As kids head back to the classroom, the primary insurer for Arizona's public schools won't cover coronavirus claims.
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Arizona School Risk Retention Trust, which provides coverage for nearly 250 school districts in the state, notified members that it will not provide coverage for claims related to coronavirus. The trust operates as a pool of school districts and is backed by reinsurance companies, and it's now considering some other options.

... I hate the politics of this state so much. Bunch of selfish arrogant sons of biatches who only care about receiving out of state money and don't care much about how that happens.

I mean, look at our water situation:

One day, I'm guessing the residents of Arizona will wake up and wonder: when did we lose our state? When did rural Arizona dry up and blow away?

When we do, we should remember this month, when the Arizona Legislature once again ignored common sense and the pleas of the people who live in areas where the groundwater is being sucked dry beneath their feet.
And there is nothing they can do about it.

The Legislature could do something but won't, thanks to a pair of rural lawmakers in the pocket of agricultural interests and the apparent indifference of legislative leaders who could override them.

The Arizona Republic's Ian James and Rob O'Dell have reported on the plummeting water tables in rural Arizona where mega farms owned by out-of-state businesses are sucking up the supply at astounding rates.

Arizona. For Sale to anyone with money. But we prefer it if you f*ck us over with a rusty chainsaw while you are at it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So the inevitable response will be for the state to ban lawsuits against schools rather than actually care about its citizens' health
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Any bullshiat that Trump endorses is considered an Act of God and is thus uninsurable.

Devils are gods, too, aren't they? At least other people's gods are our devils.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On side note.
As long as you don't enroll you rug rat dumb crap kid no one cares and they won't be counted as truant.

Do your own due diligence people

Or not?
Let your kid die. I don't care.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"...won't cover coronavirus claims..."

Because they know they'll be bankrupt inside of a week if that happens.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This should be a wake up call. The insurance company is telling them that the harm to the public from opening the school will be catastrophic.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A dozen school shootings and fark all has been done. Is anyone surprised that they want to send kids back to school in a pandemic?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: So the inevitable response will be for the state to ban lawsuits against schools rather than actually care about its citizens' health


They are working to ban any legal action regarding Corona virus claims. So for us factory workers who are 50 people deep in a 20x20 room all handling the same parts, same tools, same equipment when we get sick because the company enforced zero guidelines to protect it's employees we can all die peacefully without a legal fight
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's OK! I'm sure Trump will cover them. Maybe.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Our school district in Saint Louis has already made the decision to shut down through October.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby would have used the obvious tag, but it was on a ventilator with a hundred other 2nd graders.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: It's OK! I'm sure Trump will cover them. Maybe.


With jizz?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This should be a wake up call. The insurance company is telling them that the harm to the public from opening the school will be catastrophic.


Don't yeah love it when insurance companies dictate public policy.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: A dozen school shootings and fark all has been done. Is anyone surprised that they want to send kids back to school in a pandemic?


The thing is some of the people want this not to educate their dumb kids. They just don't like dealing with their stupid kids.
LOL
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Dead for Tax Reasons: So the inevitable response will be for the state to ban lawsuits against schools rather than actually care about its citizens' health

They are working to ban any legal action regarding Corona virus claims. So for us factory workers who are 50 people deep in a 20x20 room all handling the same parts, same tools, same equipment when we get sick because the company enforced zero guidelines to protect it's employees we can all die peacefully without a legal fight


Has anyone seen a video where the factory workers killed the boss the video needs to be posted everywhere
 
rcain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm so glad we don't have universal health care. Far better to have Jesus decide who lives and who dies

Now off to school! And be sure to pray that the devil virus stays away!

#MAGAWAGADINGDONG
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This should be a wake up call. The insurance company is telling them that the harm to the public from opening the school will be catastrophic.


They're more saying "We can't tell you what the risk actually is, so we can't insure, because we can't do the math to make sure that we on average make a profit".

I'm sure they'd insure the schools if they could come up with a number other than "a lot" for how much it would cost to make up any pay outs over the right time horizon.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pointy Tail of Satan: It's OK! I'm sure Trump will cover them. Maybe.

With jizz?


Maybe wizz
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: waxbeans: Pointy Tail of Satan: It's OK! I'm sure Trump will cover them. Maybe.

With jizz?

Maybe wizz


halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't view this as the insurer screwing over schools, I view it as both the insurers and the schools getting screwed over by the feds.

GILGER: So is that the solution you would look toward? Do you think this needs to come from a policy level?

LITTLE: In my opinion, the best solution is at a federal level. If they set a uniform standard by which negligence has to be proven, then it certainly will avoid the issue of having to defend frivolous lawsuits. Unfortunately, we love to litigate as a nation. You know, our Weeners to everything is to sue. And unfortunately, the very nature of the system is, is that people sue for frivolous items, but unfortunately, organizations settle because it's cheaper to settle than it is to fight. So you can be right, but it still costs you money to defend yourself from frivolous lawsuits. And so the goal was to eliminate the frivolous lawsuits.

The other issue that exists underlying this conversation is, is that it's gonna be really difficult for people to prove the direct causation on COVID. I mean, there are going to be situations in which you can establish a link. But in a lot of situations, it's not going to be possible to show that clearly. And so it would be an appropriate response at the federal level to set forth clear lines of what standards have to be met in order to pursue that litigation. You know, we hope for a federal solution. I would be happy with a state solution.

If there's a standard of care that's set, then the insurance company can price policies against whether or not the schools are adhering to it. In the absence of a standard, they can't price anything.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: You know, our Weeners to everything is to sue.


Damn it, filter :P
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The Arizona School Risk Retention Trust, which provides coverage for nearly 250 school districts in the state, notified members that it will not provide coverage for claims related to coronavirus. The trust operates as a pool of school districts and is backed by reinsurance companies, and it's now considering some other options.

... I hate the politics of this state so much. Bunch of selfish arrogant sons of biatches who only care about receiving out of state money and don't care much about how that happens.

I mean, look at our water situation:

One day, I'm guessing the residents of Arizona will wake up and wonder: when did we lose our state? When did rural Arizona dry up and blow away?

When we do, we should remember this month, when the Arizona Legislature once again ignored common sense and the pleas of the people who live in areas where the groundwater is being sucked dry beneath their feet.
And there is nothing they can do about it.

The Legislature could do something but won't, thanks to a pair of rural lawmakers in the pocket of agricultural interests and the apparent indifference of legislative leaders who could override them.

The Arizona Republic's Ian James and Rob O'Dell have reported on the plummeting water tables in rural Arizona where mega farms owned by out-of-state businesses are sucking up the supply at astounding rates.

Arizona. For Sale to anyone with money. But we prefer it if you f*ck us over with a rusty chainsaw while you are at it.


According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, agriculture accounts for 68 percent of water use in Arizona.

I'm surprised it's so low
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you can't afford a month long hospital stay for yourself or family, better not send your kid back to school.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: If there's a standard of care that's set, then the insurance company can price policies against whether or not the schools are adhering to it. In the absence of a standard, they can't price anything.


For example, there is a clear and unambiguous standard for operating a restaurant in Nova Scotia right now: http://rans.ca/files/shares/Reopening​%​20Guide_Revised_Jun22_2020-compressed.​pdf

This is largely the same as their existing practices (store cooked meat above raw meat, for instance) with some additions (tables must be bare between dining parties, to allow for complete sanitization).
 
zulius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does this mean that this is Trumps Death Panel?
 
