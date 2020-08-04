 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Florida Man to have first entirely online trial. Translating legal jargon into memes is going to be interesting   (news4jax.com)
    Florida, Jury, remote civil jury trial, Florida Supreme Court, Jury selection, Duval Clerk of Courts Ronnie Fussell, clerk's office, Fourth Judicial Circuit, remote trial  
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Not gill cup?
 
untoldforce
1 hour ago  
I can finally use all of those Internet Police memes!
 
khatores
1 hour ago  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"Lolz. Defend Gilty. Sntced 2 40 days jail. #JusticeServed"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
55 minutes ago  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
Zoom to prison
 
Herr Morgenstern
51 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong (and I probably am), but they can't sequester a jury like this, and that's typically grounds for a mistrial.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
50 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  

Jz4p
44 minutes ago  

I think the real disappointment is being selected to stay at home, on a zoom Jury.

/Knowing florida, they're probably eagerly slashing per-diam reimbusement
//The real mistrial comes when Juror #2 accidentally connects using his real name.
///But seriously, internet connection as a requirement to be a juror?  They do know ISPs aren't utilities, right?
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  
courtroom sketch:

khatores
36 minutes ago  

They'll probably set people up somehow if they don't have internet and a computer.

As it is, I'd imagine that people who can't drive or don't own a car probably get excluded, particularly if public transportation isn't available.

"In order to serve on this jury, I have to catch a bus all the way downtown and back. It's two hours each way because this is Jacksonville and JTA sucks."

"Ok, thanks. Have a nice day."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  
Judge Morty State of Georgia Vs Rick Allen
Youtube -Jy0gKpA3wg
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  

I don't get our nation. We're greedy capitalist. But, don't pay people for jury duty. LOL. WTF? The whole idea is money motivates. But when it counts the most we try to be cheap bastards. Odd.

There is an easy fix. Tablets that only connect to courts jury duty server. But, I guess they have to set that up.
 
