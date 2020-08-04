 Skip to content
Attention Floridians: Prank emergency calls are expensive, illegal, and dangerous
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh mah Lawd, dis is quite de tensest.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swatting is not a "prank".  The intent is to get someone killed.  They should involve serious jail time.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, you find something to do in a rocket capsule while you wait for pickup.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Swatting is not a "prank".  The intent is to get someone killed.  They should involve serious jail time.


Nope. Maybe, the police should not be so easily 🐐 into killing.
Because no one else could get away with being tricked. They'd be in trouble.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Swatting is not a "prank".  The intent is to get someone killed.  They should involve serious jail time.


^

Swatting is not a joke.  It's not funny.  Prank calls aren't very funny and I grew up during the Jerky Boys heyday and then the Prank yankers.


This isn't even prank calling.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Swatting is not a "prank".  The intent is to get someone killed.  They should involve serious jail time.


even if they were talking smack on counterstrike?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: a male on a social media app threatened to "SWAT" an occupant of the home after she refused to speak with him. Earlier in the day, the same man had pizzas delivered to the home, which residents did not order.

Wow.  That escalated quickly.
 
