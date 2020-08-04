 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   6pm ET - it's the Fark News Livestream Covid-19, Beirut explosion, and an east coast hurricane make for a busy news day. Plus the World's Smallest Aircraft Carrier is now a restaurant, zombie cicadas, and Florida Man prints a check he can't cash   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And today I learned how to spell Beirut
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Drew: And today I learned how to spell Beirut


I learned out to spell Beirut before I learned how to spell Beyreuth. No, wait. Maybe it was the other way around.
 
Neeek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The first report on deaths in Beirut I've seen is 50. That seems extremely low.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.imgflip.com image 577x432]


there is only one "EE" in bee. Your argument is invalid.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
beeeeg bada boom
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Drew: And today I learned how to spell Beirut


Not the only one.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Es in bees, nest mainly in the trees.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the yellow wax that falls on your car when you park underneath trees really Bee-shiat or is it something the trees make? It could be mainly pollen either way, I guess, but you'd think debunker would have resolved that question by now.

Whar Cecil Adams? Whar Adam Savage?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CNN is now reporting "at least 73 dead", "at least 2,750 injured", that it damaged homes 6 miles away, and caused a magnitude 3.3 earthquake that was felt in Cyprus, which is 150 miles away across the Mediterranean Sea.

I dunno but that seems to be more than just a few firecrackers.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

evilsofa: CNN is now reporting "at least 73 dead", "at least 2,750 injured", that it damaged homes 6 miles away, and caused a magnitude 3.3 earthquake that was felt in Cyprus, which is 150 miles away across the Mediterranean Sea.

I dunno but that seems to be more than just a few firecrackers.


Aha, 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the warehouse next door to the firecrackers makes a lot more sense.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

evilsofa: evilsofa: CNN is now reporting "at least 73 dead", "at least 2,750 injured", that it damaged homes 6 miles away, and caused a magnitude 3.3 earthquake that was felt in Cyprus, which is 150 miles away across the Mediterranean Sea.

I dunno but that seems to be more than just a few firecrackers.

Aha, 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the warehouse next door to the firecrackers makes a lot more sense.


2.75 kilotonnes?

Hmm.
 
GodsTumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Numbers spectacular...some number....massive number...great numbers...record setting numbers...
 
skribble
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fudged numbers. I can't even drink this much....
 
GodsTumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I lost the number of times he said "numbers."
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.imgflip.com image 577x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size


These EEEEEs aren't silent.
 
