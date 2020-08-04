 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   "Stupid, and an endless font of amusement. Next question?"   (bbc.com) divider line
39
    More: Interesting, Law, Government, government rules, Common law, sovereign citizens, anti-government conspiracy, growing movement of people, legal arguments  
•       •       •

1557 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 11:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes always are subby.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackwagon nutters.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDIOT: "you can't stop or touch me, i am sovereign"
COP:"so you are not an american citizen?"
IDIOT: "NO"
COP: "OK i am now arresting you as a spy"


/it might put an end to some of this anyway...
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It means I have nothing to do with the police, it means I have no contract with the police. They have no say over me," said the woman, who was later sent to a mental health facility.

Looks like they do have some say over you after all.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Jackwagon nutters.


Can't blame them, they're just following the bright example of the real sovereign citizens - those who are multimillionaires and above and who are truly exempt from any law anywhere.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My two hours of research on websites riddled with spelling and grammar mistakes outweighs your years of law school."
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a court clerk.  We deal with sovcits constantly.  The regulars we have come in pairs.  One fat slob on a hoverround and one slightly less fat slob walking with a go pro on a selfie stick.  They just stand and stare and record you while you work.  If you're not upset by that, they get super upset.

I think my favorite part of dealing with them is refusing to accept their absurd filings because they sign them with blood.  Turns out we aren't required to take your biohazardous paperwork and can, in fact, throw it in the trash right in front of you.

We got a bill last week.  Sovcit sent the state a bill for having the audacity to pull her over for having no tags, no inspection, no registration and no license, all of which she doesn't need, including $50,000 for the 20 minutes she was held during the stop.  The last page of the letter (it was over a dozen pages) said we can just subtract the cost of the ticket from the secret account we have for her and send the balance on a certified check.  By her accounting the state owed her just over $2 million for pulling her over.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewFreeLand!
Youtube UvXrn3iQN7Q
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comic sans?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I occasionally amuse myself by visiting r/amIbeingdetained
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: I'm a court clerk.  We deal with sovcits constantly.  The regulars we have come in pairs.  One fat slob on a hoverround and one slightly less fat slob walking with a go pro on a selfie stick.  They just stand and stare and record you while you work.  If you're not upset by that, they get super upset.

I think my favorite part of dealing with them is refusing to accept their absurd filings because they sign them with blood.  Turns out we aren't required to take your biohazardous paperwork and can, in fact, throw it in the trash right in front of you.

We got a bill last week.  Sovcit sent the state a bill for having the audacity to pull her over for having no tags, no inspection, no registration and no license, all of which she doesn't need, including $50,000 for the 20 minutes she was held during the stop.  The last page of the letter (it was over a dozen pages) said we can just subtract the cost of the ticket from the secret account we have for her and send the balance on a certified check.  By her accounting the state owed her just over $2 million for pulling her over.


No wonder governments are failing. We can't afford this.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "...using the phrases that they believe protect them, including "am I being detained?"

The Internet loves to point at groups, laugh, and feel superior. But "Am I being detained" is a legitimate question when dealing with the police in the US. Something the BBC might not be aware of.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedumb means you are free to be as dumb as you want to be. Sovereign citizen freedumb is about as dumb as dumb gets.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ftfa:
In the US, suspects of violent crimes - including a man accused of beheading his landlord in a rent dispute last week - have claimed to be immune from prosecution as sovereign citizens.

Why wasn't this Mainpage chum?  This is absolutely tailor-made for Fark.com
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You do not think that the laws apply to you? Fine. We are revoking your citizenship and you have 30 days to leave the country. If at that time you have not left then you will be arrested and locked up until you decide to leave or agree to abide by our laws. The clock starts ticking....Now!"

That would be my solution.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw one of them Republic of Texas license plates on a truck once. Probably the jerkiest driver ever seen in Texas.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew one in my adolescent years who insisted since he bought his property from the bank in gold, no one could come on his property without his permission, including postal service, IRS, FBI...

Also he believed he was a permanent owner and not subject to eminent domain.

Last I knew he got 30% market value of the house, less the increase in the cost of gold over time, and it was dozed to expand the airport fence.

Funny
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say, though, that the level of abject stupidity among these nut jobs is absolutely hilarious, especially when they try to interpret the Constitution! One of my favorites is that some of these nut jobs think that any lawyer who uses the term "esquire" is a representative of the British Crown and represents British laws!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlXJt​E​2qkzY
 
Troo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duke3522: Assholes always are subby.


A Comma can make a world of difference sometimes.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are hundreds of these sovcit videos on Youtube and most go like this.  My hat is off for this judge, he has the  patience of a saint.

Sovereign Citizen Freeman Tries Usual BS on Judge. Judge Hysterically Spews it Back
Youtube C7h7uevwxt8
 
Keeve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: I'm a court clerk.  We deal with sovcits constantly.  The regulars we have come in pairs.  One fat slob on a hoverround and one slightly less fat slob walking with a go pro on a selfie stick.  They just stand and stare and record you while you work.  If you're not upset by that, they get super upset.

I think my favorite part of dealing with them is refusing to accept their absurd filings because they sign them with blood.  Turns out we aren't required to take your biohazardous paperwork and can, in fact, throw it in the trash right in front of you.

We got a bill last week.  Sovcit sent the state a bill for having the audacity to pull her over for having no tags, no inspection, no registration and no license, all of which she doesn't need, including $50,000 for the 20 minutes she was held during the stop.  The last page of the letter (it was over a dozen pages) said we can just subtract the cost of the ticket from the secret account we have for her and send the balance on a certified check.  By her accounting the state owed her just over $2 million for pulling her over.


