotten, to bring this case to a conclusion at jet speed."

subby fails at recognizing what "humour" is
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: ftfa:
But when Devon Live contacted Exmoor National Park Authority, a spokesperson joined in the fun and made this official pun-filled comment: "Good to see so many new ideas taking off on Exmoor in these turbulent times.
"All our letters are written in plane English and when we heard what was going on at the Poltimore Arms our planners parachuted in to see what all the fuss was about.
"We continue to work with the landlord, Mr Cotten, to bring this case to a conclusion at jet speed."

subby fails at recognizing what "humour" is


It's Fark 2020 where 95% of the headlines are misleading, usually towards negativity.

A couple years ago the headline would have been something like "Park Authority responds with best reply ever."
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: ftfa:
But when Devon Live contacted Exmoor National Park Authority, a spokesperson joined in the fun and made this official pun-filled comment: "Good to see so many new ideas taking off on Exmoor in these turbulent times.
"All our letters are written in plane English and when we heard what was going on at the Poltimore Arms our planners parachuted in to see what all the fuss was about.
"We continue to work with the landlord, Mr Cotten, to bring this case to a conclusion at jet speed."

subby fails at recognizing what "humour" is


Or subby failed to read the whole article.
 
