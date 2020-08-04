 Skip to content
(AP News)   Navy SEALs to museum that featured demonstrations of dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick Jersey: GTFO   (apnews.com) divider line
13
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The SEALs have had far too many incidents over the last few years or so to act surprised and indignant. Chief Gallagher, canoeing peoples skulls, killing the Green Beret in Mali (might be wrong on the location?) This is what happens when you let a bunch of idiots run wild with no oversight. Right your ship Admiral.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Colin Kaepernick? Why not Michael Vick?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mr_a: Colin Kaepernick? Why not Michael Vick?


Because the point of the demonstrations of attack dogs was not irony, it was racism. Vick made dogs attack each other for his amusement, while Kaepernick was drawing attention to the fact that police in America routinely brutalize black people.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: The SEALs have had far too many incidents over the last few years or so to act surprised and indignant. Chief Gallagher, canoeing peoples skulls, killing the Green Beret in Mali (might be wrong on the location?) This is what happens when you let a bunch of idiots run wild with no oversight. Right your ship Admiral.


Those idiots will just see this as proof that the Deep State has corrupted the SEALs, and that now more than ever their running wild is the only thing that will save 'Murica from the figments of their warped imaginations.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maddog2030: The SEALs have had far too many incidents over the last few years or so to act surprised and indignant. Chief Gallagher, canoeing peoples skulls, killing the Green Beret in Mali (might be wrong on the location?) This is what happens when you let a bunch of idiots run wild with no oversight. Right your ship Admiral.


So once again this case shows it's not necessarily the sentiment that's the problem, it's the fact that there's a video.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All Special Operations should be disbanded and their budget handed over to state National Guard Bureaus as block grants.

/I know this is about an unaffiliated museum
//Still true
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Headline: "Navy SEALs Cut Ties with Museum Over Colin Kaepernick Video"

Article: "after videos surfaced online of dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey during a demonstration."

/Not cool.
//Should've read the whole Fark headline before clicking.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maddog2030: The SEALs have had far too many incidents over the last few years or so to act surprised and indignant. Chief Gallagher, canoeing peoples skulls, killing the Green Beret in Mali (might be wrong on the location?) This is what happens when you let a bunch of idiots run wild with no oversight. Right your ship Admiral.


Clearly didn't read the article. The SEAL. Commander cut ties with a non-military, civilian run organization that depicted SEALs poorly. This is not a story about actual SEALs doing anything with a Kaepernick doll.

FTFA: He added: "We will revisit our relationship with the Museum when I am convinced that they have made the necessary changes to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again."
In the letter, Green said, "While the museum is an independent non-profit organization and the participants were contracted employees from outside the DoD, in many ways, these facts are irrelevant. We have been inextricably linked to this organization that represents our history."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 800x900]


Some may call that a "dogwhistle". I see this:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, some real turds must be running that museum.   If I were a SEAL I would be outraged at the disgusting behavior.

Distance yourself and your great team from racist pussies.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is seal clubbing still ok?
 
