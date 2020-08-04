 Skip to content
This is what 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate exploding looks like
107
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3000 US tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a highly populated area.  JFC.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well damn.  Meth prices are about to skyrocket, aren't they?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Author and former spy Aimen Dean took to Twitter and said that, given his knowledge of knowledge and experience with ammonium nitrates explosives, the warehouse was a "massive time bomb".

I, too, hope that one day I have a knowledge of knowledge.

Also, if that stuff was actually sitting there for 6 years, it doesn't sound like an "attack" like Trump said, but rather negligent homicide x 73 and rising.

Though in one of those clips, there appeared to be several flashings. So we may be in for a Waco-style postmortem for decades.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat, literally.

So that's what a 2.75 kiloton explosion looks like? Or is TNT more powerful per unit measure than ammonium nitrate?

/my knowledge in this area is limited to blowing up pixelated avatars in virtual battlezones
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: 3000 US tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a highly populated area.  JFC.


Welcome to the town of West, TX.

Although I think that blast was only about 300 tons.

That's what happens when people play fast and loose with hazardous material zoning, storage and disclosure laws, if they exist at all.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Devolving_Spud: 3000 US tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a highly populated area.  JFC.

Welcome to the town of West, TX.

Although I think that blast was only about 300 tons.

That's what happens when people play fast and loose with hazardous material zoning, storage and disclosure laws, if they exist at all.


I was thinking that one a few years ago was also ammonium nitrate.  Near railroad tracks, right?   Was that the one that leveled the small town?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In retrospect this seems like a bad idea
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well shiat, literally.

So that's what a 2.75 kiloton explosion looks like? Or is TNT more powerful per unit measure than ammonium nitrate?

/my knowledge in this area is limited to blowing up pixelated avatars in virtual battlezones


I suspect a kiloton of TNT would be significantly greater, but the google searches necessary to make a more precise assessment would probably get me put on lists.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: markie_farkie: Devolving_Spud: 3000 US tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a highly populated area.  JFC.

Welcome to the town of West, TX.

Although I think that blast was only about 300 tons.

That's what happens when people play fast and loose with hazardous material zoning, storage and disclosure laws, if they exist at all.

I was thinking that one a few years ago was also ammonium nitrate.  Near railroad tracks, right?   Was that the one that leveled the small town?


Yes.  Firefighters had no idea what they were attempting to extinguish and hosed it down with water, making the explosion happen.  The town had no hazardous materials registry that first responders could reference.

Had they known it was ammonium nitrate, they would have just backed off and let it burn itself out, since it was stored in an open bin.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Badda boom.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

yup. real good.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: fragMasterFlash: Well shiat, literally.

So that's what a 2.75 kiloton explosion looks like? Or is TNT more powerful per unit measure than ammonium nitrate?

/my knowledge in this area is limited to blowing up pixelated avatars in virtual battlezones

I suspect a kiloton of TNT would be significantly greater, but the google searches necessary to make a more precise assessment would probably get me put on lists.


I think someone said roughly 3:1?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Soooooo many Farkers were buying the bullshiat that the explosion was a bunch of fireworks going off without giving even the slightest thought about how it was a single large explosion rather than a bunch of small ones.

/Also, there were no sparklies.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Doesn't really put it into perspective until converted to pounds.

5.5 million pounds. Of ammonia Nitrate. Just sitting around for 6 years.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well shiat, literally.

So that's what a 2.75 kiloton explosion looks like? Or is TNT more powerful per unit measure than ammonium nitrate?

/my knowledge in this area is limited to blowing up pixelated avatars in virtual battlezones


TNT is more powerful.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TNT_equ​i​valent#Relative_effectiveness_factor
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well that's a thing
 
rbuzby
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy cow!  That shock wave.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If my math's correct, that's...that's about 4 Kilotons of explosive energy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I've met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of an event ... They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind."

No they don't.  You kept suggesting it and asking the same question over and over until someone said "maybe."
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Soooooo many Farkers were buying the bullshiat that the explosion was a bunch of fireworks going off without giving even the slightest thought about how it was a single large explosion rather than a bunch of small ones.

/Also, there were no sparklies.


Sparklies are for closers!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Easily survivable inside a properly closed fridge
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Devolving_Spud: 3000 US tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a highly populated area.  JFC.

Welcome to the town of West, TX.

Although I think that blast was only about 300 tons.

That's what happens when people play fast and loose with hazardous material zoning, storage and disclosure laws, if they exist at all.


Don't forget about the Texas City blast:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Texas_C​i​ty_disaster
 
rbuzby
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Devolving_Spud: 3000 US tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a highly populated area.  JFC.

Welcome to the town of West, TX.

Although I think that blast was only about 300 tons.

That's what happens when people play fast and loose with hazardous material zoning, storage and disclosure laws, if they exist at all.



You mean liberal job killing Obama's regulators type red tape?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Timothy McVeigh used ~2 tons. 3000? That's insanity.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I blew up a mail box with an M50 one time.  The Beirut explosion was bigger.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its about 500 more tons than the Texas City explosion in 1947. That one pretty much leveled the town at the time. My dad's cousin was a Coast Guard officer and was onboard or very near the ship when it went up. Officially listed as missing, presumed dead. I'm sure he was vaporized into a grease spot instantly.
 
links136
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Free market.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i'd completely forgotten i put that there.

dang it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: Well damn.  Meth prices are about to skyrocket, aren't they?


