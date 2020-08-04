 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Donald Trump: Leads from the golf course. Captain of the USS Mount Whitney: "Hand me that flak jacket and some sunscreen, it's my turn"   (thedrive.com) divider line
19
    United States Navy, amphibious command ships, U.S. Navy, USS Mount Whitney  
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Was the HERO tag not available?
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
As it should be.

Any good officer knows that you lead from the front and by example. That doesn't mean you stand a regular watch or shift.
It means that you understand the situational  dynamics and are willing to pull duty that you demand of those you command in order to instill confidence in training and leadership.

I fully acknowledge that this could be a Pr set-up  designed by command given recent "issues".
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It is one of two US navy ships that the Flag officer's quarters has a fire place.  Still good on the CO even if it was planned for a picture to be taken.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect he might be a badass, and not one of those internet badasses that are so common but one of those rare, didn't know they got shot kind of bad asses.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The finest officers I ever served under were the ones not afraid to get their hands dirty and work alongside their subordinates doing the most menial of tasks, if necessary, for mission accomplishment.

Orange fatso couldn't lead starving people through a buffet line.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It is one of two US navy ships that the Flag officer's quarters has a fire place.  Still good on the CO even if it was planned for a picture to be taken.


Don't need any more fires.
 
GadgetTech
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It truly is awesome to see a CO anywhere to be pulling duty.  Too many of my superiors touted the "Every marine is a rifleman" with the dusty pizza box on their chest in service A's.  I gotta ask for actual Navy members though, is it normal to have an empty mag and no other ammo on security duty?  That P-Mag window looks pretty empty...
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TFA says he just took command in June, so this is probably him doing something to gain the trust and respect of his new crew.  A good leadership move, if that's the case.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone's been watching The Last Ship.


/Let's send the CO, XO and CMC on a dangerous mission
//what could go wrong?
///also applies to classic Trek
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice change!

Most people who I have spoken to that wanted to make the military a career cited shiatty leadership, SNCO and up, as a reason for getting out after their first term.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GadgetTech: It truly is awesome to see a CO anywhere to be pulling duty.  Too many of my superiors touted the "Every marine is a rifleman" with the dusty pizza box on their chest in service A's.  I gotta ask for actual Navy members though, is it normal to have an empty mag and no other ammo on security duty?  That P-Mag window looks pretty empty...


A) SFMF

B) Never used P-mags in my day, but I can't tell if its the spring or rounds.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wxboy: TFA says he just took command in June, so this is probably him doing something to gain the trust and respect of his new crew.  A good leadership move, if that's the case.


Yeah, I'm wondering if this is a "I'll pull every duty shift on this ship once" sort of thing.

That said, good on him.  The maddest I every got at fellow officers was watching a bunch of them sitting in the shade while their crewmates were out in the blazing sun prepping for a gunnery qualification.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You don't get to be XO of a super carrier by sitting on your ass.
 
GadgetTech
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: GadgetTech: It truly is awesome to see a CO anywhere to be pulling duty.  Too many of my superiors touted the "Every marine is a rifleman" with the dusty pizza box on their chest in service A's.  I gotta ask for actual Navy members though, is it normal to have an empty mag and no other ammo on security duty?  That P-Mag window looks pretty empty...

A) SFMF

B) Never used P-mags in my day, but I can't tell if its the spring or rounds.


Yeah I only ever saw normal steel USGI mags used but I do have P-Mags in civilian life.  Looks empty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's learning each job on the boat. Best type of leader.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Disclaimer: I am not a military-person.

My company has tried to instill several leadership programs on us grunt workers (I'm in IT) and none of them have stuck with me until they had us read "Turn the Ship Around" from L. David Marquet.

Marquet was lined up to take over his dream ship in the navy and ended up being assigned one with real morale and leadership problems that he recognized were systemic.

He figuratively "turned the ship around" and resolved most, if not all, of the issues by changing long-held command structures.

I recommend it. It's a quick read. There's also an audiobook.
 
way south
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blender61: I fully acknowledge that this could be a Pr set-up  designed by command given recent "issues".


They sometimes do things like this to let a crew member take a day off as a reward, but the chance that this is just a PR move is relatively high. It's literally an old dude with an empty gun standing around for an hour as a bunch of cameramen happen to pass by.

Its not like the ship is in a risky security environment. The biggest threat is a work related fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too few hard facts to come to an informed opinion.    As noted a above this could be many things.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
On Twitter

X

