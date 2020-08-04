 Skip to content
(11 Alive) Students who want virtual learning are forced into in-person school because of waiting list. Seems like that should be the other way around, but it's Georgia (11alive.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, once more schools start back up the COVID infection rate is gonna make the last 6 months seem like heaven. On the plus side it will be more bad news for Trump, so a better chance he won't get re-elected. Hard to vote for a guy who killed your kids and/or parents.

Elect a clown, get a circus?
More like elect a piece of sh*t, get a sh*tshow
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those rednecks will never in a million years admit they made a mistake. Theyve been yelling like idiots about how great Trump is for too long to go back now. Theyll let every one of their kids get sick before that happens.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like the age old tradition of ditching school needs a comeback. I am from a bumpkin town and every spring we had "senior ditch day." Where all seniors would ditch school (usually Friday before spring break). School hated it, and would make big threats every year against it, yet every year it happened anyway and they can punish the whole class.

/Not that I needed a day to ditch, everyday was a ditch-and-get-stoned-in-the co-fields-day if we could break the perimeter without detection. Simpler times.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A vision is coming to me...Its a premonition of both the race and socioeconomic background of the kids most likely to be exempted from in person attendance...In Georgia...
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I school cannot force anything.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Georgia is currently a toss-up.
Ironically, Trump/The GOP forcing schools to open back up will turn it more blue.
Everything Trump touches dies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LaShanda Hambrick says that at Open House this past Friday, hardly anyone was wearing a mask or social distancing. She and her sister then tried to sign up their children....

Maybe, just maaaaybe, they should have signed the kids up back when virtual learning registration opened up in early July so the school could have gauged how many students would be using it.

https://www.paulding.k12.ga.us/cms/li​b​/GA01903603/Centricity/Domain/4/High_V​irtual.pdf
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like a prime environment for maximum spread. Sighhh. How do you not have "spots" available for online schooling? We are starting our meetings next week and in-person school the week after. Parents have the choice of keeping the kids home for online. I'm guessing it will be at most 5-10%. About 3000 bodies stuffed in a low ventilation environment. Farking stupid politicians. All I can do is hope I stay virus free long enough for the following closure. But then that's when the shiat will start hitting the fan nationwide also as the rethuglicans are going max overdrive to destroy the country. It's truly criminal what is going on.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll also follow up with the results of the surveys sent out to parents.

https://www.paulding.k12.ga.us/cms/li​b​/GA01903603/Centricity/Domain/4/Return​_to_School_Survey_Results.pdf
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thats what everyone said four years ago.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those masks are shooped. I can tell by the pixels and having seen a few shoops in my day.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Simple.  Dumb farks wait until the last minute to sign up their kids, not to mention what parents had to say when given a survey on their opinion on the matter (see my posts above) clearly indicated most wanted their kids back in school.

Don;t give the folks who run the infrastructure time to gear up and this is what happens.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And now look at us.....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Come on 160,000. You are just 3 deaths away!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paulding county is not all of Georgia, and they will once again vote mostly for Trump.

https://www.politico.com/2016-electio​n​/results/map/president/georgia/

I can give you one guess what the demographics are of blue versus red counties.
 
DrFuko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like teen spirit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Right there is exactly why schools should not be open and why anyone suggest we reopen them should have had their faces laughed in. It just does not work  with the modern way classes beyond elementary school work.

The hall will be  full of school kids going one way or the other multiple times a day  and even if it would do much good , the average size of the custodial staff at any school i have ever seen could not even begin to try to de virus the halls between every class.    in class you can at least put in place some safeguards to try and do something or could if there were money available to do it proper which in most if not all public school districts there is not.

At least with elementary kids and how are taught , in the same classroom  90% of the time  you might be able to make it work especially if you had the lunches brought to each class, and picked up the empty trays and etc afterwards and did not use the lunchroom.  Even there though there are unavoidable vulnerabilities , the crushes coming and leaving school for one and how do you handle recess and gym class?

Honestly with all the changes  and adjustments that need to be done and even if you do them you cannot guarantee it will work it is best we stick with distance learning for the foreseeable future.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

14 minutes
 
suid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

And blame the "liberals" for it, too.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're are the fun part where the "concentration" just means focusing and not anything else.
 
