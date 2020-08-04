 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Dam, son   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
9
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Unclear"


Looks like somebody was tubing to me.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh. Do the same while a terminator is chasing you.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ho Lee Fuk and Bang Ding Ow unavailable for comment.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Lampoon Vegas Vacation Dam Scene
Youtube SBQ-vW6rz_Y
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was a nice extraction considering the current. Good job controlling the boat too.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Meh. Do the same while a terminator is chasing you.


Hey, that's a really good idea.  I always wondered why Terminators didn't tip their hand by making floorboards creak like fark when they walked.  The T-800s at least seem like they'd weigh a LOT.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a "you could die" kind of situation. The guys on the boat too. If they went over there they could have been sucked into the recirculating water at the foot of the damn and not been able to get out. I'd have kept throwing the rope until the guy got it, risking your life for some idiot with a cheap ass inflatable tube is just not worth it.
 
Setitie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fusillade762:

Hey, that's a really good idea.  I always wondered why Terminators didn't tip their hand by making floorboards creak like fark when they walked.  The T-800s at least seem like they'd weigh a LOT.

Good question. Another I have, how can a Terminator be encased in living flesh? How does the flesh live without a heart pumping blood for example?
 
