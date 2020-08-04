 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Is meat the new toilet paper?
    Meat, Chicken, Grocery store, Victoria of the United Kingdom, photo of a meat display, Supermarket, Coles meat section, Supply chain management  
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is if you're a bottom
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i should wipe my ass with pork chops?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i should wipe my ass with pork chops?


You can get like a 12-pack pretty cheap at Costco.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's definitely best to poop *before* the meat starts rubbing on your anus
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get one of these. It has a handy wiper handle attached to keep your hands away from your no-no hole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Get one of these. It has a handy wiper handle attached to keep your hands away from your no-no hole.

[Fark user image image 425x297]


"So rich that I wipe my ass with tomahawk steaks" does have a nice ring to it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cagey B: markie_farkie: Get one of these. It has a handy wiper handle attached to keep your hands away from your no-no hole.

[Fark user image image 425x297]

"So rich that I wipe my ass with tomahawk steaks" does have a nice ring to it.


Wagyu Tomahawk Steaks, no less.  That one is about $250.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please God, no.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BBQ sauce stings
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is at my house, baby!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627


Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd jump at the chance to try kangaroo meat, the chicken around here tastes foul.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.


Try putting Ukraine on label, those pigs will intercept package and it won't arrive.

Go ahead. Ship it DHL, put Ukraine, and send me updates on the tracking status.

it will likely show as delivered to Volodymyr (can't even spell Vladimir properly) Zelensky's address when they intercept it and eat my kangaroo.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boneless skinless chicken breasts were $1.99 a pound early this year (and for at least a few years prior), and when I went shopping today they were $4.99 a pound.

I do not use chicken breasts as toilet paper.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627


Is there any problem with it like maybe it's tough? I don't get it. That's what slow cookers are for, right?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Boneless skinless chicken breasts were $1.99 a pound early this year (and for at least a few years prior), and when I went shopping today they were $4.99 a pound.

I do not use chicken breasts as toilet paper.


Where do you shop for boneless, skinless (tasteless) chicken breast that it costs $4.99 per pound?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.

Try putting Ukraine on label, those pigs will intercept package and it won't arrive.

Go ahead. Ship it DHL, put Ukraine, and send me updates on the tracking status.

it will likely show as delivered to Volodymyr (can't even spell Vladimir properly) Zelensky's address when they intercept it and eat my kangaroo.


As if I could afford to mail packages internationally.

But I'll be deep in the cold, cold ground before I recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Is there any problem with it like maybe it's tough? I don't get it. That's what slow cookers are for, right?


It's lean, gamey, and a bit tough. However, I like the flavor and it's a healthy meat. Think bison vs. beef, but not exactly.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Lochsteppe: Boneless skinless chicken breasts were $1.99 a pound early this year (and for at least a few years prior), and when I went shopping today they were $4.99 a pound.

I do not use chicken breasts as toilet paper.

Where do you shop for boneless, skinless (tasteless) chicken breast that it costs $4.99 per pound?


Walmarts in New Mexico?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.

Try putting Ukraine on label, those pigs will intercept package and it won't arrive.

Go ahead. Ship it DHL, put Ukraine, and send me updates on the tracking status.

it will likely show as delivered to Volodymyr (can't even spell Vladimir properly) Zelensky's address when they intercept it and eat my kangaroo.

As if I could afford to mail packages internationally.

But I'll be deep in the cold, cold ground before I recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea.


It was a short break in sovereignty for about 30 years, but you're still welcome to visit. Weather is nice here, and the economy has picked up since everyone closed their borders and here is nicest weather in all of motherland.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Boneless skinless chicken breasts were $1.99 a pound early this year (and for at least a few years prior), and when I went shopping today they were $4.99 a pound.

I do not use chicken breasts as toilet paper.


Well duh. You use the drumsticks as toilet paper, the breasts are used as masturbatory sleeves.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Lochsteppe: Boneless skinless chicken breasts were $1.99 a pound early this year (and for at least a few years prior), and when I went shopping today they were $4.99 a pound.

I do not use chicken breasts as toilet paper.

