(Mercury News)   Driver of stolen pickup truck hits 26 vehicles along Oregon coast, police say. In his defense it was a Ram pickup   (mercurynews.com) divider line
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was the mugshot I expected.
 
RyanC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to be fair it did say DODGE right on the front.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this story will come as no shock to the people of Eureka.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Simpson, 47, of Eureka...

He was just trying to compare the densities of gold and silver... at 55 mph.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't smoke meth and play Grand Theft Auto.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'm sure this story will come as no shock to the people of Eureka.


Came here to say this.  Another meth lab town.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'm sure this story will come as no shock to the people of Eureka.

Came here to say this.  Another meth lab town.


I stayed there once on a trip back from San Francisco and I was amazed at how many bail bonds places there were.
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He reportedly told them he believed he had hit 26 cars.

Interesting that he was keeping count. That guy is dedicated.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RyanC: And to be fair it did say DODGE right on the front.


Dodge is a damn fine car.  Ran over my wife with a Dodge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fusillade762: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'm sure this story will come as no shock to the people of Eureka.

Came here to say this.  Another meth lab town.

I stayed there once on a trip back from San Francisco and I was amazed at how many bail bonds places there were.


Oh, and oddly enough as I was leaving Eureka a red pickup nearly changed lanes right into me on 101.  I had to swerve and lay on my horn to get him to stop.

Then a little while later I had my very first panic attack.  I'm never driving that stretch of 101 ever again.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I haven't driven the coast road in over a year, but I have no reason to think it's gotten any safer. See you in Nova Prospekt.
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RyanC: And to be fair it did say DODGE right on the front.


Jumbo shrimp.  Old news.  Military intelligence.

Dodge Ram.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How much of a meth head do you have to be to wake up one day, say "EUREKA (the place that made Ulysses Grant a hardcore drunk) doesn't have enough meth", so you steal someone's truck and drive to southern Oregon.

Looks like he scored some drugs in Coos Bay, too, based on his wrecking pattern. Shocking...
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A Dodge Ram has the instructions written right on it: "dodge" on the front, "ram" on the side.
 
Stibium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'll never see this behavior from someone driving a Ford. A more cultured vehicle for the saavy American buyer. 🎩
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: He reportedly told them he believed he had hit 26 cars.

Interesting that he was keeping count. That guy is dedicated.


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 616x346]


He kept an accurate count!

He should get something. $10 on his prison commissary account or something.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

puffy999: How much of a meth head do you have to be to wake up one day, say "EUREKA (the place that made Ulysses Grant a hardcore drunk) doesn't have enough meth", so you steal someone's truck and drive to southern Oregon.

Looks like he scored some drugs in Coos Bay, too, based on his wrecking pattern. Shocking...


Oregon is extremely friendly towards drug addicts. He'll be out on the streets in no time.
 
