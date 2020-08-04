 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Badass grandmother takes on 20-ton excavator in property fight, orders it off her lawn   (9news.com.au) divider line
17
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she lie down in front of it in the mud in her house coat?

Anyone seen any dolphins recently?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW MUCH A WEEK ??????
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: HOW MUCH A WEEK ??????


Drawing a line through Australia on your "Retirement Options" plan?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: [Fark user image image 740x370]


Vote Vogons in 2020?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WTP 2: HOW MUCH A WEEK ??????


$460 US, or $1840 per month. That seems pretty reasonable for a house with 2 acres in the coastal suburbs of the 2nd biggest city in the country.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
prodimage.images-bn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One time, when I was a kid, my dad and I were playing on construction equipment at a work site.  He started a grader (or some kind of big-ass tractor) and couldn't figure out how to turn it off so we ran.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does she have any idea how much damage that excavator would suffer if it were to run over her?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [prodimage.images-bn.com image 419x630]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, sure, and the rest of the time they are old, selfish, "I've got mine", stubborn boomers until they do something you like.  Then they are "badass", "get off my lawn", "work on my gran torino".
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man that developer guy has a very punchable face.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: [Fark user image 740x370]


Well that guy is an idiot. He might very well Dent the bulldozer.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As you part your curtains you see that it's a bright morning, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, the meadows are blooming, and a large yellow bulldozer is advancing on your home.

>_
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: [Fark user image 740x370]

Well that guy is an idiot. He might very well Dent the bulldozer.


you don't get out much do ya ?
you might want to hitchhike   ... around a very big area......
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Beryl Yates, 77, and her husband Rick moved into their Woodford rental last year in the Moreton Bay area and claim their landlord told them it was where they'd spend the rest of their lives.

But developers recently bought the land and are now set to evict them when their current two-year lease ends."

Sorry, Grandma, but what the landlord told you matters a hell of a lot less than what is actually written in your lease. Yeah, it sucks that you thought you would be spending the rest of your life there but when your lease is up you are out the door. Your landlord is under no obligation to renew the lease, and neither are the new owners. So take the developer up on his offer to help cover moving expenses! Otherwise you are going to have to pay for all of that yourself. And if you play your cards right you might even be able to get them to cover having everything packed up for you. I know you want to stay there but that is simply not possible once your lease is up so take advantage of those generous offers to help you out!

Yeah, that is what I would say to the granny. Well, either that or, "Tough luck, granny. Get out!"
 