Conthan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just curious. If you bring home the virus from high school land kill one or two parents, can you still fail? Or is this some kind of Dead Man on Campus scenario?
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cases were not spiking in late June in GA like they are now. Do you think the average parent should be able to predict the future?

Shouldn't the school systems, who are directly informed with available government data, have had a contingency plan for the worst case scenario when they decided to open the schools for in person instruction? Shouldn't they have planned for the possibility that this will get worse, and have virtual learning available for everyone if it was necessary? Yeah, it would be a giant logistical pain in the ass, but they had all summer to come up with something.

Would it not be more reasonable and responsible for the school systems to factor in the likelihood that cases and/or deaths would increase after the premature ending of societal restrictions to have a solid plan for all kids to do virtual learning?

I'm personally dealing with this right now. My daughter is going into Kindergarten. In a district that is not mandating masks, because... who cares, right? A friend of mine who is a teacher in our county told us that the school is only planning to be open for a month or so because the school system did not have a plan in place for what would happen if cases started increasing again. So they are, belatedly, going to come up with a plan now that shiat is hitting the fan.

This is what life is like with Brian "Oops-my-bad-I-didn't-know-about-asymp​totic-transmission" Kemp as governor. fark that guy, along with the bureaucrats who stood by him and public health officials who were too chickenshiat to stand up to him.
 
overthinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
School here starts August 17th. yeah, 1/3rd of students signed up for online classes, but that doesn't help really. Local city leaders are already suggesting schools will be closed down again about homecoming time (last full week of September), and they are preparing, but have also noted their hand is forced by Trump and Co., and people need to be prepared.
 
Drubell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Reportedly, there were some garbage kids who are refusing to send kids back to the schools because kids were taking masks off of the few kids that were wearing them.

Also since I live a county away from that, I just want to share a short story.

Last Friday I went to a local church for some business reasons. Right outside the church is a very small "technically" basketball court (it's just a small slab of concrete).

When I walked out, there were like 10 shirtless, maskless high-school aged young men playing basketball on that small slab of concrete. Meanwhile I'm wearing long-sleeves (despite the hot weather), gloves, and a mask. And I'm just thinking "uh, did no one get the memo?"

So yeah Georgia's farked.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cases were not spiking in late June in GA like they are now. Do you think the average parent should be able to predict the future?

Shouldn't the school systems, who are directly informed with available government data, have had a contingency plan for the worst case scenario when they decided to open the schools for in person instruction? Shouldn't they have planned for the possibility that this will get worse, and have virtual learning available for everyone if it was necessary? Yeah, it would be a giant logistical pain in the ass, but they had all summer to come up with something.

Would it not be more reasonable and responsible for the school systems to factor in the likelihood that cases and/or deaths would increase after the premature ending of societal restrictions to have a solid plan for all kids to do virtual learning?

I'm personally dealing with this right now. My daughter is going into Kindergarten. In a district that is not mandating masks, because... who cares, right? A friend of mine who is a teacher in our county told us that the school is only planning to be open for a month or so because the school system did not have a plan in place for what would happen if cases started increasing again. So they are, belatedly, going to come up with a plan now that shiat is hitting the fan.

This is what life is like with Brian "Oops-my-bad-I-didn't-know-about-asymp​totic-transmission" Kemp as governor. fark that guy, along with the bureaucrats who stood by him and public health officials who were too chickenshiat to stand up to him.


Did you miss the part about signup in July, when Georgia numbers were rising?  Amd these two folks whined that there were no slots left when they tried to sign up the Friday before?

Also, tl:drvm
 
Drubell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drubell:

Reportedly, there were some garbage kids who are refusing to send kids back to the schools because kids were taking masks off of the few kids that were wearing them.

i uh-oh'd all over the grammar but what I'm trying to say is that kids are awful and tear facemasks off of other kids down here in Georgia
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A limited number of spots means just that. If some parents had signed up earlier, others would be left out.

Our district is contracting out the online only option, which you are asked to commit to for the full year. There are a limited number of spots open for this option. The rest of us are starting Comprehensive Distance Learning (online, but from our school) with a hybrid option whenever that is deemed safe.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ha, Paulding County. Most opted for in person school.  Shocking.  Paulding is what other Georgians make fun of.  The whole place is meth and stupidity
 
