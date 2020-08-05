 Skip to content
(Fresh Toast)   Can vouch for this   (thefreshtoast.com) divider line
flemardo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It might just be chicks who are already awesome like weed too.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People that know how to relax don't typically hold their own privates hostage, no.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Researchers contacted women who'd responded to an invitation from cannabis retail stores, asking them to fill out a Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI), a survey designed to assess sexual activity throughout their previous 4 weeks.
Totally legit, unbiased and meaningful survey there.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Researchers contacted women who'd responded to an invitation from cannabis retail stores, asking them to fill out a Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI), a survey designed to assess sexual activity throughout their previous 4 weeks.
Totally legit, unbiased and meaningful survey there.


Right? I'm super pissed I didn't think of this first
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: pup.socket: Researchers contacted women who'd responded to an invitation from cannabis retail stores, asking them to fill out a Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI), a survey designed to assess sexual activity throughout their previous 4 weeks.
Totally legit, unbiased and meaningful survey there.

Right? I'm super pissed I didn't think of this first


I'm sorry for you then.

I am in a different field of study altogether and I would not mind the result at all if it were correctly established, but this particular piece of "research" is complete bullshiat statistically speaking.
 
fusillade762
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Works for men, too.  At least in my experience.
 