All I know is someone owes me a ton of money for the whiplash I have received over the past 3.5 years from constantly shaking my head in dismay over the exponential rate of growing stupidity. You'd think I'd be immune from it by now, but this is worse than Covid-19. Every time I hear a Republican speech, or read another news story, I can't help but be dismayed by the growing stupidity. I want to believe that this is just a highly publicized and vocal fraction of our population, but every single day I'm closer to believing that evolution has stopped working, and Idiocracyis becoming a reality.

Brawndo! It's got what plants crave.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby, they're people who want all the advantages, protections, and comforts of modern society but without the obligations.

Kind of like your average billionaire.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's always hard to try

BrerRobot: Saw one of them Republic of Texas license plates on a truck once. Probably the jerkiest driver ever seen in Texas.


I ran into a couple of sovcits in Texas when I lived there. Trying to keep a straight face while they spew their legal theories is quite a chore in itself.

Listening to their conspiracy theories though makes for fantastic creative writing exorcises. Yet at the same times makes you cringe at the severe lack of mental heath care in this country.
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Keeve: but every single day I'm closer to believing that evolution has stopped working, and Idiocracyis becoming a reality.


It's the Russians, they're beaming moran rays down on the US from one of their satellites.  The technology was developed in Nazi Germany, but the Nazis were defeated before they could deploy it.  The Russians looted the tech documents out of Nazi Laboratories for Evilness located in Wankendorf in 1945.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I'm a court clerk.  We deal with sovcits constantly.  The regulars we have come in pairs.  One fat slob on a hoverround and one slightly less fat slob walking with a go pro on a selfie stick.  They just stand and stare and record you while you work.  If you're not upset by that, they get super upset.

I think my favorite part of dealing with them is refusing to accept their absurd filings because they sign them with blood.  Turns out we aren't required to take your biohazardous paperwork and can, in fact, throw it in the trash right in front of you.

We got a bill last week.  Sovcit sent the state a bill for having the audacity to pull her over for having no tags, no inspection, no registration and no license, all of which she doesn't need, including $50,000 for the 20 minutes she was held during the stop.  The last page of the letter (it was over a dozen pages) said we can just subtract the cost of the ticket from the secret account we have for her and send the balance on a certified check.  By her accounting the state owed her just over $2 million for pulling her over.


Why was she on US property ? Did she have a passport ? Visa ?
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Found this on the website of the nut job shown in the above video!

"Any misuse of ERNIE WAYNE TER TELGTE©™℠'S information which results in any harm to ERNIE WAYNE TER TELGTE©™℠'S or the Nameholders' good name, credit reports, reputation, or their rights, titles, or interests to any and all property, tangible and intangible may be a violation of international laws and treaties and a complaint may be filed with the proper international law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating any misuse of information, fraud and identity theft. Copyright and Trademark and Service Mark Infringement without prior written consent will be fined 10 million dollars per year it is used without permission payable immediately."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mock26: I will say, though, that the level of abject stupidity among these nut jobs is absolutely hilarious, especially when they try to interpret the Constitution! One of my favorites is that some of these nut jobs think that any lawyer who uses the term "esquire" is a representative of the British Crown and represents British laws!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlXJtE​2qkzY


I am indeed surprised this guy didn't start chucking pencils at the bailiffs whilst repeatedly screaming, "MAGIC MISSLE!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Mock26: I will say, though, that the level of abject stupidity among these nut jobs is absolutely hilarious, especially when they try to interpret the Constitution! One of my favorites is that some of these nut jobs think that any lawyer who uses the term "esquire" is a representative of the British Crown and represents British laws!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlXJtE​2qkzY

I am indeed surprised this guy didn't start chucking pencils at the bailiffs whilst repeatedly screaming, "MAGIC MISSLE!"


I kind of want to see that, and then have the bailiffs yell "Lightning bolt" as the taser the schitt out of him!
 
Fissile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Listening to their conspiracy theories though makes for fantastic creative writing exorcises. Yet at the same times makes you cringe at the severe lack of mental heath care in this country.


When I was a kid, I had friend whose dad believed that he could get out of paying taxes by purchasing a mail order doctorate of divinity degree and claiming to be a member of the clergy.   Didn't stop the IRS from putting a lien on his house.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fissile: Keeve: but every single day I'm closer to believing that evolution has stopped working, and Idiocracyis becoming a reality.

It's the Russians, they're beaming moran rays down on the US from one of their satellites.  The technology was developed in Nazi Germany, but the Nazis were defeated before they could deploy it.  The Russians looted the tech documents out of Nazi Laboratories for Evilness located in Wankendorf in 1945.


Oh god, it's working!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
P. Barnes, at your service
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We used to call people who think the law doesn't apply to them sovereign citizens. Now we call them Antifa, rioters, and Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone inhabitants.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cwheelie: P. Barnes, at your service
[Fark user image 594x329]


That's one of my favorite soverign citizen vids, lol.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: We used to call people who think the law doesn't apply to them sovereign citizens. Now we call them Antifa, rioters, and Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone inhabitants.


Congratulations, you get a PolTab funny!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Without having rtfa cause the bbc didnt load, and living in a busy socal  "daytrip destination" town, my answer is "flatlanders". Whoops, "guests". Whoops, people new to the locale...
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I assume we're talking about Comic Sans?
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Comic sans?


Did not read the comments either 😤

/ shakes tiny wingding
 
farknozzle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see the article mentions a "mentally unstable believer" of the movement shooting up a Waffle House.
I'm curious if there are actually mentally stable believers in this BS. Seems like the only folks who could possibly think this is really would have to be mentally unstable.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.