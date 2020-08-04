 Skip to content
(CareerBuilder)   "High Performance Family" in Aspen, Colorado wants to hire a parent for their kids. Must be expert skier and hockey player   (careerbuilder.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
offering around $30 an hour so it should be filled. Guessing it will be around 3,000 work hours a year.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel like I've seen this ad before. I wonder if it was the same family.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ambivalence: I feel like I've seen this ad before. I wonder if it was the same family.


Isn't this from like 2 years ago?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've seen folks like this in adoption circles.  It's a checklist to make others envious.  I like how they expect this person to be both calming and high energy, on a plant based diet and excited to handle routine housekeeping and diaper duty.  All while having off-site adventure and completely changing unwanted behaviors.

They could offer $100K a month and still not be able to fill it.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh yeah. It me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, what exactly do the parents do? Seems like the "life coach" is doing all the parenting.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The wife must be excited for interviews.
 
rohar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obviously this family has no idea how expensive hockey actually is  :)
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Ambivalence: I feel like I've seen this ad before. I wonder if it was the same family.

Isn't this from like 2 years ago?


I remember one was basically be a live-in mother to a college student.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"As a Life Coach for our children ages 5, 3 & 2..."
"What we're looking for: *massive checklist* "

Yeah, with neurotic, outsourced parenting like that, at least one of your kids is going to end up running a ski lift into their late 30s. I've known those kids.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm cheering for an avalanche.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know a few "life coaches" and they all have sort of bizarre lives. Like how it can be kind of funny when you're a mess in your 20s but becomes increasingly sad and concerning as the years go by
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: So, what exactly do the parents do? Seems like the "life coach" is doing all the parenting.


Turns out they're both gay and they hate kids.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is exactly what I would expect from a family that lives in Aspen.

Also explains why I don't live there. Well that and the lack of money needed to live in anything bigger than a refrigerator box.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has Ghislaine Maxwell sent her resume?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Top 4 responsibilities:
Education teacher for 5, 3, and 2 year old
Skills coach for skiing, power skating and hockey
Create daily life experience learning adventures offsite
Assist parents with running a high performance family that will include all household tasks

I won't lie, I'd watch this version of Mary Poppins.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First 6 months rent free in Aspen, Colorado. After that, good forking luck. Assuming they want the person near by, that's probably in Aspen proper, not the slums the workers live in down valley.

/Not rich.
//One of our clients used to have a place in Aspen. Only used it in the summer.
///Borrowed it almost every winter in exchange for performing routine maintenance.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How is it that kids ages 2, 3 and 5 need a life coach and not a parent? Or I am just confused?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: So, what exactly do the parents do? Seems like the "life coach" is doing all the parenting.


The mom starts drinking at 10AM and the dad is trying to fark his receptionist.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So this person is to be a teacher, nanny, and do all of the housekeeping.  AND after six months they will begin docking pay in the form of rent.  Yeah, fark that.  I also read this as the basic aim will be for the parent to never have to deal with the children, ever.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EnglishMajor: How is it that kids ages 2, 3 and 5 need a life coach and not a parent? Or I am just confused?


Because the parents haven't achieved anything on their own, and soon, the trust funds will all be gone.

The parents expect to be stage or bleacher parents being supported by their exceptional teens.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: I know a few "life coaches" and they all have sort of bizarre lives. Like how it can be kind of funny when you're a mess in your 20s but becomes increasingly sad and concerning as the years go by


So there IS a career track for me?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No old time nanny.

Slap Shot, Hanson Bros. Debut
Youtube LJkHm2WtSsk
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No need to be an expert. You just need to be one lesson ahead of the kids!

:-D
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jared should apply. Jared can do ANYTHING! Bestest multi-tasker EVAR!
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: No old time nanny.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LJkHm2Wt​Ssk]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: offering around $30 an hour so it should be filled. Guessing it will be around 3,000 work hours a year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You will transform their lives by coaching them in overcoming obstacles and inspiring them to reach their full potential.

I think they'll learn that the way to overcome obstacles is to give up and contract it out. Doesn't really sound like a high performance set of parents.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These people want to abdicate all parental responsibility to someone else AND make them do all the gardening and the housework.

They don't want an employee--they need a passel of indentured servants.

I'll bet that contract states that the salary is paid at the end of the year, during which you'll be docked a ridiculous amount for living in their house after the free 6 mo. rent.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also:

"The emotional maturity and interpersonal skills to handle challenging children"

Euphemism noted. Sounds like the parents have already been trying to treat their children like miniature adult employees, and the kids are responding predictably.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This sounds like the start of an indie horror movie.
 
