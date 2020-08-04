 Skip to content
 
"The customer tipped five cents and wrote "get rid of masks, tips will be bigger," on the receipt"
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't want to tip, don't tip. But don't hold the waitstaff hostage on some condition they have zero control over.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your server has nothing to do with that policy, jerk.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In glorious splendor, assholes run free across this once great land.
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, how about wear a mask or just don't come back?

You went there willingly knowing they're wearing masks, and then try to blame being a cheap-ass on an inanimate mask. People are the worst.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a way to show that Mayor of yours what you think of her.
Your daddy raised a true badass!
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't most people be happy that the server is wearing a mask while bringing their food?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make your own food, fat fark. You don't need a mask when it's just you and your sweaty wife sucking down mac n cheese in front of taped episodes of Hannity.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just want spit in their food.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punish the powerless for things out of their control, how very typical of the entitled conservative asshole.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking shiatbag.
Might as well not tip because it's raining outside, or because the moon is in the wrong phase, for all the control your server has over a government mandate it's the same amount. There's nothing they could do even if they wanted to.
But you sure showed the "big gubmint" by taking $3 from a working person with no say or influence. Good on you, douche.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 700x700]


CSB: was out with a bunch of classmates I didn't know well. Tab came and we passed it along to each person to add money and tip. Last two guys looked at the cash, realized it covered the tab (no tip) and passed it to the server.

Not knowing that happened, I flagged down the (rightfully) ticked server who had gotten zero tip on a $220 tab and ordered one to go. Worst runs of my life that night...
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Wouldn't most people be happy that the server is wearing a mask while bringing their food?


But he had to wear one when he walked to his table! You sound like a communist Rushian brownshirt! DONT TREAD ON MEEEEEE!!!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me this isn't the first time he's made up a reason to stiff the waitstaff.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spread disease, get bigger tips!
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Something tells me this isn't the first time he's made up a reason to stiff the waitstaff.


Came here to say "No, they wouldn't." but I see you've beat me to it.

Bravo fellow poster.
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap bastards look for any excuse to be a cheap bastard.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does realize the server has his name and credit card number, right?
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pull up the security camera footage and grab an image of their face.  Blow it up to poster size and hang it near the entrance.  "If you see this person, inform a manager."
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
moviediners.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Punish the powerless for things out of their control, how very typical of the entitled conservative asshole.


Well, Europe punished Natives for not resisting Influenza and chicken pox.  Exactly how is this different?

It's literally Europe's thing.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So a normal tip for the after church crowd?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Make tipping illegal and make the employers pay the full wage.  Problem solved.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hang on a tick.  Why does one zero have a slash thru it but the others don't?  And the 0 with the slash and 38 are larger than the other numbers?  Damnit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The stoopids that voted for, and still support, the orange clown will be darwined off this earth.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: Pull up the security camera footage and grab an image of their face.  Blow it up to poster size and hang it near the entrance.  "If you see this person, inform a manager."


If you see this person, inform the cook!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
don't most of these receipt things turn out to be a fake.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So a normal tip for the after church crowd?


I've spent 15 years working as a bar cook.  I spent 2 years working at a place that rhymes with "Briendly's" when I was 18-19.

The after church crowd on Sundays @ Briendly's were by far the worst tippers, or even better just leaving a Jesus pamphlet or wooden Jesus nickles.

Let them feel self-righteous while farking over the server.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The customer tipped five cents and wrote "get rid of masks, tips will be bigger," on the receipt"

He then died at the table. His body was disposed of in the dumpster out back.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So a normal tip for the after church crowd?

I've spent 15 years working as a bar cook.  I spent 2 years working at a place that rhymes with "Briendly's" when I was 18-19.

The after church crowd on Sundays @ Briendly's were by far the worst tippers, or even better just leaving a Jesus pamphlet or wooden Jesus nickles.

Let them feel self-righteous while farking over the server.


"Wooden Jesus nickels"?

I'm gonna regret asking this, but WTF are those?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farknozzle: farking shiatbag.
Might as well not tip because it's raining outside, or because the moon is in the wrong phase, for all the control your server has over a government mandate it's the same amount. There's nothing they could do even if they wanted to.
But you sure showed the "big gubmint" by taking $3 from a working person with no say or influence. Good on you, douche.


like he would have tipped anyway
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So a normal tip for the after church crowd?

I've spent 15 years working as a bar cook.  I spent 2 years working at a place that rhymes with "Briendly's" when I was 18-19.

The after church crowd on Sundays @ Briendly's were by far the worst tippers, or even better just leaving a Jesus pamphlet or wooden Jesus nickles.

Let them feel self-righteous while farking over the server.


Yeah, the first time I got one of those fake $20s scripture leaflets I could have stabbed someone with a fork.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For those who don't follow Nebraska, the nutjob Gov. Lex Luthor has declared that communities cannot do mandatory masking.
Because Lancaster county had a health department before the state's was formed, Lincoln has mandatory masking.

/rest of state is screwed
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What would go a long way to prevent this is if we stop blocking out the name of the idiot on the reciept.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a feeling this jackass would've found any reason not to tip regardless of the mask policy.  The mask policy was just his convenient out rather than just admitting he's a worthless cheapskate.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fursecution: For those who don't follow Nebraska, the nutjob Gov. Lex Luthor has declared that communities cannot do mandatory masking.
Because Lancaster county had a health department before the state's was formed, Lincoln has mandatory masking.

/rest of state is screwed


So the Governor is protected from the direct consequences of his own decisions.  Convenient.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Given that the anti-maskers generally do not hail from the financially successful portion of the greater population, it's not like a "real" tip would have amounted to much more than this.
 
Too Tired to Think
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate people.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

seventypercent: Given that the anti-maskers generally do not hail from the financially successful portion of the greater population, it's not like a "real" tip would have amounted to much more than this.


And restaurants are required to make up the difference between what the staff actual recieves and minium wage.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Mister Buttons: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So a normal tip for the after church crowd?

I've spent 15 years working as a bar cook.  I spent 2 years working at a place that rhymes with "Briendly's" when I was 18-19.

The after church crowd on Sundays @ Briendly's were by far the worst tippers, or even better just leaving a Jesus pamphlet or wooden Jesus nickles.

Let them feel self-righteous while farking over the server.

"Wooden Jesus nickels"?

I'm gonna regret asking this, but WTF are those?


What a Wooden Jesus Nickel might look like:
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
