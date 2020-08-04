 Skip to content
(Cherokee Tribune & Ledger)   Atlanta In-Person School Update: Whoever had two days, you won   (tribuneledgernews.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn those machines back on! Turn those machines back on!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it took so long.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look.  There's no way anyone could have known this would happen.

Let's just open the schools back up and try again.  It's not science if you can't repeat it.  5, 6 more tries and we'll know for sure.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just wait until we get the Covid Memorial statues to commerate this heritage.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA
"This is the first COVID-19 positive case reported among our students and staff since we reopened schools on Monday morning," Jacoby said. "Contact tracing was conducted, and all affected students' parents have been notified."

If the kid used the cafeteria, then this is bullshiat. Everyone in the school will be exposed with their families.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Look.  There's no way anyone could have known this would happen.

Let's just open the schools back up and try again.  It's not science if you can't repeat it.  5, 6 more tries and we'll know for sure.


this will be the most infuriating part.

"who would have thought kids wouldn't use protection?"

anti-mask education will be right up there with abstinence education.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: FTA
"This is the first COVID-19 positive case reported among our students and staff since we reopened schools on Monday morning," Jacoby said. "Contact tracing was conducted, and all affected students' parents have been notified."

If the kid used the cafeteria, then this is bullshiat. Everyone in the school will be exposed with their families.


narrator:  they just emailed the whole school.

what is worse is they cannot do contact tracing.  Parents are gossip machines.  If you only contact the kids who were in Teacher Victim #43's class, rest assured every other parent will want to know where Lil'Johnny was that day.

let alone the kid was on a bus and walked in a hallway to boot.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
enjoy your covid
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
and what is the farking plan in two weeks?  everyone come back on Monday to only shut down on Wednesday again.

hell, there was the story of a child who tested positive at the end of the first day of elementary school...which means he was tested before school started and was still sent to school while awaiting the results.
 
TrixieDelite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When sticking it to the libs goes wrong.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
scontent.fhio2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I said this about something else, but I feel such a lack of surprise it borders on precognition.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I said this about something else, but I feel such a lack of surprise it borders on precognition.


Precognition is a sign of Covid infection. It's right after sneezing, farting, and cumming at the same time on the symptom list.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My god, who could have foreseen this.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Same school district that had that school photo earlier today.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It is what it is.
 
brandent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I said this about something else, but I feel such a lack of surprise it borders on precognition.


lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brandent: Herr Morgenstern: I said this about something else, but I feel such a lack of surprise it borders on precognition.

[lh4.googleusercontent.com image 512x267]


Looks like she's working on the top thousand yard stare portion of the symptoms.

So sad
 
drayno76
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: "who would have thought kids wouldn't use protection?"

anti-mask education will be right up there with abstinence education.


I particularly like the idea that some magical pieces of cloth will be 100% protection, even if worn completely correctly.  Are masks useless, no.  Are they useless if you rub your eyes, pick your nose, lift them up every 5 minutes, shove a piece of food ever kid in school has coughed on in your mouth under it? Yeah, pretty much.

Seriously, condoms are 99% effective, when used right.  That's 1% ineffective when used right, and farking useless when cut into animal shapes before put on your junk.

Contact tracing?  In schools, let me laugh.  I'm from the 90's, back when you were told that you had sex with everyone your partner ever had sex with, and everyone their partners had had sex with, and everyone their partner's partners had sex with. By the end of the day if you lost you're virginity you'd might as well have gangbanged the whole town twice over and most certainly had already contracted gonasyphaherpAIDS and were dead.

A grade school child using a genuine n95 mask correctly for 4 - 6 hours a day?  Not. Going. To. Happen. Only this time, all that above bullshiat they told us is mostly true, except it applies to a handshake, a sneeze, a cough, and sex too more than likely. Elementary schools are plague ships during the healthiest of times and are practically already sacrificial plague rats so mommy and daddy can work; toss in a global pandemic and this outcome is as predictable as tomorrows sunrise.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: and what is the farking plan in two weeks?  everyone come back on Monday to only shut down on Wednesday again.


It'll be like snow days. Everyone has to get up early and turn on the news to see which classrooms or buildings are closed that day. Just think of all the fun working parents will have arranging child care on the fly. Surely this game of stoplight will be so much better for everyone as opposed to consistent remote learning. Wait... why are you all laughing?

/Hold on, now they've gone from laughing to crying.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, that took a day longer than I expected.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: and what is the farking plan in two weeks?  everyone come back on Monday to only shut down on Wednesday again.

hell, there was the story of a child who tested positive at the end of the first day of elementary school...which means he was tested before school started and was still sent to school while awaiting the results.


and for those not familiar with Georgia, the average wait time on a test result is 10 days.

I am not looking forward to sleeping outside in a tent for two weeks as my wife insists on taking the kids to visit her ultra conservative-no mask wearing-country buffet eating parents because "they promise they have been good"

apparently I am the asshole here.

/we already left abruptly three weeks ago because we learned grandpa still likes eating at the greasy spoon and masks are too tough to wear.  but their behavior is totally changed.
//only thing changed is her keeping this trip from me until the last minute.
///guess she will enjoy having the house and kids to herself to manage for two weeks.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farknozzle: Well, that took a day longer than I expected.


the labs processing tests are overworked. so cut them some slack.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drayno76: Seriously, condoms are 99% effective, when used right.  That's 1% ineffective when used right, and farking useless when cut into animal shapes before put on your junk.


Were you at that orgy in Omaha back in January too?

Man, that hors hors d'oeuvres selection, huh??
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

