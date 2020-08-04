 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Shut up and take my money. How much do I still owe? Okay, half my liver, both kidneys, a lung, and my left bollock - and put the rest on these five credit cards so I can get reward points   (jalopnik.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Internal combustion engine, earliest seeds of the car, McLaren F1, GMA T.50, Gordon Murray's brain, ambitious performance car, boy oh boy, new car  
•       •       •

888 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 6:07 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be the first kid on your block to kill all the kids on your block (and yourself).
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That makes me hungry and I'm not even hungry. It's beautiful.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: That makes me hungry and I'm not even hungry. It's beautiful.


Fark me. Wrong thread.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love fast vehicles. I love them so much, I decided to race cars. Always lose, though. Cars are much faster than I am.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: WTFDYW: That makes me hungry and I'm not even hungry. It's beautiful.

Fark me. Wrong thread.


And yet entirely appropriate.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I cannot see a reference to a McLaren without thinking of this.

(That had to hurt.)
 
apathy2673
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

nope
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's always nice when the things you've waited for don't suck.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: WTFDYW: That makes me hungry and I'm not even hungry. It's beautiful.

Fark me. Wrong thread.


What thread?  You can't mention food like that and not say what thread.

/Maybe I should eat lunch.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As someone who just had a kidney removed... can you go 3/4 my liver and one kidney and a lung?
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, sports cars look good, but in my experience are uncomfortable as hell. And considering that in most areas, speed limits and congestion mean you'll never get to experience anything near the speeds and performance you are paying for without risking life and limb, or jail -- what the fark is the point?

I'd take a nice comfy Sedan or SUV with room to stretch and nice amenities to help me relax during my drive any day of the week over a "sport" or "hyper" car.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"the only supercar that matters"
🖕😑

#billionairelivesmatter
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If there ever was going to be a remake of BTTF I'd want them to use this car as the titular time machine in it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.