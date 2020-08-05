 Skip to content
In today's "Oh my holy God, America is so screwed" news, a new poll shows only 42 percent of Americans plan on getting a Coronavirus vaccine
80
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Self-correcting problem.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ordinarily, I'd say "women and children first", but foo monkey'spoint is obvious to anyone that's read the first thing about Donald Trump.

I'll go first.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.


I'll trust what Germany, Japan, and Canada are using, when we get there.

There are still plenty of competent governments to take cues from.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can pronounce thalidomide and I don't even need to use my toes.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll get it
But not right away

I will wait until all other lab rats try it first
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When first world countries use the UN relief agencies to deliver the Oxford vaccine to America I'll line up for as long as it takes, even if I have to wait under the building size poster thanking Dear Leader for his genius with the five year tractor plan.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How was the question phrased?  "Are you going to get vaccinated?" is a completely different question than "Are you going to get vaccinated when a proven effective & safe vaccine is available?".  In the first it could equally be read as 60% of the people agree with foo monkey & are happy not to be guinea pigs for political expediency.  For the second ... well, we already know that half the population is of below average intelligence
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At the rate we're spreading now, a lot of us won't need the vaccine.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

How was the question phrased?  "Are you going to get vaccinated?" is a completely different question than "Are you going to get vaccinated when a proven effective & safe vaccine is available?".  In the first it could equally be read as 60% of the people agree with foo monkey & are happy not to be guinea pigs for political expediency.  For the second ... well, we already know that half the population is of below average intelligence


This. Whatever the hypothetical question was, it's almost certain to not match up to what reality will be. If there's a vaccine rushed to market, say, three weeks before election day, and no other countries will touch it with a 10-foot pole, I'm going to wait and see for a bit.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, everyone in this thread. There's no way in hell you're getting access to the vaccine that early.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you can probably break the "I won't take the vaccine" into a few groups:

Right wingers won't take it because they don't value human life and are trying to kill as many people as possible
Antivax types won't take it because they're farking dumb and are mostly closet right wingers

Everyone else that won't take it are probably willing to be vaccinated, but not with some janky krokodil shiat from Russia or whatever fake ass snake oil Trump and Kushner the Golem are pushing.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll trust what Germany, Japan, and Canada are using, when we get there.

There are still plenty of competent governments to take cues from.

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.

I'll trust what Germany, Japan, and Canada are using, when we get there.

There are still plenty of competent governments to take cues from.


Not sure how "competent governments" make medical safety testing go faster. Could you elaborate on this or is this "nine women can make a baby in one month" math?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ordinarily, I'd say "women and children first", but foo monkey'spoint is obvious to anyone that's read the first thing about Donald Trump.

I'll go first.

I'll go first.


I'll go first too.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know that I trust the current regime to make sure that the vaccine is safe.

I get the flu shot every year - I'm not any kind of anti-vaccer or any such nonsense.  All I'm saying is I don't want to go first.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.


This. It's why I keep telling folks that you might as well stay indoors until mid-2021, at a minimum. We are not ready.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly don't care, don't get the vaccine, that just leaves more for others. Go die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: tjsands1118: foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.

I'll trust what Germany, Japan, and Canada are using, when we get there.

There are still plenty of competent governments to take cues from.

Not sure how "competent governments" make medical safety testing go faster. Could you elaborate on this or is this "nine women can make a baby in one month" math?


Where did he say they'd make it go faster?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Boojum2k: tjsands1118: foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.

I'll trust what Germany, Japan, and Canada are using, when we get there.

There are still plenty of competent governments to take cues from.

Not sure how "competent governments" make medical safety testing go faster. Could you elaborate on this or is this "nine women can make a baby in one month" math?

Where did he say they'd make it go faster?


Every country named is expediting a Covid-19 vaccine in an accelerated time frame.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.


You guys realize it's not actually Donald Trump in there researching it, right?
That we have researchers and research groups who worked on the polio vaccine doing this?

Let me tell you the actual federal involvement:

"Go ahead and do this, here's some money. "
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd normally be first in line, but between the immense pressure being brought to bear by Trump and his flunkies, and the huge profit-motive to be first-to-market, even I'd be somewhat wary of anything originating from the US.

Scientist: "We may have the beginnings of a working vac..."
Trump Flunkie: "YOU HAVE VAKSEEN GIVE VAKSEEN NAO"
Scientist: "There have been certain issues with flipper babies and some zombification, however, but...
Trump Flunkie: "GIBS VAKSEEN NAO"

Note that there is no question along even the lines of: "Well, how many flipper babies are we talking about? And the zombification thing, is are we talking shambling zombies or the fast kind?"
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the head of the FDA, plus Dr. Fauci, plus a few other medical experts get vaccinated on live TV, then I will have no problem getting it.

