 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(S&P Global Platts)   The Beirut Disaster gets even worse: the grain elevator that was destroyed in the explosion handles 85% of Lebanon's grain and is the country's strategic grain reserve   (spglobal.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 3:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This turned an already horrific situation into a major humanitarian crisis.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would explain why the mushroom cloud was pyramid-shaped.
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In addition, Beirut Port was pretty much Lebanon's only economic connection to the rest of the world, and the port was FLATTENED.  This is an utter catastrophe, and it's not an understatement at all to say this has the potential to be more devastating than the Lebanese Civil War.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NEDM: In addition, Beirut Port was pretty much Lebanon's only economic connection to the rest of the world, and the port was FLATTENED.  This is an utter catastrophe, and it's not an understatement at all to say this has the potential to be more devastating than the Lebanese Civil War.

[Fark user image image 850x474]


I'm sure Syria will be happy to let them ship through Latakia and have complete control over their foreign trade.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*was* the country's strategic grain reserve.

I couldn't really tell, was there a grain-dust explosion along with the ammonium-nitrate?  Or was the main blast so big that it simply dwarfed it?
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: I couldn't really tell, was there a grain-dust explosion along with the ammonium-nitrate? Or was the main blast so big that it simply dwarfed it?


Probably the latter.  2700 tons of Ammonium Nitrate is far more explosive and damaging than a grain explosion.  Those tend to destroy their silos, not take out entire city districts.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell were they storing all that ammonium nitrate next to the strategic grain reserve??
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Why the hell were they storing all that ammonium nitrate next to the strategic grain reserve??


Gross incompetence and negligence on a literal catastrophic level.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Why the hell were they storing all that ammonium nitrate next to the strategic grain reserve??


World's worst game of Sim City
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, 2020 is relentlessly on brand.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NEDM: make me some tea: Why the hell were they storing all that ammonium nitrate next to the strategic grain reserve??

Gross incompetence and negligence on a literal catastrophic level.


Maybe this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Maybe this:


The Russia connection only goes so far as "corrupt Russian businessman abandoning his ship/cargo instead of paying to get it out properly". The ship was arrested and the cargo seized back in 2014; it's been decomposing in that warehouse ever since.  Why?  I think all of Lebanon is very interesting in finding the answer to that question, but I have a feeling a lot of it boiled down to multiple agencies/people deciding "that's someone else's problem".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

King Something: That would explain why the mushroom cloud was pyramid-shaped.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NEDM: make me some tea: Maybe this:

The Russia connection only goes so far as "corrupt Russian businessman abandoning his ship/cargo instead of paying to get it out properly". The ship was arrested and the cargo seized back in 2014; it's been decomposing in that warehouse ever since.  Why?  I think all of Lebanon is very interesting in finding the answer to that question, but I have a feeling a lot of it boiled down to multiple agencies/people deciding "that's someone else's problem".


SEP Fields are the most powerful force in the universe.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NEDM: make me some tea: Maybe this:

The Russia connection only goes so far as "corrupt Russian businessman abandoning his ship/cargo instead of paying to get it out properly". The ship was arrested and the cargo seized back in 2014; it's been decomposing in that warehouse ever since.  Why?  I think all of Lebanon is very interesting in finding the answer to that question, but I have a feeling a lot of it boiled down to multiple agencies/people deciding "that's someone else's problem".


Wow. That must have been a stinky-ass building.
 
Hobostorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I imagine someone is chuckling Sovietly right about now.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good god what an interminable nightmare for those people.
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More shots of the devastation of the port.  Beirut Port is going to shut for a very long time.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hobostorm: I imagine someone is chuckling Sovietly right about now.


You'd think wrong.  There no reason for Russia (or hell, ANYONE) to do this, not even Israel.  This will destablize Lebanon to a degree not seen since the 80s.  Russia doesn't need that bleeding over into Syria making their quagmire worse, and Israel sure as shiat doesn't need Lebanon destablizing AGAIN less than 20 years after it finally made peace and starting getting its shiat back together.
/Lebanon isn't even on Russia's "opposed to" list
 
fusillade762
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Why the hell were they storing all that ammonium nitrate next to the strategic grain reserve??


Well they have to fertilize the grain so it makes sense to keep it close by.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.