AND a lot of militia nutbags are crying.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

links136: Free market.


Small Government
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*Sponsored by Chipotle*
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

envirovore: Doesn't really put it into perspective until converted to pounds.

5.5 million pounds. Of ammonia Nitrate. Just sitting around for 6 years.


over 6 million.

carry the e.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OK, good news - Trump says it's an attack, so we can rule out an attack.


Hopefully they find whatever moron (or moron's employer, I kind of suspect the moron didn't live through that) accidently set the stuff off and have them hung by their ankles and beaten until the heat death of the universe.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
#9 on list of largest non-nuclear explosions. https://en.wikipedia.org/​wiki/Largest_​artificial_non-nuclear_explosions?fbcl​id=IwAR2dtzJmrsa4Qhg2Vl2Cl62R8-ki6EfYO​evSeVDgM_9S2Tq_dM8FeDd-m9g#Rank_order_​of_largest_conventional_explosions/det​onations_by_magnitude

equivalent to 1.3kt of TNT.

Hiroshima was equivalent to 15kt of TNT

The Chelyabinsk meteor was about 500kt but it exploded between 30 and 70km in the sky.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: 3000 US tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a highly populated area.  JFC.


2750 metric tons is ~1600 m3 of ammomium nitrate which would fertilize about 132,000 acres. You would be surprised how much your local farm supply will have on hand during fertilizing seasons.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like bullshiat to me.
 
cirby
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Soooooo many Farkers were buying the bullshiat that the explosion was a bunch of fireworks going off without giving even the slightest thought about how it was a single large explosion rather than a bunch of small ones.

/Also, there were no sparklies.


In at least two videos, you could see "sparklies." One was close enough to hear the pops of small explosions. I'm not completely buying the "fireworks" explanation, though, since small arms ammunition cooking off looks and sounds just like fireworks from a distance, without the interesting colors.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: That's what happens when people play fast and loose with hazardous material zoning, storage and disclosure laws, if they exist at all.


But...but...big gubmint!!!1!!1
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Soooooo many Farkers were buying the bullshiat that the explosion was a bunch of fireworks going off without giving even the slightest thought about how it was a single large explosion rather than a bunch of small ones.

/Also, there were no sparklies.


Some videos actually show sparklies. Could be both. Improperly stored fireworks manage to burn enough to set off improperly stored explosives. I suspect, with no evidence, that as usual this is more due to money than malice. 

https://streamable.com/xmmoa7
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's the scariest thing I've ever seen and I watched 9/11.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Soooooo many Farkers were buying the bullshiat that the explosion was a bunch of fireworks going off without giving even the slightest thought about how it was a single large explosion rather than a bunch of small ones.

/Also, there were no sparklies.


Thanks, Russian disinformation person.

Here's a video from basically ground zero showing what looks like fireworks going off before the big blast.

https://twitter.com/vishwavel17/statu​s​/1290708510297079808?s=20
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny queso: envirovore: Doesn't really put it into perspective until converted to pounds.

5.5 million pounds. Of ammonia Nitrate. Just sitting around for 6 years.

over 6 million.

carry the e.


I'm not sure if I should be cursing imperial or metric here.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Pepcon outside of Vegas years ago.  OMG that shock wave.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've used ammonium nitrate disasters in teaching hazmat awareness classes. Usually Texas City, and then added West, Texas.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Devolving_Spud: markie_farkie: Devolving_Spud: 3000 US tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a highly populated area.  JFC.

Welcome to the town of West, TX.

Although I think that blast was only about 300 tons.

That's what happens when people play fast and loose with hazardous material zoning, storage and disclosure laws, if they exist at all.

I was thinking that one a few years ago was also ammonium nitrate.  Near railroad tracks, right?   Was that the one that leveled the small town?

Yes.  Firefighters had no idea what they were attempting to extinguish and hosed it down with water, making the explosion happen.  The town had no hazardous materials registry that first responders could reference.

Had they known it was ammonium nitrate, they would have just backed off and let it burn itself out, since it was stored in an open bin.


But they saved some tax money not having that registry didn't they? So in the end it was worth it.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Soooooo many Farkers were buying the bullshiat that the explosion was a bunch of fireworks going off without giving even the slightest thought about how it was a single large explosion rather than a bunch of small ones.

/Also, there were no sparklies.


You can see the fireworks going off ("sparklies") and smaller explosions in the first 10 seconds of this video, before the big boom.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dammit, Lebanon, you farked up sectarian pseudonation. If you 18 diverse religious groups and multiple outside interests could just get your collective shiat together, you could become a real nation and be genuinely great. You used to be a Dubai and now you're a Greece, but I'm still rooting for you goofy sunsabiatches.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PadreScout: OK, good news - Trump says it's an attack, so we can rule out an attack.


Hopefully they find whatever moron (or moron's employer, I kind of suspect the moron didn't live through that) accidently set the stuff off and have them hung by their ankles and beaten until the heat death of the universe.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
polle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PadreScout: OK, good news - Trump says it's an attack, so we can rule out an attack.


Hopefully they find whatever moron (or moron's employer, I kind of suspect the moron didn't live through that) accidently set the stuff off and have them hung by their ankles and beaten until the heat death of the universe.


I'm assuming they'll find the moron and then make an underling pay for it .
 