And no, Zombie Gerald Ford getting the vaccine isn't good enough. I don't trust the politicians alone to tell me the vaccine is safe, I trust the medical community.

As others have said, there is a big difference between being anti-vax and being in favor of rigorously tested vaccines.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Akin to the pro-lifers that get abortions, I'd bet that a good number of the anti-vaxxers will get vaccinated while claiming otherwise.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Self-correcting problem.


just like polio amiright?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."


You know that the people working on the problem remain the same, regardless of who's sleeping in the White House, right?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll trust what Germany, Japan, and Canada are using, when we get there.

There are still plenty of competent governments to take cues from.

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.

I'll trust what Germany, Japan, and Canada are using, when we get there.

There are still plenty of competent governments to take cues from.


Look when Fauci and the other working experts started talking vaccine they all were saying 18 months. That's rushing they said, already leveraging what we know about other Coronavirus. A global coopérative effort.

Ok, well what changed that it's out early? What breakthrough? Or is it more Republican bullshiat politics?

Of course I'm desperate for the vaccine, even if it's something I'll have to take three times a year. But I'm listening to experts and so far I'll I've heard is "don't trust the shiat out of Russia or China".

Well duh. Inspiring.

I'll take whatever Fauci and his crowd push, when they're sure it actually works somewhat.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Smoking GNU: Boojum2k: tjsands1118: foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.

I'll trust what Germany, Japan, and Canada are using, when we get there.

There are still plenty of competent governments to take cues from.

Not sure how "competent governments" make medical safety testing go faster. Could you elaborate on this or is this "nine women can make a baby in one month" math?

Where did he say they'd make it go faster?

Every country named is expediting a Covid-19 vaccine in an accelerated time frame.


Sure, but from his post i read it that those countries would still utilize safety and quality measures and althoughin an expedited manner, would not rush out something utterly crap and probably dangerous like a current US fed government would do. I'd still expect them to work slower than US work, and that's exactly how i read OPs' post.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that this stat needs some context.  Do they mean "ever", or "right away"?  Because that matters.

I am no anti-vaxxer.  But I assure you, I will not be getting the first generation vaccine.  I want to see a good solid track record that it works, and doesn't get people more sick, or screw them up otherwise.  Then I will be happy to get it.

So if some pollster asked me if I was going to rush out and get it, I would respond "No."  And i would clarify that I have no interest in being a guinea pig.
 
xaldin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit torn. Safety protocols are being set aside for the expedited process, which makes sense unless we want a 10 year process (or more). Long term effects will be unknown completely at start. That said I'm not a kid anymore so if side effects take 20 to show up ... depending on what they are I may not care.  I may wait a couple months after it comes out, just to be sure folks aren't dropping dead on the street corners from it then go forward.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Trump actually pushing a specific vaccine or is it just his typical "2 weeks" bluster?  Do you trust Dr. Fauci or is he now a hack Trumper?

I've said it in an earlier thread but there are a lot of anti-vaxxers here all of a sudden.  Deny it all you want that "it's different" but at least the "OMG autism" people have a scientific article to point to (yes I know it's been retracted) while you just have your own biases and truthiness supporting yours.

I've thrown my name in to volunteer for the vaccine trial program. I haven't been "accepted" but I will participate if I ever am.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.


Exactly.

The Trump administration does not care about an effective vaccine.  The Trump administration does not care about regulations or following laws.  They want to rush approvals, side effects and effectiveness be damned so they can steal an election instead of doing things PROPERLY.

Anything bound to get approved, at least in the short-term, is going to be playing politics with your health and it's basically a gamble if it's going to be safe and effective.  I would not in a million years volunteer to be the first one to get it.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing applies to cars. Enjoy that Ford 6.0L.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: I'll get it
But not right away

I will wait until all other lab rats try it first


Each vaccine has to go through Phase 3 trials which involves tens of thousands of people. If there is a problem with the vaccine, it's going to be hard to hide. That's the point.

And given that it will at first only be available for high-risk individuals and essential workers, by the time you're able to get an injection, probably several million people will have already received the vaccine.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChuckRoddy: foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.

You guys realize it's not actually Donald Trump in there researching it, right?
That we have researchers and research groups who worked on the polio vaccine doing this?

Let me tell you the actual federal involvement:

"Go ahead and do this, here's some money. "


Normally I would agree. But in this case, Trump has touched the agencies responsible for releasing a safe vaccine. So those agencies are dead now.
 
Skwrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shambling zombies


We have enough Trumpers as it is.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the released vaccine starts killing faster and more efficiently than the virus itself!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skwrl: aagrajag: shambling zombies

We have enough Trumpers as it is.


No, those are hoverround zombies. Not quite so dangerous, since they can't navigate stairs.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why should we expect Americans to agree to a vaccine before one is even available?" coronavirus expert Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, recently wrote in the New York Times. "I'm a vaccine researcher, and even I would place myself in the 'not sure' bucket.

That's pretty much my take (except that I'm not a vaccine researcher, or an assistant professor of biostatistics, and my name's not Natalie).
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: freddyV: I'll get it
But not right away

I will wait until all other lab rats try it first

Each vaccine has to go through Phase 3 trials which involves tens of thousands of people. If there is a problem with the vaccine, it's going to be hard to hide. That's the point.

And given that it will at first only be available for high-risk individuals and essential workers, by the time you're able to get an injection, probably several million people will have already received the vaccine.


I have read stories on how some of these companies are rushing these vaccines.  Are you sure they aren't cutting corners?
Add to that about trump mentioning giving protections to big pharma.

Yeah. I'll wait.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: [Fark user image 850x633]


No matter how hard I stare at it, the signature doesn't have "sane" at the end of "Ben."
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Safe yes, but my other driver is - is there enough to get all the people with compromised immune systems or comorbidities vaccinated first?

I do not want to be first in line and then read that most of the most vulnerable were not able to get vaccinated because we ran out. I can afford to stay home indefinitely in comfort and isolate myself in comfort. I am vulnerable but not one of the most urgent categories. I can afford to wait.

There are a lot of people that need this before I do. Will I eventually get vaccinated? Yes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'm a bit torn. Safety protocols are being set aside for the expedited process, which makes sense unless we want a 10 year process (or more). Long term effects will be unknown completely at start. That said I'm not a kid anymore so if side effects take 20 to show up ... depending on what they are I may not care.  I may wait a couple months after it comes out, just to be sure folks aren't dropping dead on the street corners from it then go forward.


Yeah, the wife and I work remote full-time anyway. We might wait a few months, continue the whole social distancing thing at the cabin, see how it shakes out before picking the one that seems to work best with the least side effects.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
IMO, it's too early to decide if you should get vaccinated or not.  There isn't a vaccination available, which means there is literally no information about how effective it is, how long it lasts, or associated risks.

With no information, how can you make a decision?
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.


BINGO!

I'm about as far from an anti-vaxxer as you can get, but I'm not getting any COVID-19 vaccine that comes out first, especially within months when we know it takes years.

Imma wait and see. I remember the Swine Flu of 75/76 and what happened to a lot of people, and I trust this failed, grifting administration about as far as I can throw it, so...

I'll let others guinea pig this out for a while before I bare my shoulder.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

You know that the people working on the problem remain the same, regardless of who's sleeping in the White House, right?


The career scientists, epidemiologists, physicians, etc. yes.

The political appointees like Redfield, Birx, and Azar?  The ones who are the bosses of the aforementioned Deep State employees? I don't trust them at all.

Case in point: NOAA hereby declaring the Birmingham NWS office was wrong to contradict Dolt 45's Sharpie'd map of Hurricane Dorian's projected path.

Fauci's been at the same job since 1984. He's a Deep State-er

/The Deep State is just career officials doing their gotdamn jobs
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Part of the problem with that survey was the answers, there was no option for "I'll get it when my low-priority group comes up."  I checked "I'll wait and see", because I'm not in a high-priority group.  42% for Yes is very good.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am very pro-vaccine in general, and I will take the Covid-19 vaccine after President Biden's reconstituted FDA & CDC conduct reviews confirming its effectiveness, and after ~50,000 people out of 50,010 who take it survive 3-4 months.

In Trump's America, you obey laws, pay taxes, and get kidnapped by secret police. There's no way I trust any federal agency until America is America again.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ordinarily, I'd say "women and children first", but foo monkey'spoint is obvious to anyone that's read the first thing about Donald Trump.

I'll go first.

I'll go first.


Screw that.  I'm all for equality.

Women and children first.
 
fargin a
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This vaccine is being crazy-rushed to market.  Our current administration has never heard of and can't pronounce "thalidomide."

I trust the first generation of the vaccine as much as I trust a first generation of an X-Box console.  It's great, until it overheats an the CPU melts.  All the people who waited a few months for the second generation get a quality product which won't inject them with a Red Ring of Death.


Bingo! Particularly if the first vaccine is magically ready before the election, or comes from Russia, or Chiner
 
