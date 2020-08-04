 Skip to content
 
Cable company ignores the call before you dig rule
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They didn't fix the cable?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guys, GUYS!  I know you're hurt and all, but I really wanted to watch the Golf channel while I wait for my wine delivery.  Can you get that cable fixed BEFORE you go to the morgue?  That'd be great.  Thanks.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
condonewsonline.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It doesn't take a Genis to call 811 first.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: [Fark user image 425x425]


that movie was called the cable guy and this story was about cable
 
commodork
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And in this shocking development...
 
jsmilky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Haase said 35-year-old Genis Urgell Rueda and 20-year-old Nelson Joani Figueroa died.

hmmmm
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They weren't very bright in life but they were positively incandescent in death.
 
chawco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think you are supposed to yell fore before you start digging?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ouch. I used to work in pole line construction. Call before you dig.  That's a sucky way to go out
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When they laid some underground cable at my workplace a few years back, they put in a strip of yellow tape containing a warning above it. Presumably if you're digging, you'll encounter that first and stop. Sounds like they could have used that here.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Headline makes a claim that the brief article didn't substantiate. Just because they hit it doesn't mean the locates weren't done. I once had a job at a municipal airfield where the contractor severed one leg of a three phase line with an excavator. The locator and everyone else in the know swore up and down that there was no line running that direction, but they had a number of structures out of power that begged to differ. Luckily no injuries or even damaged equipment, though it gave quite an arc from what the crew said.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Baton Rouge, contractors call 811, utility companies go out and mark their stuff, jackass on the backhoe digs it up anyway.

/brother was an at&t cable splicer
 