Where do you shop for boneless, skinless (tasteless) chicken breast that it costs $4.99 per pound?

Walmarts in New Mexico?


Really? That blows. I can order online for delivery for $4.99 per lb here.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Lochsteppe: Boneless skinless chicken breasts were $1.99 a pound early this year (and for at least a few years prior), and when I went shopping today they were $4.99 a pound.

I do not use chicken breasts as toilet paper.

Where do you shop for boneless, skinless (tasteless) chicken breast that it costs $4.99 per pound?


Giant Eagle in northern Ohio.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.

Try putting Ukraine on label, those pigs will intercept package and it won't arrive.


Russia tries to enforce claims on stolen territory by being a bunch of assholes?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Who could have seen that coming?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: ColonelCathcart: NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.

Try putting Ukraine on label, those pigs will intercept package and it won't arrive.

Russia tries to enforce claims on stolen territory by being a bunch of assholes?

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Who could have seen that coming?


No, silly, if you put Ukraine on package it will get shipped through Kiev
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: iron de havilland: ColonelCathcart: NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.

Try putting Ukraine on label, those pigs will intercept package and it won't arrive.

Russia tries to enforce claims on stolen territory by being a bunch of assholes?

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Who could have seen that coming?

No, silly, if you put Ukraine on package it will get shipped through Kiev


Does Ukraine's postal union have any kind of agreement on mail delivery with that region of Ukraine, or has Russia destroyed it?
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boneless chicken breasts $1.99 lb.
Boneless ribeye steak $8.99 lb.
Bone-in ribeye Steak $6.99 lb.
Boneless New York strip steaks $6.99 lb.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When liver is the last thing on the shelf.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
funtasticlife.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Ukrainians prefer their capital to be called Kyiv in English, too, by the way, Cathcart.

/But that would be quite a black eye for you to acknowledge that.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: ColonelCathcart: iron de havilland: ColonelCathcart: NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.

Try putting Ukraine on label, those pigs will intercept package and it won't arrive.

Russia tries to enforce claims on stolen territory by being a bunch of assholes?

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Who could have seen that coming?

No, silly, if you put Ukraine on package it will get shipped through Kiev

Does Ukraine's postal union have any kind of agreement on mail delivery with that region of Ukraine, or has Russia destroyed it?


Honestly, I have no clue...it wouldn't surprise me if both sides are acting petty as fark.

I do know that Russian planes flying to Crimea hug the border and then make a sharp turn once over Sochi, so it wouldn't surprise me that mail doesn't get through.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: ColonelCathcart: iron de havilland: ColonelCathcart: NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Kangaroo is delicious, send me some. My address:

Polkovnik Cathcart
21 Lenin Street
Suite 1945 Office 2014
Sevastopol, Crimea, RUSSIA 92627

Fark you, that's UKRAINE not Russia.

Try putting Ukraine on label, those pigs will intercept package and it won't arrive.

Russia tries to enforce claims on stolen territory by being a bunch of assholes?

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Who could have seen that coming?

No, silly, if you put Ukraine on package it will get shipped through Kiev

Does Ukraine's postal union have any kind of agreement on mail delivery with that region of Ukraine, or has Russia destroyed it?



Welp you can write what you want on the internet but if your shipping ACTUAL physical goods to a country you usually have to go tru whoever as ACTUAL control.

doubt you can get something shipped to "Shanghai, ROC" or "Taipei, PRC" either.
 
calufrax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm laughing, because I'm an Australian, and like kangaroo meat... Very gamey smell raw, and you have to be careful because it will toughen if you cook incorrectly - very lean. My partner (a USAnian) has gotten used to cooking it - she's been putting it in stews in our slow cooker.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gawd, there's a mince shortage too
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bought a quarter cow that was grass raised and corn finished for $3.89/pound, bought 36 pounds of boneless skinless chicken thighs for $1.99/pound, my freezers are all full (or were, the little RV fridge is only about half full since we've been on vacation for 10 days). I've also got about 50 pounds in canned meat between chicken, tuna, pulled pork, and stew beef. I'm ready for whatever as long as it doesn't last more than about 6 months =)
 
