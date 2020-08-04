 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   Apparently, building a border wall across an Arizona river during flood season is no bueno   (tucson.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They had equipment sitting in the dry river bed during monsoon season? And the river went from non-existent to 10 feet deep in no time? I wonder how many locals tried to warn the site manager about this? Or how many times the site manager tried to warn a superior about this? At some point, it had to come down to one idiot saying, "We're behind, and  I am not altering things because we might get a little rain, damn it!"
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Trump: I WILL BUILD A WALL!

Mother Nature: The fark you will!
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: I wonder how many locals tried to warn the site manager about this?


Why? The builders and funders for the project are the 'Master race'. They're being guided by God. The knower of all knowings.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Isn't a wall across a river called a dam?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all insured. They just make money this way.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blowing taxpayer dollars on useless nonsense.  Does it really matter to Trump?  He doesn't care about people but he cares about stealing and wasting taxpayer dollars.  What a guy.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we great again yet?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snottiest HLOTY winner, Subs!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THERE is your sign from God.

Idiots.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this reminds me of various biographies and autobiographies from Russians who fled the Soviet Union; the unquestioned adherence to "the plan," the denial of local reality, the project declared a success and then everyone running to cover their butts

Welcome the Union of Soviets States of America, comrade.
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our contractors plan for these types of contingencies to include the associated costs and repairs for any damages; additional taxpayer dollars are not used, Brunson said.

He said that about wind blowing down sections of the wall.  He may as well have said, "It is not normal for our contractors to build things properly, so we make sure they have insurance and are prepared for catastrophic failures of their structures. For example: when we build in windy areas, we don't normally account for wind until the structure has been damaged at least one time. You'd be surprised how often we get away with not putting the extra effort in."
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just great..... who's going to pay to clean up that mess?
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's all insured. They just make money this way.


Insured by who? Trumpers might be idiots, but insurance companies generally aren't. I have trouble picturing any willingly insuring something along a riverbed for water damage during monsoon season.

I mean, it's all covered by taxpayers so not like they really give a fark either way.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quelle f*cking surprise!
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

adj_m: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's all insured. They just make money this way.

Insured by who? Trumpers might be idiots, but insurance companies generally aren't. I have trouble picturing any willingly insuring something along a riverbed for water damage during monsoon season.

I mean, it's all covered by taxpayers so not like they really give a fark either way.


The contractors carry professional liability insurance in case they make a mistake or hurt/kill someone. However I'm not sure if they have construction in progress insured against acts of god. There are a variety of types of business insurance policies available but since the company is so big, they probably self-insure, at least for certain things.

This whole wall is a huge waste of money anyway. It's an unending maintenance headache and over time will fall into disrepair and quickly become even more pointless than it already is. It won't age well and will probably become a source of scrap metal for whoever wants to take a crack at it. This is probably nothing other than an excuse for the Trump administration to waste money on what are likely self-dealing contracts somewhere along the way.

If we want to continue having a consumer-based economy, we should welcome immigrants, especially from poor countries - those are often very intelligent, hardworking and ambitious people. We have an opportunity here to hit the demographics right and come out ahead versus China (which is going to end up on the wrong side of demographics shortly) and we're blowing it. Or we could also just all try to get along and cooperate rather than compete...that would be good too.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If we actually cared about illegal immigration, we would severely punish companies who hired people who were not authorized to work.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does anyone else not quite believe them when they say that any repairs will not cost any additional taxpayer dollars? Especially since Mexico hasn't yet paid a dime towards the damn thing?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
